Bar Harbor, ME

WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth Girls Soccer Beats Foxcroft Academy 4-1

The Ellsworth Girls Soccer Team defeated Foxcroft Academy 4-1 in Dover-Foxcroft on Saturday, October 9th. The Eagles jumped out to an early 1-0 lead with just 1:07 gone, as Morgan Clifford scored, assisted by Elizabeth Boles. With 7:27 remaining in the 1st Hal, Alexia Doyle scored for the Ponies to...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Class B State Golf Tourney Results – October 8

The Class B State Golf Tournament was held on Saturday, October 8th at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro and Leavitt won the Team Championship and Elliott Spaulding from Freeport was crowned the Class B Boys Champion, shooting an even par 72. Jade Haylock from Leavitt won the Class B Girls Championship with a 8 over 80.
VASSALBORO, ME
foxbangor.com

Skowhegan stays perfect with 49-14 win over Edward Little

AUBURN – Skowhegan continued it’s perfect season on Friday night with a dominating 49-14 win over Edward Little. The Riverhawks opened the game up to 34-6 on a 23-yard run from Tyler Annis. The Eddies would score, and convert on the two point conversion to make it 34-14, but Skowhegan was too tough for the Eddies.
AUBURN, ME
The Maine Monitor

Damariscotta: A road to the hospital imperiled

It’s a long way from the pretty, protected waters of Christmas Cove, a tranquil mooring field at the outlet of the Damariscotta River, to that river’s namesake town, 14 miles north. Those who arrive by boat — after running the gauntlet of lobster buoys and aquaculture gear (the river is one of Maine’s most productive oyster-growing spots) – will eventually reach the twin villages of Newcastle and Damariscotta, former mill and fishing towns that now boast a lively trade in summer tourism.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
The Maine Monitor

Camden: A waterfront gem threatened

Camden Harbor is known to sailors on the Maine coast to be two things: one of the prettiest harbors, and one of the most uncomfortable. Curtis Island and the ledges do little to blunt the force of the rollers swinging in to the outer harbor from Penobscot Bay. The earliest inhabitants of the land, the Penobscot, dubbed the harbor Megunticook, which translates roughly to “great swells of the sea,” for the immense waves that sweep through during storms.
CAMDEN, ME
95.9 WCYY

Search This Small Maine Town for Millions in Hidden Pirate Treasure

When the weather warms, Maine's beauty shines through. The natural landscape gives you plenty of chances for hiking, boating, riding, and just plain adventure. But what if that adventure could include a chance at finding millions of dollars' worth of hidden pirate treasure? Well if you're up for a road trip, that adventure is yours for the taking.
MACHIASPORT, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Maine then this article is definitely for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly recommended by local people and are praised for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out where these restaurants are.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

Machias: An old causeway holds back the flood

The meeting, held on a warm and breezy evening in late June, was heated from the start. Residents from Machias and beyond packed into the high school gym to hear the latest plans from state officials on what they propose to do about a rapidly deteriorating dike in the middle of town, the only structure standing between the Atlantic Ocean and more than 50 landowners upstream on Middle River.
MACHIAS, ME
Z107.3

A Milford Man Has Some Crazy Backyard Wildlife Videos

Wow! There are lots of critters running around Scott Hayden's backyard in Penobscot County. Remember way back when we all did many things during the Coivd-19 pandemic to pass the endless amount of long days and nights, wondering when this it all be over? For most people, it involved binge-watching shows like "Tiger King", or baking and cooking. One Maine man had something else in mind.
MILFORD, ME
The Maine Writer

Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From Library

The book "Gender Queer" by Maia Kobabe is again being asked to be removed from another Maine school district library. Regional School Unit 40 (RSU 40) serves 1,850 students in the towns of Friendship, Union, Waldoboro, Warren, and Washington with 7 schools in the district. The request is to remove the book from the school library at Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro.
WALDOBORO, ME
WDEA AM 1370

2022 Halloween Candy for Ledgelawn Residents in Bar Harbor

This goes under the category of "It Takes a Village", and it certainly does to make Halloween memorable for Bar Harbor's and the Island's children! Ledgelawn Avenue in Bar Harbor is where many children not only in Bar Harbor, but on the Island go trick-or-treating. It really is Halloween Central! Children carpool in and it can overwhelm residents, who hand out candy to all the kids. That's where you can help! For many years, and again this year, the Bar Harbor Hannaford has set up a donation box for bags of candy that will be given to Ledgelawn Avenue residents to hand out on Halloween. You can purchase bag(s) of candy and just put it in the box as you leave the store.
BAR HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

6 college students displaced temporarily after fire

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Six college students have been temporarily displaced after a fire earlier Friday. According to Old Town Fire Department, an accidental fire started in one of the bedrooms in the home on Bennoch Road. The fire was put out within five minutes of the fire department’s...
OLD TOWN, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Speedway crashes can now cost town money; owners, town to talk

When Wiscasset Speedway needs someone taken to a hospital, that can tie up a Wiscasset ambulance about four hours and cost the town $800 for any mutual aid, Emergency Medical Services Director Erin Bean told selectmen Oct. 4. In the meeting at the town office and on Zoom and YouTube,...
WISCASSET, ME
B98.5

The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret

One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

