Fortune

Prepare for a ‘long and ugly’ recession, says Dr. Doom, the economist who predicted the 2008 crash

One of the first experts to forecast the 2008 recession is sounding the alarm bells that another big economic downturn is on the way. With recession fears in the U.S. mounting, many economists are predicting such a downturn as early as this year. Earlier this month, Bank of America strategists wrote they expected a “mild recession” to hit sometime next year. Others, like former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, have been more bearish with their recession forecasts, predicting that only a deep recession will be enough to fix the 40-year-high inflation hitting the country.
Fortune

Around 90% of CEOs believe a recession is coming. Half of them are already planning for layoffs

A recession is on the way and don’t expect it to be short and mild, according to America’s CEOs. The U.S. economic outlook is murky right now. Inflation is way up, but the labor market remains strong, even as the number of job openings dips. After two consecutive quarters of GDP decline and ongoing pressure from the Federal Reserve to slow down the economy, it’s possible the U.S. is already in a recession.
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
MSNBC

Americans are foolishly ignoring the threat of a debt crisis

Upon the news this week that America’s gross national debt now exceeds $31 trillion, Jason Furman, former director of the National Economic Council under Barack Obama, told The New York Times, “We were sort of at the edge of ‘OK’ before, and we are past ‘OK’ now. The deficit path is almost certainly too high.”
Business Insider

The millionaire population is set to skyrocket by 2026 in places like India and Brazil. Here's how fast countries around the world are minting millionaires.

Inflation and rising asset values will drive some of this global wealth growth.India and Brazil top the list of the fastest rate of growth in number of millionaires by 2026. The future of the global economy is looking increasingly uncertain, but millions of people across the world are getting ready to join the millionaire club at least on paper.
The Ringer

The Housing Recession Is Coming

While the broader economy is almost certainly not in a recession, the U.S. housing market is facing a painful reset. As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to reduce inflation, the most rate-sensitive sector of the economy—which is housing—is taking it on the chin. Today’s guest, Mark Zandi, the chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, breaks down the queasy state of the U.S. housing market, the prospect of a correction, what nationwide falling housing prices will mean for the broader economy, the global synchronized decline in housing, and how China’s extremely bizarre year is affecting our economy.
Markets Insider

Nobel laureate Paul Krugman predicts a housing-market slump and an exports decline - and suggests the Fed has already done enough to conquer inflation

Paul Krugman sees a housing-market slump and a drop in exports hitting the US economy over time. The Nobel laureate said the Fed has likely raised interest rates high enough to crush inflation. Krugman warned further rate hikes and a stronger dollar could destabilize the financial system. The US economy...
nationalinterest.org

The UN Sounds the Alarm on a Looming Global Recession

A UN report urged central banks “to revert course and avoid the temptation to try to bring down prices by relying on ever higher interest rates.”. The United Nations (UN) has warned that the world is “on the edge of a recession” as advanced economies like the United States take aggressive steps to tame inflationary pressures, CNBC reported.
Money

Most U.S. CEOs Think a Recession (and Layoffs) Are on the Horizon

CEOs in the United States and abroad are bracing for impact, according to a new study detailing expectations of a recession among the world’s top business leaders. In a survey of more than 1,300 CEOs at large companies worldwide, including 400 stateside, the advisory firm KPMG found that 91% of U.S. respondents believe there will be a recession in the next year — and not a short one. That will likely mean widespread reductions in workforce, according to KPMG, which conducted the poll from July to August.
WacoTrib.com

Ray Perryman: Inflation stubborn, but not baked into system

The Federal Reserve recently announced another increase in the target interest rate for federal funds to 3-3.25%. The point is to slow the economy in order to reduce inflation. It’s a balancing act of the Fed’s twin mandates — maximizing employment and keeping inflation at bay. The...
The Associated Press

Former Fed Chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and two other U.S.-based economists won the Nobel Prize in economics for research into bank failures -- work that built on lessons learned in the Great Depression and helped shape America’s aggressive response to the 2007-2008 financial crisis. The Nobel panel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences recognized Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip Dybvig on Monday for research that shows “why avoiding bank collapses is vital.” Their findings in the early 1980s laid the foundations for regulating financial markets, the panel said. “Financial crises and depressions are kind of the worst thing that can happen to the economy,” said John Hassler of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences. “We need to have an understanding of the mechanism behind those and what to do about it. And the laureates this year provide that.”
Quartz

Economics recession vs earnings recession

An economic recession—loosely defined as GDP falling for two consecutive quarters in a row—isn’t quite at America’s doorstep yet. 📈 Inflation may be high, but it is slowing down. 💪 The labor market is strong with the unemployment rate falling. 🏠 Household balance sheets...
