A Rocking Hoosier Hysteria and the Case for Anthony Leal

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Anthony Leal couldn't dance. A walking boot limited the Indiana junior guard to a Hoosier Hysteria introduction stroll. No matter. Jordan Geronimo danced for him, while other men's and women's players jogged and jumped their way into Friday night's latest light-and-sound basketball extravaganza at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
‘I’ve been waiting six months for this’: Hoosier Hysteria sparks anticipation of Indiana basketball season

Colby Knerr arrived at Assembly Hall with a sleeping bag, folding chair and enough food for two meals. It was 7 p.m. Thursday. Hoosier Hysteria tipped off in 24 hours. “This is incredible,” Knerr, a ‘72 IU grad, said from his folding chair at the front of the Hoosier Hysteria line Friday afternoon. “Oh my god, I’ve been waiting six months for this moment, this is exciting.”
Indiana football’s offensive line continues to hold this team back

During the offseason, Indiana football head coach Tom Allen said that he had conversations with offensive line coach Darren Hiller about what he wanted to see improved following an underwhelming season for the position in 2021. He felt like he had seen a response from Hiller and the group. Six...
IU football game day: Michigan at Indiana primer and predictions

Memorial Stadium will be under the national spotlight as the Fox “Big Noon Saturday” shows airs live from the venue Saturday morning. But what’s waiting on the inside appears to be a daunting task for an Indiana team looking to end a two-game losing streak. IU will...
IU football leading tackler Cam Jones out multiple weeks with foot injury

Already on a two-game losing streak, Indiana will now have to move forward without its leading tackler, captain and emotional leader. Linebacker Cam Jones is not in uniform for Indiana’s game against Michigan on Saturday. According to a report by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Jones will be out multiple weeks with a foot injury. It isn’t clear when Jones suffered the injury.
College football coach carted off field after collapsing on sidelines

A scary scene developed in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday during the Michigan-Indiana game. Mike Hart, the Wolverines’ running backs coach and run game coordinator—and a former standout for the program in the mid-2000s—suddenly collapsed on the sidelines. The game was in the 1st quarter and was paused as Hart was put on a stretcher and carted off the field.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
Where to see the best fall colors in Indiana

Ind. — The leaves are about to change as we move into fall across Indiana. According to the Smoky Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, most of Indiana will see its near peak around Oct. 24. Leaf predictions will never be 100% accurate. Climate and seasonal weather changes impact...
