AMC Entertainment Announces First Ever Partnership With Netflix: (AMC) Falls 8%, So Far On Friday, Underperforms Market

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today released its Fall 2022 Business Trends Index, a collection of trending searches for services on Fiverr’s platform. Among the millions of searches on the marketplace, these services saw the largest percentage increase over the last six months. With the expansion of online sales and marketing — from the growth of social e-commerce to affiliate promotion — companies that have established their online presence are looking to refine their strategies, and businesses are eager to tap into the growth opportunity in online channels. The three main trends that emerged in the Index reflect this focus: (1) even as platforms like TikTok have seen massive user growth, the data revealed businesses are increasingly interested in leveraging Instagram as a core part of their social media strategy, (2) businesses are experimenting with innovative digital channels to reach new customers, and (3) investment in mobile app development is on the rise. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005125/en/ Fiverr released its Fall 2022 Business Trends Index, a collection of trending searches for services on Fiverr’s platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 35 MINUTES AGO