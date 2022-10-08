Read full article on original website
Wetumpka Herald
Carver’s defense stops Wetumpka in region matchup
The Wetumpka football team finished on the wrong side of a region football loss on Friday night. Visiting Montgomery Carver beat Wetumpka, 33-13, in an AHSAA Class 6A, Region 2 matchup. With the loss, the Indians fell to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in region play. The Wolverines of Carver improved...
Albany Herald
Prep Football Round-Up: No. 6-ranked Dougherty rolls past Columbus, secures playoff spot
COLUMBUS - The No.6-ranked Dougherty Trojans (7-0) scored 41 points in the first half and then held off the Columbus Blue Devils to win 54-24 Friday night in Columbus. The win assures the Trojans a spot in the state playoffs with three regular-season games remaining. Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis completed...
Wetumpka Herald
Marbury comes out top dog in annual Bulldog Brawl
It took over a quarter for Marbury to establish itself as the top Bulldog in Friday night’s rivalry matchup against Holtville, but once Marbury got on the board there was little doubt as they went on to a 35-12 win at home. “We didn’t play real good at all,”...
Deion Sanders Pushed Away By Opposing Coach During Handshake
The Tigers’ coach was surprised by the response from Alabama State’s coach following JSU’s win on Saturday.
Wetumpka, October 09 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Deion Sanders shoved by Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. in heated on-field exchange after game
Tempers were short following Jackson State’s 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. met at mid-field after the game. There was a handshake, then Sanders tried to hug Robinson, but the Hornets coach appears to shove Sanders away. Sanders, surrounded by police escorts, seemed aggravated by the gesture.
Alabama State head coach blasts Deion Sanders following game
The post-game handshake turned into a heated exchange.
WSFA
ASU, JSU fans tailgate ahead of homecoming game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans arrived at Alabama State University campus ahead of the homecoming matchup against the Jackson State Tigers. The sold-out game has been said to be the most anticipated competition of the season, as dozens of recreational vehicles camped out and were ready to tailgate. “This is...
Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide
Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: ‘What coach is going to want to come here?’ Look at yourselves
ATHENS, Ga. — Even in resounding defeat, he has his defenders. Even in convincing loss, they remain unconvinced. Their stern voices on the call-in radio shows ring out over the airwaves all across the Plains. He is a man of character, they say angrily in his defense. He needs time, they say. It’s disrespectful to talk about the next chapter, they say. He needs support, they say.
Twitter reacts to Auburn's blowout loss to Georgia
Twitter was not pleased with the performance, to say the least.
College Football Insider Names Coach On "Hottest Seat" In Country
We've already seen a few Power Five coaches get fired this season. Could Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin be next?. During this Saturday's edition of Big Noon Kickoff, college football insider Bruce Feldman provided updates on the latest coaching rumors. Feldman said Harsin is currently sitting on "the hottest seat...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban discusses Alabama's win over Texas A&M: 'That was not our best football'
Nick Saban and company escaped with the win. It wasn’t pretty, but a W is still a W at the end of the day. The Tide turned the ball over 4 times, were without one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, missed 2 field goals and had its opponent ready to deliver the killshot on the 2-yard line.
auburntigers.com
No. 6 Auburn wins at No. 5 Georgia, 11-8
BISHOP, Ga. – The No. 6 Auburn equestrian team started off the season with a big win on the road, topping No. 5 Georgia at the UGA Equestrian Center, 11-8, Friday afternoon. "This was a great win today," head coach Greg Williams said. "Georgia is always a tough road meet and this is a tough way to start the season, but I'm so proud of how the team battled. Georgia rode well today and I'm glad of the way we stayed in it and attacked from the start."
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rick Neuheisel faces backlash during CBS broadcast of Auburn at Georgia
Rick Neuheisel and Tom McCarthy were on the call for the Auburn-Georgia game as part of the “SEC on CBS” double header with Texas A&M and Alabama being the primetime nightcap. Neuheisel was in the place SEC fans normally see Gary Danielson, where criticism is usually at a...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika business owner, Auburn alums to appear on Family Feud this week
Is Family Feud host Steve Harvey an Auburn fan? Survey says… maybe. At the very least he made a family with Auburn-Opelika connections feel like he was pro-orange and blue when they filmed three episodes of Family Feud earlier this year. The episodes will air this week starting Tuesday.
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Mel Marshall dies from traffic crash
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Melvin “Mel” Marshall, 69, died Thursday in a traffic crash. According to Alabama State University, Marshall had just finished his early morning show on the Alabama State National Public Radio station. He had hosted a show on WVAS for more than 30 years. WSFA...
Auburn Plainsman
What are Auburn Students Wearing to Class?
With the cooler weather approaching, students are digging deeper into their closets to find the perfect fall outfits for class. When looking around campus one may notice some of the same trends as previous years and even some new ones. The unpredictable Alabama weather is a concern that many people...
thebamabuzz.com
Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint will open in former Cheeburger Cheeburger space in Auburn
Big news, Auburn folks! Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint—already a Huntsville and Birmingham favorite—is coming to downtown Auburn. Keep reading for more details about the exciting new spot. Farewell to Cheeburger Cheeburger. The new burger joint will take over the former location of Cheeburger Cheeburger, a...
Alabama man killed when truck hits ditch and flips into a utility pole
An Alabama man was killed Thursday morning after his truck left the road, struck a ditch and then overturned and hit a utility pole, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Tuskegee, Alabama, man. Melvin Marshall, 69, was...
