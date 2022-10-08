ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Chris Wallace Traces Today’s Polarized News To His Dad’s ’60 Minutes’ On Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32DWb1_0iQv9HmV00

Chris Wallace , the CNN Anchor and host of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? on HBO Max, had a startling confession during his segment on Friday’s Real Time with Bill Maher .

During a conversation between Maher and Wallace lamenting today’s conservative/liberal polarization of the news, Wallace traced the problem back to the golden days of three major channels and the world tuning in at 6:30 PM to hear about the world from Walter Cronkite or Huntley-Brinkley.

Those programs drew audiences of as much as 29 million, but they weren’t profit centers. But the men who ran the networks at the time saw news as a public service, and if it didn’t lose an enormous amount of money, they were fine with that.

But when Chris Wallace’s father, Mike Wallace, and his 60 Minutes team started in 1968, things shifted. That show began making money, “and suddenly, the executives in television said, ‘You can make money from this.'” That’s when they “started chasing an audience.”

Maher was stunned. “Aren’t you a bigger fan of 60 Minutes than me?” Maher joked that perhaps the negative attitude stemmed from the show taking Chris’s father away from home too much.

Wallace said his point was that “ 60 Minutes opened the Pandora’s box where you can make money from news.” That led to today’s conservative and liberal media divide, with straight news like becoming a golden memory.

Maher couldn’t resist tooting his own horn in that context. Audiences are now only hearing what doesn’t upset us because “They don’t want to make people turn the dial the wrong way – except on this show. I’ve paid for that. There are lots of woke people who used to watch that don’t anymore.” So why does he continue to spit into that wind? “It’s just that the left went crazy, so I have to do it more.”

Wallace stonewalled an attempt by Maher to get him to knock his former home at Fox News. Wallace claimed he now has “message discipline.” Maher fired back: “That’s for politicians, not for us.”

Maher then shifted, saying he had one last question. Wallace kidded him that the segment went by swiftly. “It goes fast when you avoid questions,” Maher retorted.

Wallace, who moderated presidential debates in 2016 and 2020, had one last nugget of wisdom. During the 2020 debates, where President Donald Trump “went nuts,” Wallace said someone counted the interruptions. Trump jumped in 145 times, Wallace claimed.

This week’s panel discussion included special correspondent for BBC News and host of the new documentary, Trump: The Comeback? Katty Kay, and former Republican Governor of New Jersey and political and legal contributor for ABC News, Chris Christie .

Their talk ranged from a comparison between Christie’s infamous beach meeting with President Obama as opposed to Ron DeSantis’s meeting this week with Joe Biden, to why Christie is an adamant opponent to marijuana, as opposed to Maher’s notorious affinity for the drug.

The anti-marijuana stance is particularly strange when the country is being bombarded with fentanyl, a much more dangerous drug. Christie’s dodging defense was that he defended the laws of the time, and suggested that the path to reform was by changing the laws.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 2

Guest
2d ago

Need to hold the media accountable for what they print, only a fool believes they have a right to lie.

Reply
5
Andrea Skaar Rott
1d ago

The beginning of deceit and mistrust. Just goes to show that money is, indeed, the toot of all evil.

Reply
4
Related
Deadline

CNN Anchor & Senior Political Correspondent Abby Phillip Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Abby Phillip, CNN’s senior political correspondent and anchor of Inside Politics Sunday, an hourlong program focused on the week’s most important political storylines, has signed with UTA. The agency will represent her across news and broadcasting, culture and commerce, scripted and unscripted television, podcasting, publishing, speaking engagements, the UTA Foundation and more. Phillip, one of the network’s most prominent rising stars, plays a key role in CNN’s special coverage of high-profile political events which have included election nights, State of the Union Addresses and the January 6th Committee hearing. She anchored special coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election Night in...
NFL
Deadline

Don Lemon Says Goodbye To CNN Primetime Show With Emotional Farewell Ahead Of Morning Show Debut

Don Lemon bid farewell to his primetime show on CNN after more than eight years of hosting Don Lemon Tonight. The television presenter got emotional during his farewell recalling all the ups and downs he lived through during his tenure on the show. “It is not goodbye but it is certainly the end of an era as we sign off this last broadcast of Don Lemon Tonight,” he said in the video posted above. “More than eight years, thousands of hours of live TV, historic moments and tough conversations. A lot happened between 10 and midnight, or later.” Lemon is leaving his...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Joe Biden Says He Told King Charles That Queen Elizabeth Would “Be With Him Every Step Of The Way”

Joe Biden offered his personal recollections of Queen Elizabeth as “decent, honorable and all about service,” while he said that he consoled King Charles by telling him that “she’s going to be with him every step of the way — every minute, every moment.” Biden gave remarks after signing the official condolence book at Lancaster House in London, one of a series of appearances he made with First Lady Jill Biden in advance of the funeral for the Queen on Monday. “We’ve had an opportunity to meet with an awful lot of consequential people, but I can say that the ones who...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Wallace
Person
Chris Christie
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Katty Kay
Person
Mike Wallace
Person
Walter Cronkite
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Bill Maher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television News#Bbc News#Cnn#Hbo Max#Real Time#Huntley Brinkley
OK! Magazine

'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts

Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke

Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Independent

Fox News segment takes a turn when doctor refuses to back up anchor’s theories on Biden’s mental state

A doctor threw off a Fox News segment for a brief moment at the weekend after anchor Anita Vogel suggested that US President Joe Biden had experienced mental decline while visiting London.Ms Vogel commented on Mr Biden’s signing of a book of condolence at Lancaster House on Sunday when she said the Democrat had shown signs of “cognitive decline”.The 79-year-old, who has faced similar claims from Republicans and his processor Donald Trump, had been filmed by television cameras asking his wife where they were going after signing the book of condelence in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
OK! Magazine

Chris Cuomo Disses Former CNN Colleagues: 'There Wasn't A Lot For Us To Talk About'

No outro! Less than a year following disgraced anchor Chris Cuomo’s CNN departure, the star is speaking out about the icy terms on which he left the network. Earlier this week, the former primetime staple appeared on reporter Kara Swisher’s podcast, revealing that his December 2021 firing seemingly soured his relationships with several of his former CNN colleagues. "You do have a lot of friends at CNN. You have not talked to them, correct?” Swisher asked Cuomo, referencing the network’s former president, Jeff Zucker, as well as star anchors Don Lemon and Jake Tapper. CHRIS CUOMO WANTS FIRST SIT-DOWN INTERVIEW...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Calls CNN's Don Lemon The 'Dumbest Man On Television' As Network Makes Big Changes

Former President Donald Trump seemingly has nothing but biting words for longtime CNN anchor Don Lemon as the news network undergos massive shake-ups. Amid news that the television staple would be moved from his titular primetime spot — Don Lemon Tonight — into the network’s newly revamped morning program, the ex-POTUS took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to slam the star, dubbing Lemon the “dumbest man on television.”
POTUS
Deadline

Deadline

129K+
Followers
37K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy