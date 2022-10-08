ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Clevinger Left Off Padres Postseason Roster

Mike Clevinger as left off the postseason roster by the San Diego Padres, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports. Clevinger had been dealing with an illness all week, not COVID-19, that forced the Padres to keep him on the sideline for this series. Even if healthy, it was improbable that Clevinger would’ve received a start in this series. If Clevinger has recovered from his illness and the Padres eliminate the Mets on either Saturday or Sunday, Clevinger could be activated for the Divisional round of the playoffs.
MLB Wild Card top plays: Mariners come back to top Jays, NYM-SD in action

Day 2 of MLB wild card action is underway, as the Cleveland Guardians swept the Tampa Bay Rays in Saturday's first matchup, via a walk-off homer. Seattle followed that with an incredible comeback victory over Toronto to complete the series sweep. Meanwhile, the Mets are looking to bounce back after...
MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays

The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
Mets vs. Padres score: Live updates as Jacob deGrom gets the ball with season on the line in Wild Card Series

The New York Mets are turning to Jacob deGrom with their season on the line Saturday night as they host the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of their Wild Card Series. The Padres -- who lead the best-of-three series 1-0 -- shocked the Mets with a blowout win on Friday evening, a contest that saw New York ace Max Scherzer depart to a chorus of boos. Francisco Lindor hit a first-inning home run to give the Mets the lead on Saturday, but Trent Grisham answered back with a solo shot of his own. Here's how to watch Game 2.
2022 MLB Playoffs: Mariners stun Blue Jays with Game 2 comeback

For four innings, Game 2 of the Wild-Card Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners trended in a way that many people could have seen coming. After a dominant performance from Seattle’s Luis Castillo in Game 1, Toronto's Cy Young candidate, Kevin Gausman, appeared to be returning the favor in Game 2. Meanwhile, Robbie Ray — in a return to his old stomping grounds — was getting pummeled. On top of facing his former team in unfriendly territory, Ray’s arsenal from the left side appeared to play right into the right-handed power of the Jays lineup.
Yankees without Aroldis Chapman for ALDS; reliever missed workout

New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman was dropped from the team’s American League Division Series roster because he missed Friday’s workout. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that the former All-Star closer was in Miami rather than at Yankee Stadium and did not provide an acceptable excuse. "I...
MLB Wild Card top plays: Padres lead Mets in must-win Game 3

The San Diego Padres and the New York Mets meet Sunday in a win-or-go-home Game 3 on the final day of MLB wild-card action. Both San Diego (89-73) and N.Y. (101-61) finished the regular season second in their respective NL divisions. The winner will advance to face the Los Angeles...
2022 MLB Playoffs: Mets, Jacob deGrom force Game 3 vs. Padres

NEW YORK — In an elimination game, it was the New York Mets’ stars who came to play and forced a Game 3. The Mets turned to Jacob deGrom to save their season, and he responded with a gutsy performance. Barreling down without his best stuff, deGrom lasted long enough to allow just two earned runs on five hits and record eight strikeouts across six innings and 99 pitches. It was hardly his best outing of the year, but it was clear that deGrom was determined to give his team the best shot to survive another day.
The Braves are rewriting Atlanta's tortured comeback history

Go back a couple of years and you could scarcely utter the word "comeback" in the city of Atlanta, on account of the traumatic memories it was certain to induce. Over a dirty little span where a cruel wind blew through Atlanta sports and "so near yet so far" became an ever-present catchphrase, the area’s most popular teams found increasingly creative ways to let glory slip through their nervous fingers.
