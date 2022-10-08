ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marbury, AL

Comments / 0

Related
High School Football PRO

Wetumpka, October 09 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Carver-Montgomery High School football team will have a game with Wetumpka High School on October 08, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

ASU, JSU fans tailgate ahead of homecoming game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans arrived at Alabama State University campus ahead of the homecoming matchup against the Jackson State Tigers. The sold-out game has been said to be the most anticipated competition of the season, as dozens of recreational vehicles camped out and were ready to tailgate. “This is...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide

Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Marbury, AL
Local
Alabama Football
WSFA

Deion Sanders ‘money game’ comment prompts ASU coach’s reaction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday will be the 48th meeting between the Alabama State Hornets and the Jackson State Tigers, which also happens to be ASU’s homecoming. Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders said it was brilliant to invite his Tigers to play in the Hornets’ homecoming, HBCU Gameday reported, calling it a “money game” for Alabama State.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

LEE: ‘What coach is going to want to come here?’ Look at yourselves

ATHENS, Ga. — Even in resounding defeat, he has his defenders. Even in convincing loss, they remain unconvinced. Their stern voices on the call-in radio shows ring out over the airwaves all across the Plains. He is a man of character, they say angrily in his defense. He needs time, they say. It’s disrespectful to talk about the next chapter, they say. He needs support, they say.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Dog#American Football#Bulldog Brawl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSFA

Panera Bread to relocate EastChase location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Panera Bread, a longtime tenant in The Shoppes at EastChase, is on the move, but it’s not going far. According to real estate officials, the fast-casual restaurant will relocate to the site of the former Wells Fargo bank branch, which is across the street from its current location.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Macon County deputy injured in crash on I-85

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A veteran deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office is hospitalized after sustaining injuries in an overnight crash, according to Macon County Emergency Management Agency director Frank Lee. Deputies were assisting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency with traffic control after an initial crash near...
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Auburn man arrested on first-degree rape charge

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn man is behind bars on a sex crime charge. Police arrested 22-year-old Koby Kevon Clarke Thursday and charged him with first-degree rape. According to police, Clarke’s arrest stems from authorities receiving a report of a sexual assault earlier Thursday morning. Officers said the claimant reported being sexually assaulted at an Auburn residence.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Selma awarded $1.5 million in historic preservation grants

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Three historic sites received will receive $1.5 million in National Parks Service grants to help preserve places that played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement. U.S. Representative Terri Sewell (AL-7) presented checks to Selma University, Tabernacle Baptist Church and Brown Chapel AME Church who...
SELMA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy