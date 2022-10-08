Read full article on original website
Max Scherzer made it known to Mets that he wants Jacob deGrom re-signed: Report
According to SNY’s Andy Martino, Max Scherzer has expressed to Mets management that he wants Jacob deGrom back next year, while deGrom has warmed up to the idea of staying put.
Mets Broadcaster Rips Call to Search Padres’ Joe Musgrove
New York’s broadcast voice said of manager Buck Showalter, “If you’re going to pull a stunt like that, you better be right.”
Mike Clevinger Left Off Padres Postseason Roster
Mike Clevinger as left off the postseason roster by the San Diego Padres, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports. Clevinger had been dealing with an illness all week, not COVID-19, that forced the Padres to keep him on the sideline for this series. Even if healthy, it was improbable that Clevinger would’ve received a start in this series. If Clevinger has recovered from his illness and the Padres eliminate the Mets on either Saturday or Sunday, Clevinger could be activated for the Divisional round of the playoffs.
Dodgers: Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park
The Padres recently announced that they will be limiting tickets to certain fans, AKA Dodgers fans, for the NLDS.
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
Highest paid MLB players in 2022: Biggest MLB salaries, projections for Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani and Jacob deGrom
Who is the highest paid MLB player? Contracts in Major League Baseball, like every other professional sport, are rapidly increasing.
MLB Wild Card top plays: Mariners come back to top Jays, NYM-SD in action
Day 2 of MLB wild card action is underway, as the Cleveland Guardians swept the Tampa Bay Rays in Saturday's first matchup, via a walk-off homer. Seattle followed that with an incredible comeback victory over Toronto to complete the series sweep. Meanwhile, the Mets are looking to bounce back after...
MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays
The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
NL Wild Card Odds: Padres vs. Mets Game 3 prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The San Diego Padres and the New York Mets will battle it out in Game 3, with the winner heading to the divisional series. It’s time to check out our MLB odds series and deliver a Padres-Mets Game 3 prediction and pick. The Mets defeated the Padres 7-3 in...
Photos: Padres win Wild Card series against Mets
Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 at Citi Field in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series to advance to the NL Division Series setting up showdown with Los Angeles Dodgers.
Mets vs. Padres score: Live updates as Jacob deGrom gets the ball with season on the line in Wild Card Series
The New York Mets are turning to Jacob deGrom with their season on the line Saturday night as they host the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of their Wild Card Series. The Padres -- who lead the best-of-three series 1-0 -- shocked the Mets with a blowout win on Friday evening, a contest that saw New York ace Max Scherzer depart to a chorus of boos. Francisco Lindor hit a first-inning home run to give the Mets the lead on Saturday, but Trent Grisham answered back with a solo shot of his own. Here's how to watch Game 2.
2022 MLB Playoffs: Mariners stun Blue Jays with Game 2 comeback
For four innings, Game 2 of the Wild-Card Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners trended in a way that many people could have seen coming. After a dominant performance from Seattle’s Luis Castillo in Game 1, Toronto's Cy Young candidate, Kevin Gausman, appeared to be returning the favor in Game 2. Meanwhile, Robbie Ray — in a return to his old stomping grounds — was getting pummeled. On top of facing his former team in unfriendly territory, Ray’s arsenal from the left side appeared to play right into the right-handed power of the Jays lineup.
Yankees without Aroldis Chapman for ALDS; reliever missed workout
New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman was dropped from the team’s American League Division Series roster because he missed Friday’s workout. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that the former All-Star closer was in Miami rather than at Yankee Stadium and did not provide an acceptable excuse. "I...
MLB Wild Card top plays: Padres lead Mets in must-win Game 3
The San Diego Padres and the New York Mets meet Sunday in a win-or-go-home Game 3 on the final day of MLB wild-card action. Both San Diego (89-73) and N.Y. (101-61) finished the regular season second in their respective NL divisions. The winner will advance to face the Los Angeles...
2022 MLB Playoffs: Mets, Jacob deGrom force Game 3 vs. Padres
NEW YORK — In an elimination game, it was the New York Mets’ stars who came to play and forced a Game 3. The Mets turned to Jacob deGrom to save their season, and he responded with a gutsy performance. Barreling down without his best stuff, deGrom lasted long enough to allow just two earned runs on five hits and record eight strikeouts across six innings and 99 pitches. It was hardly his best outing of the year, but it was clear that deGrom was determined to give his team the best shot to survive another day.
Mets-Padres: Jacob deGrom to start Game 2 as New York faces elimination in Wild Card Series
The New York Mets began their best-of-three Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres on Friday with a 7-1 loss. For the Mets, this means that Saturday's Game 2 will be an elimination game, and fitting the high-stakes nature of that contest Jacob deGrom will be the starter:. It...
The Braves are rewriting Atlanta's tortured comeback history
Go back a couple of years and you could scarcely utter the word "comeback" in the city of Atlanta, on account of the traumatic memories it was certain to induce. Over a dirty little span where a cruel wind blew through Atlanta sports and "so near yet so far" became an ever-present catchphrase, the area’s most popular teams found increasingly creative ways to let glory slip through their nervous fingers.
