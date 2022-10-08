ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lyon, MI

The Oakland Press

A&T air show grounded by Oak Park

SOUTHFIELD — In the first half of Friday’s game, Oak Park perfectly played a game of “keep away,” allowing the winless Knights to take a one-score lead to the break against the high-powered, OAA White-leading Southfield A&T. But in the second half, the Warriors retaliated with...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Clark smashes Clarkston’s record book, helps Wolves hold off Lake Orion 45-41

LAKE ORION — There has been no shortage of great running backs in Clarkston’s football history. As of Friday, Ethan Clark doesn’t have to take a backseat to any of them. The senior back surpassed Ian Eriksen as the program’s all-time leading rusher while simultaneously setting a new single-game rushing record, all while leading Clarkston to a 45-41 victory over rival Lake Orion.
LAKE ORION, MI
WILX-TV

Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Oakland Press

Michigan seeing youth sport concussions decline as laws around education strengthen

Injuries are a part of sports, but the strengthening of education and training requirements for coaches, players, and school administrators around brain injuries has led to fewer concussions. Andrew Lynett, Novi High School athletic trainer, remembers that during his playing days in the early 2000’s concussions protocol and overall education...
NOVI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Royal Oak Schools puts varsity high school coach on administrative leave

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Royal Oak High School’s varsity football coach has been placed on administrative leave following accusations of inappropriate language, including swear words, when addressing players. Superintendent Mary Beth Fitzpatrick sent out a note to Royal Oak High School families at 5 p.m. Friday explaining allegations,...
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Hayrides and Halloween activities abound in metro Detroit

From haunted houses and hayrides to trick or treating and spooky-themed activities, there are plenty of family-friendly (and candy-filled) activities to enjoy ahead of Halloween. Halloween activities/events. • Zoo Boo: The Detroit Zoo’s annual family-friendly Zoo Boo weekends will take place Oct. 8-9, Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 21-23, with a...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Oct. 9 and beyond

• Leadership Oakland is hosting a talk and book signing featuring author Barry A. Franklin, PhD, as part of the Breakfast of Champions series, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Oct. 11 at the MSU Management Education Center in Troy, register at www.leadershipoakland.com/event/boc-dr-franklin, $40 per person. • “How to Market Your Business for the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

After 70 years of teaching music, Macomb County senior still going strong

It’s hard to imagine a business operating for almost 70 years under the original owner, but yet, that’s exactly what musician Dick Renock has managed to accomplish. Renock, 85, established A1 Music Studios in 1953 because he wanted to share his musical abilities and love of music with others. Although he can’t say for sure, the Washington Township resident is certain “hundreds” of students of all ages have learned how to play accordion, guitar, organ, piano, and drums under his watchful eye. A number of those musicians have gone on to enjoy careers in the music industry themselves, both as performers and teachers, he said.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Bond proposals on the ballot throughout the county

There are over a billion dollars in new school bond initiatives on the ballot this November. Eight districts in Oakland County will be seeking new funding or renewals of previous funding with Troy leading the way. They are asking residents to approve a $555 million bond to rejuvenate their aging...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
birchrestaurant.com

15 best restaurants in Southgate, MI

Looking for the best restaurants in Southgate, MI? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the 15 best restaurants in the area, based on customer feedback and reviews. Whether you’re looking for Italian food, Mexican food, or something else entirely, we’ve got you covered. Check out our list and see for yourself!
SOUTHGATE, MI
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Westland, MI

Getting to know a new area can be a lot to handle on your own. With the comforts of home left behind, it can be hard to figure out the ins and outs of a new city. Eating out with your family is a great way to visit new places to figure out where your new favorite spots will be. Check out this list of the 18 best restaurants in Westland, Michigan, to figure out which restaurant you should visit first.
WESTLAND, MI

