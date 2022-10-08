ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mosinee, WI

WDEZ 101.9 FM

State Tribes Gather In Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) – Monday is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and to honor the tribes, Marathon Park threw a Powwow. Multiple tribes came together for food, art and dancing. 11 different tribes are recognized in Wisconsin, and most of them made an appearance on Sunday. Event organizers hope to...
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports: September 27-October 2

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Police Reports:. Complainant reported that a line of credit had been opened in his name. He stated that he found out about this a couple of months ago through viewing Credit Karma, and then he received a billing statement. He stated he did not open this account. He was advised to contact the company and report the fraud. He later spoke with Officers and stated that the company is investigating the incident and will reach out to him within 90 days.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin woman attacked, struck by arrow

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One woman is hurt after deputies say she was struck by an arrow in the town of Washington. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-1-1 call for the incident came in around 5:30 last night. The woman was treated on...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday

TOWN OF WASHINGTON (Eau Claire County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is hurt after being shot with an arrow Saturday evening in the Town of Washington in Eau Claire County. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said that a 911 call about the shooting was received around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Rothschild man faces 5th OWI after Wausau traffic stop

A 52-year-old man is facing a felony charge of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated after radar captured him driving at speeds of about 52 mph on Grand Avenue in Wausau, court records show. Buddy Opelt, of Rothschild, was arrested in the early morning hours of Oct. 1 after a Wausau Police...
WAUSAU, WI
#High School Football#Marshfield#Highschoolsports#Wausau#Amherst#Manawa 0#Northland#Osseo Fairchild#Iola#Shiocton#Weyauwega Fremont 19#Owen Withee#Alma Center
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries October 3, 2022

Violet “Vi” Cherry, 103, passed away September 29, 2022 at Sunrise of Naperville, a senior residence she called home. Violet was born October 28, 1918 in Wausau, Wisconsin to parents John and Hattie Kuntz. She married Benjamin L. Cherry on June 2, 1947 in Los Angeles, California and together they had two children. She loved to play bridge and enjoyed drinking red wine.
WAUSAU, WI
centralwinews.com

Cadott Village Board; Board action sends Kwik Trip forward

A Certified Survey Map for Pat Englert, at 618 W. Yellow Street, was approved during a regular Cadott Village Board meeting Oct. 3. She wanted to shift the lot line between her two lots, so she could get her mower around her fence, if she were ever to sell the empty lot. Photo by Julia Wolf.
CADOTT, WI
WJFW-TV

Frontier service restored two days after outage

LINCOLN COUNTY - Frontier began experiencing a widespread outage Tuesday affecting Lincoln County and surrounding areas including emergency 911 telephone services, land line services and Internet services. Frontier was able to find the break in their fiber Wednesday afternoon and repaired it Thursday morning. All calling tests we have done...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Police seek help locating missing 17-year-old girl

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for several weeks. Authorities say Morgan Torrens left on foot from the Northcentral Technical College Alternative High School in Wausau at about 2 p.m. on Sept. 19. Police believe she left willingly but is without necessary medications, prompting a concern for her safety.
WAUSAU, WI
wiproud.com

Terrifying details emerge in Chippewa Co. kidnapping case

CHIPPEWA COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Charges have now been filed against a man accused of kidnapping a Chippewa County teenager on Saturday, triggering an amber alert. 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn of Tennessee appeared in Chippewa County court yesterday afternoon for his initial appearance. He faces 10 felonies including kidnapping, seven...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

ARPA funds used for employee bonuses

Waupaca County allocates $425,000 for pay premiums. Waupaca County employees will receive supplemental payments for their efforts during the covid pandemic. County supervisors voted Sept. 27 to allocate $425,000 from funds received under the American Rescue Plan Act to pay premiums to eligible staff. All county employees who were working...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Shelter in place warning issued for Chippewa County in Wisconsin

WHEATON, Wis. -- Authorities in Chippewa County are asking residents in Wheaton, Wisconsin, to shelter in place while authorities search for a man they say is dangerous.People in the area east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 are told to stay inside, lock all doors and windows, and secure their cars.Officials say the man is possibly wearing a red and white shirt. Police encourage anyone in the area who sees someone suspicious to call 911.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI

