4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Officials Reveal How Ann Arbor Climate Tax Will Change CityTaxBuzzAnn Arbor, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, MichiganVegOut MagazineAnn Arbor, MI
The Oakland Press
Electric start fuels WL Western in crucial LVC victory over Waterford Mott
WATERFORD — Having watched his team begin Friday’s game with 10 minutes of near perfect football to amass a 28-0 lead, Walled Lake Western coach Kory Cioroch knew the night was still far from over. “When No. 1 is on the other side of the field, you’re always...
The Oakland Press
Avondale’s Ethan Pruzinsky, Rochester’s Lucy Cook win Oakland County cross country crowns
MILFORD — All last year, it was a struggle for Auburn Hills Avondale’s Ethan Pruzinsky. No matter how hard he trained, no matter how diligently he prepared, the results just weren’t showing up on the cross country course, and he was baffled. “I don’t think that I...
The Oakland Press
A&T air show grounded by Oak Park
SOUTHFIELD — In the first half of Friday’s game, Oak Park perfectly played a game of “keep away,” allowing the winless Knights to take a one-score lead to the break against the high-powered, OAA White-leading Southfield A&T. But in the second half, the Warriors retaliated with...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Walled Lake Western at Waterford Mott football
Waterford Mott hosted Walled Lake Western for a Week 7 Lakes Valley Conference football game on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
The Oakland Press
Clark smashes Clarkston’s record book, helps Wolves hold off Lake Orion 45-41
LAKE ORION — There has been no shortage of great running backs in Clarkston’s football history. As of Friday, Ethan Clark doesn’t have to take a backseat to any of them. The senior back surpassed Ian Eriksen as the program’s all-time leading rusher while simultaneously setting a new single-game rushing record, all while leading Clarkston to a 45-41 victory over rival Lake Orion.
WILX-TV
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
The Oakland Press
Michigan seeing youth sport concussions decline as laws around education strengthen
Injuries are a part of sports, but the strengthening of education and training requirements for coaches, players, and school administrators around brain injuries has led to fewer concussions. Andrew Lynett, Novi High School athletic trainer, remembers that during his playing days in the early 2000’s concussions protocol and overall education...
Detroit News
Royal Oak varsity football coach suspended for alleged 'potentially demeaning language'
Royal Oak Schools has suspended its varsity football coach after allegations he used "inappropriate and potentially demeaning language" while speaking to players, Superintendent Mary Beth Fitzpatrick wrote in a message to parents Friday afternoon. Fitzpatrick said Dustyn Truitt, coach of the varsity football team at Royal Oak High School, had...
Michigan State football's Jaden Mangham carted off field after tackle vs. Ohio State
Editor's note: Updated to reflect Mangham's condition after the game. EAST LANSING — Michigan State football’s Jaden Mangham was taken off the field Saturday following a head-to-head collision with Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Royal Oak Schools puts varsity high school coach on administrative leave
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Royal Oak High School’s varsity football coach has been placed on administrative leave following accusations of inappropriate language, including swear words, when addressing players. Superintendent Mary Beth Fitzpatrick sent out a note to Royal Oak High School families at 5 p.m. Friday explaining allegations,...
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Cuban produces brilliant troll of Michigan during Big Noon Kickoff appearance
Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, made an appearance on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff in advance of the Michigan-Indiana matchup. Cuban, who is an Indiana alumnus, took the opportunity to troll the Michigan fanbase. “You know I’m a huge IU fan, go IU, beat Michigan,” said Cuban...
A fallen Michigan football coach, a silent stadium and moments that remind us who we are
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — You can’t get 50,000 people to agree on much these days, if anything at all. Then a former —and beloved — Michigan football running back collapsed on the sideline Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium and 50,000 people went silent. They agreed, without discussion...
Vandercook Lake selects Ann Arbor Pioneer principal to lead district
JACKSON, MI - After an eight-year stint as principal at Ann Arbor Pioneer High School, Tracey Lowder is returning to Jackson County, where he attended school and spent 16 years as an educator. Lowder was unanimously selected by the Vandercook Lake School Board on Tuesday, Oct. 4, to become the...
The Oakland Press
Hayrides and Halloween activities abound in metro Detroit
From haunted houses and hayrides to trick or treating and spooky-themed activities, there are plenty of family-friendly (and candy-filled) activities to enjoy ahead of Halloween. Halloween activities/events. • Zoo Boo: The Detroit Zoo’s annual family-friendly Zoo Boo weekends will take place Oct. 8-9, Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 21-23, with a...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Oct. 9 and beyond
• Leadership Oakland is hosting a talk and book signing featuring author Barry A. Franklin, PhD, as part of the Breakfast of Champions series, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Oct. 11 at the MSU Management Education Center in Troy, register at www.leadershipoakland.com/event/boc-dr-franklin, $40 per person. • “How to Market Your Business for the...
The Oakland Press
After 70 years of teaching music, Macomb County senior still going strong
It’s hard to imagine a business operating for almost 70 years under the original owner, but yet, that’s exactly what musician Dick Renock has managed to accomplish. Renock, 85, established A1 Music Studios in 1953 because he wanted to share his musical abilities and love of music with others. Although he can’t say for sure, the Washington Township resident is certain “hundreds” of students of all ages have learned how to play accordion, guitar, organ, piano, and drums under his watchful eye. A number of those musicians have gone on to enjoy careers in the music industry themselves, both as performers and teachers, he said.
The Oakland Press
Bond proposals on the ballot throughout the county
There are over a billion dollars in new school bond initiatives on the ballot this November. Eight districts in Oakland County will be seeking new funding or renewals of previous funding with Troy leading the way. They are asking residents to approve a $555 million bond to rejuvenate their aging...
37-Year-Old Injured In A Rollover Crash on I-94 (Detroit, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a rollover crash that critically injured a man. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Schaefer Road on Saturday around 6:30 p.m.
birchrestaurant.com
15 best restaurants in Southgate, MI
Looking for the best restaurants in Southgate, MI? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the 15 best restaurants in the area, based on customer feedback and reviews. Whether you’re looking for Italian food, Mexican food, or something else entirely, we’ve got you covered. Check out our list and see for yourself!
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Westland, MI
Getting to know a new area can be a lot to handle on your own. With the comforts of home left behind, it can be hard to figure out the ins and outs of a new city. Eating out with your family is a great way to visit new places to figure out where your new favorite spots will be. Check out this list of the 18 best restaurants in Westland, Michigan, to figure out which restaurant you should visit first.
