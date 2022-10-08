ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betting odds released for ECU's matchup with Memphis

With both Memphis and East Carolina coming off disappointing losses this past weekend, each side will be looking to respond on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET when things kick off in the American Athletic Conference matchup. The Pirates opened as a three-point favorite on Sunday and the...
GREENVILLE, NC
