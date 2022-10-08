Read full article on original website
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Woodson and Jackson-Davis on Big Noon Kickoff, Cuban trolls Michigan fans
For the second time in four weeks, Bloomington was the host of a national pre-game show over the weekend. Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff set up in the south end zone complex of Memorial Stadium on Saturday. IU basketball forward Trayce Jackson-Davis made a guest appearance along with head coach...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football: Tom Allen provides injury updates on key players as Hoosiers prepare for Maryland
Injuries have added to the insult of Indiana’s three-game losing streak, and the Hoosiers have suffered some key physical setbacks over the last few weeks as a 3-0 started has turned into 3-3. IU was down multiple starters against Michigan, and that might continue to be the case when...
Three Standout Moments From Hoosier Hysteria
Indiana basketball held Hoosier Hysteria on Friday night. Here are three memorable moments from the event.
iuhoosiers.com
A Rocking Hoosier Hysteria and the Case for Anthony Leal
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Anthony Leal couldn't dance. A walking boot limited the Indiana junior guard to a Hoosier Hysteria introduction stroll. No matter. Jordan Geronimo danced for him, while other men's and women's players jogged and jumped their way into Friday night's latest light-and-sound basketball extravaganza at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thehoosiernetwork.com
‘I’ve been waiting six months for this’: Hoosier Hysteria sparks anticipation of Indiana basketball season
Colby Knerr arrived at Assembly Hall with a sleeping bag, folding chair and enough food for two meals. It was 7 p.m. Thursday. Hoosier Hysteria tipped off in 24 hours. “This is incredible,” Knerr, a ‘72 IU grad, said from his folding chair at the front of the Hoosier Hysteria line Friday afternoon. “Oh my god, I’ve been waiting six months for this moment, this is exciting.”
insidethehall.com
Hoosier Hysteria gives insight into what Indiana basketball can do with a home crowd
Pyrotechnics, half-court shots, dancing and drop-top Cadillacs. While the events in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall were certainly anything but normal, and most don’t provide anything to draw from for valid season predictions, something was clear Friday night. Indiana has the fans. The fans have Indiana. And together, the energy...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football: Tom Allen announces firing of OL coach Hiller, alumnus Rod Carey to fill role
A disastrous effort by the offensive line against Michigan proved to be the tipping point for Tom Allen. The sixth-year head coach announced on Sunday afternoon the firing of offensive line coach Darren Hiller. In his place, IU alumnus and former head coach and offensive line coach Rod Carey will...
thedailyhoosier.com
Indiana football’s offensive line continues to hold this team back
During the offseason, Indiana football head coach Tom Allen said that he had conversations with offensive line coach Darren Hiller about what he wanted to see improved following an underwhelming season for the position in 2021. He felt like he had seen a response from Hiller and the group. Six...
RELATED PEOPLE
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (10/7)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
Michigan vs. Indiana: Mark Cuban trolls Wolverines, buys GoBlue.com to use for Indiana NIL store
Indiana faces off with No. 4 Michigan in Bloomington today, and IU alum Mark Cuban wanted to do some trolling ahead of the matchup. Cuban joined Big Noon Kickoff and expressed his fandom for the Hoosiers, but also said he dove into a business venture. “You guys know I’m a...
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football game day: Michigan at Indiana primer and predictions
Memorial Stadium will be under the national spotlight as the Fox “Big Noon Saturday” shows airs live from the venue Saturday morning. But what’s waiting on the inside appears to be a daunting task for an Indiana team looking to end a two-game losing streak. IU will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football vs. Michigan — Live blog and discussion (Michigan 31 Indiana 10 – FINAL)
The Daily Hoosier is live at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington for Indiana (3-2) vs. No. 4 Michigan (5-0) Join us for live updates throughout the day, and participate in the discussion thread below. The game will be televised on FOX and kicks off at around Noon Eastern. Refresh the page...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football leading tackler Cam Jones out multiple weeks with foot injury
Already on a two-game losing streak, Indiana will now have to move forward without its leading tackler, captain and emotional leader. Linebacker Cam Jones is not in uniform for Indiana’s game against Michigan on Saturday. According to a report by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Jones will be out multiple weeks with a foot injury. It isn’t clear when Jones suffered the injury.
shelbycountypost.com
IHSAA delivers sectional pairings for 50th Annual Football State Tournament
Shelbyville avoided a sectional quarterfinal game against a top-10 ranked opponent while Triton Central and Indianapolis Scecina – both ranked in the top 10 – would square off once again in a sectional championship game. The Indiana High School Athletic Association slotted 313 teams Sunday for the 50th...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football coach carted off field after collapsing on sidelines
A scary scene developed in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday during the Michigan-Indiana game. Mike Hart, the Wolverines’ running backs coach and run game coordinator—and a former standout for the program in the mid-2000s—suddenly collapsed on the sidelines. The game was in the 1st quarter and was paused as Hart was put on a stretcher and carted off the field.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kristi Lee inducted into Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame
She’s a star behind the scenes and in front of the camera and she’s a Hoosier through and through. Kristi Lee recently returned to WRTV for the first time since she left as a WRTV Technical Director.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
Friends heard screaming through online game as Purdue student was killed
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — 13News is learning new details about the moments leading up to the killing of a Purdue University student. The student killed was identified as 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified the suspect as 22-year-old Ji Min Sha, Chheda's...
wrtv.com
Where to see the best fall colors in Indiana
Ind. — The leaves are about to change as we move into fall across Indiana. According to the Smoky Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, most of Indiana will see its near peak around Oct. 24. Leaf predictions will never be 100% accurate. Climate and seasonal weather changes impact...
Comments / 1