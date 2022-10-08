Read full article on original website
Wetumpka, October 09 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Carver-Montgomery High School football team will have a game with Wetumpka High School on October 08, 2022, 17:00:00.
WSFA
ASU, JSU fans tailgate ahead of homecoming game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans arrived at Alabama State University campus ahead of the homecoming matchup against the Jackson State Tigers. The sold-out game has been said to be the most anticipated competition of the season, as dozens of recreational vehicles camped out and were ready to tailgate. “This is...
dawgnation.com
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin: ‘physicality of Georgia showed up’ in Bulldogs’ 42-10 win
ATHENS — Bryan Harsin knew what his Auburn Tigers were up against on Saturday between the hedges. “We knew there would be ebbs and flows in this game and momentum changes,” Harsin said Saturday night in the bowels of Sanford Stadium, his weary football team loading up for the 3-hour bus ride home from Georgia.
Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide
Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
WSFA
Deion Sanders ‘money game’ comment prompts ASU coach’s reaction
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday will be the 48th meeting between the Alabama State Hornets and the Jackson State Tigers, which also happens to be ASU’s homecoming. Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders said it was brilliant to invite his Tigers to play in the Hornets’ homecoming, HBCU Gameday reported, calling it a “money game” for Alabama State.
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: ‘What coach is going to want to come here?’ Look at yourselves
ATHENS, Ga. — Even in resounding defeat, he has his defenders. Even in convincing loss, they remain unconvinced. Their stern voices on the call-in radio shows ring out over the airwaves all across the Plains. He is a man of character, they say angrily in his defense. He needs time, they say. It’s disrespectful to talk about the next chapter, they say. He needs support, they say.
Video from Texas A&M’s famous trash-talking yell practice before Alabama game
Between a Chuy’s and a Lululemon on Friday night in suburban Birmingham was part of college football’s rich tapestry of traditions. The Texas A&M Yell Practice hit the road before Saturday night’s visit to Bryant-Denny Stadium with 100-plus fans jammed into a plaza at The Summit off US-280.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban discusses Alabama's win over Texas A&M: 'That was not our best football'
Nick Saban and company escaped with the win. It wasn’t pretty, but a W is still a W at the end of the day. The Tide turned the ball over 4 times, were without one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, missed 2 field goals and had its opponent ready to deliver the killshot on the 2-yard line.
tigerdroppings.com
Watch Nick Saban Draw Up Alabama's Defense On Last Night's Final Play
With Texas A&m down 24-20 at the 2-yard line, the Aggies had one final chance to score a game-winning touchdown. Here's Nick Saban drawing up how Alabama defended them...
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Mel Marshall dies from traffic crash
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Melvin “Mel” Marshall, 69, died Thursday in a traffic crash. According to Alabama State University, Marshall had just finished his early morning show on the Alabama State National Public Radio station. He had hosted a show on WVAS for more than 30 years. WSFA...
Alabama man killed when truck hits ditch and flips into a utility pole
An Alabama man was killed Thursday morning after his truck left the road, struck a ditch and then overturned and hit a utility pole, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Tuskegee, Alabama, man. Melvin Marshall, 69, was...
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
WSFA
Panera Bread to relocate EastChase location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Panera Bread, a longtime tenant in The Shoppes at EastChase, is on the move, but it’s not going far. According to real estate officials, the fast-casual restaurant will relocate to the site of the former Wells Fargo bank branch, which is across the street from its current location.
WSFA
Macon County deputy injured in crash on I-85
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A veteran deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office is hospitalized after sustaining injuries in an overnight crash, according to Macon County Emergency Management Agency director Frank Lee. Deputies were assisting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency with traffic control after an initial crash near...
WSFA
Montgomery County Historical Society preserves ‘fascinating’ past of city
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Historical Society and Family Research Center is a treasure trove filled with objects that seemingly transport you back to the past. By far the biggest piece of history on display is the building itself. The group is located in the oldest brick dwelling...
WSFA
Auburn man arrested on first-degree rape charge
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn man is behind bars on a sex crime charge. Police arrested 22-year-old Koby Kevon Clarke Thursday and charged him with first-degree rape. According to police, Clarke’s arrest stems from authorities receiving a report of a sexual assault earlier Thursday morning. Officers said the claimant reported being sexually assaulted at an Auburn residence.
WSFA
Selma awarded $1.5 million in historic preservation grants
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Three historic sites received will receive $1.5 million in National Parks Service grants to help preserve places that played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement. U.S. Representative Terri Sewell (AL-7) presented checks to Selma University, Tabernacle Baptist Church and Brown Chapel AME Church who...
WSFA
Montgomery business owner upset with littering, theft behind shop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Susan Poole walks behind her door manufacturing business, Doors By Decora, she is typically met with piles of trash. “We just hired somebody to come in and take a lot of the trash out just last week, and now they’re piling it back up again,” Poole said.
Alabama still has no builder for new prison year after plan approved
One year ago, Gov. Kay Ivey and the Legislature approved a $1.3 billion plan to build two 4,000-bed prisons, a project the governor and lawmakers said would begin to reverse decades of neglect of Alabama’s overcrowded, decaying system. But since the projects were approved, the Alabama Department of Corrections...
