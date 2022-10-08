Read full article on original website
Hazleton gunshot victim dies
HAZLETON, Pa. — The coroner confirms that a man shot on Friday night in Hazleton has died. Police were called to the intersection of South Fulton Court and East Noble Street for reports of gunshots. They found two victims there with gunshot wounds. One of those victims — Felix...
More charges filed against driver accused of driving through Berwick fundraiser
BERWICK, Pa. — A man accused of driving his car into a crowd of people in Columbia County is now facing attempted homicide charges. In August, Adrian Sura Reyes was charged with two counts of criminal homicide after allegedly driving into a crowd of people at a fundraiser in Berwick and then killing his mother.
Ashley police investigating hit-run crash
ASHLEY — Two vehicles parked in the area of 15 N. Main St. were struck by what was described as black or dark blue older model pickup truck late Sunday night, borough police reported. Police said the driver of the older model pickup truck fled the scene after colliding...
PA Woman, 19, Shot In Paterson
A 19-year-old woman from Allentown, PA was hospitalized after being shot in Paterson on Saturday, Oct. 8, authorities said. The victim was already on her way to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center when police arrived at the shooting scene — North 9th Street and Belmont Avenue — around 9:40 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.
Fire damages home in Old Forge
OLD FORGE, Pa. — Flames severely damaged a home in Lackawanna County. Flames broke out just before 8 p.m. along Bennett Street in Old Forge Sunday night. Officials say smoke was seen coming from the second floor when they arrived. No one was inside the home at the time...
wkok.com
UPDATE: Broken Glass, Bullet, Led to Dismissal at Liberty Valley School
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – It was a window with a bullet hole, and a spent bullet found early Monday morning, that forced an early dismissal at Liberty Valley Intermediate School. Danville Area School District Acting Superintendent Harry Mathias said a district staffer was on the west side of...
Police: Man intentionally drove into home in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a Honesdale man, accused of intentionally driving his vehicle into a home in Wayne County. 53-year-old Darrin Stinnard faces aggravated assault and DUI charges after police say he drove into the home in Dyberry Township just after 5 p.m. Friday night. No word...
'Crystal clear’ video helps police identify alleged wallet thief
Williamsport, Pa. — Under the ruse of applying for a job, a Lycoming County woman walked into a business and allegedly stole a wallet sitting on an employee’s desk unattended. Police viewed surveillance video that was described as “crystal clear” after the employee of Diamond Dinks reported money missing. The officers recognized Kasha Marie Bassett, 26, of Williamsport as they viewed video of the incident, investigators said. Bassett, who was...
Bloodied, battered woman reports assault to police
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman’s face was bleeding just above the left eye with a visible red mark after her husband allegedly punched it during an argument. Derek Jamal Thomas came to the home near the 400 block of Grant Street to see his kids and get a refrigerator before the argument started, police said. The 28-year-old Thomas allegedly shouted obscenities at the woman, according to police. Thomas punched the...
Woman injured in crash on Route 54 near Danville
Danville, Pa. — A Danville woman suffered serious injuries when she rear-ended a tractor-trailer Friday morning on Route 54 in Montour County. State police at Milton say Torrie R. Loner, 25, was traveling east on Route 54 in Valley Township shortly before 7 a.m. on Oct. 7. Loner's 2016 Chevrolet Cruz was behind a tractor-trailer that was going 25 mph due to a steep incline. For unknown reasons, Loner's car hit the back of the tractor-trailer, causing significant damage to the front end of the Cruz. Loner was extricated from the vehicle and taken by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment, according to Trooper Logan Spiece. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Robinson Fajardo, 37, of N. Plainfield, N.J., was not injured.
Handgun located during drug raid in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Police found a concealed black and silver handgun as they searched a home for drugs in Williamsport. The weapon was discovered in a second story room in a home on the 1000 block of Railway Street during an Aug. 24 raid. Steven Oliver Singletary, 35, of Williamsport, told narcotics detectives he purchased the weapon for $100, according to an affidavit. Singletary is a person not to posess...
Work release inmate fails to return to facility in Easton, authorities say
A Northampton County Department of Corrections work release inmate didn’t return as scheduled at noon Sunday to the facility in Easton and is now being sought, according to a news release. Tan Van Tran, 52, was serving a four-month sentence in a domestic relations case, the department of corrections...
Police: Woman used another person's urine to pass test
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 36-year-old woman was caught trying to pass off a drug-free urine sample as her own, police say. Tiffany A Utt, reportedly hid a glass tube under her clothes when she arrived at the Columbia County Probation office for a scheduled appointment on Sept. 2. Parole Officer Angela Hewett asked Utt to provide a urine sample, but while Utt was doing that, Hewett heard a puncture sound,...
Fire crews battle afternoon fire at Allentown apartment
Allentown authorities responded around 2:20 p.m. Saturday to a fire at 2620 Mountain Lane in Allentown. Captain John Christopher said the incident was a one-alarm fire. Responders on scene said they were able to evacuate the building before addressing the fire. When authorities responded, smoke was clearly visible from the...
Businesses allegedly caught selling booze to minors
Williamsport, Pa. — The state's liquor control officers cited numerous businesses in the region last month, including four that sold alcohol to minors, police say. Officers in the District Enforcement region 6, which covers Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties, received 88 complaints in September. Of the 17 businesses checked for age compliance, five failed, records show. Police made three arrests, issued 10...
wkok.com
Danville Women ‘Critical’ After Friday Morning Wreck on Route 54
DANVILLE – A woman from Danville, 25-year-old Torrie Loner, sustained what state police say were serious injuries Friday morning when she drove into the back of a tractor-trailer. Troopers say the woman was driving east, in Valley Township, Montour County, around 6:45am, and hit the back of a slow...
Four men charged with drug trafficking in Luzerne, Lackawanna counties
SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four out of nine people are facing drug charges for allegedly trafficking drugs in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, between May 2021 and April 2022 in Luzerne County, Gerinardo Rivera, 52, of Plains, Ramon Severino Fernandez, 40, of Kingston, Andrew Pope, 44, of Wilkes-Barre, and […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Body found in Pocono Creek
STROUD TWP., Pa. - Police in Monroe County say a man's body was found in the Pocono Creek Friday morning. The Stroud Area Regional Police Department said officers were sent around 9:15 a.m. to the area of Tanite Road in Stroud Township for the report of a fisherman discovering what he believed to be a dead body in the creek.
skooknews.com
Pottsville Man Charged with Assault
A Pottsville man is facing assault charges after an alleged incident. According to Pottsville Police Chief Richard Wojciechowsky, On Thursday, October 6th, 2022, around 10:10pm, Pottsville Police were dispatched to the 500 block of North 7th Street for a report of a domestic disturbance in progress. Additional information provided was that a female caller reported being struck in the face by a male inside the residence.
Times News
Residents evacuated from Nesquehoning apartment building
Several fire companies from Carbon County responded to an apartment building fire Sunday morning in Nesquehoning. The fire, reported around 6:30 a.m. at 90 East Catawissa St., began in a room on the third floor of the complex. Firefighters took control of the incident while evacuating the residents. Responding were...
