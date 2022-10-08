Read full article on original website
Damian Lillard Reacts to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole
Damian Lillard had a different stance than how players have reacted on Twitter.
Rick Carlisle: Knicks Found 'Winner' in Jalen Brunson
If anyone knows of Jalen Brunson's power an what he can bring to the New York Knicks, it's his former head coach Rick Carlisle, who visited MSG ads the Indiana Pacers' boss on Friday.
Draymond Green stepping away from Warriors after altercation
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green will be away from the defending champion Golden State Warriors indefinitely, which coach Steve Kerr called a “mutual decision” after the star forward violently punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face Wednesday. Green had been scheduled to rejoin the team for...
Memphis Grizzlies Sign Former Duke Star
On Monday, the Memphis Grizzlies announced that they have signed Matthew Hurt. In 2021, Hurt averaged 18.3 points per game for Duke men's basketball.
Lakers Sign LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guards LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison, it was announced today. In a related move, the Lakers have requested waivers on guards Dwayne Bacon and Javante McCoy. Figueroa (6’6”, 200) appeared in 32 NBA G League games (23 starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors during...
Spencer Dinwiddie Will Lead Mavs' Bench Unit, Says Coach Jason Kidd
Although Spencer Dinwiddie was projected as a starter before training camp, Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd realizes that the best course of action is to let him lead the second unit. Will rookie guard Jaden Hardy continue to start?
Absent Doc Rivers Assesses James Harden’s Performance vs. Cavs
After missing Wednesday's game against the Cavs, Doc Rivers explained what he saw out of James Harden while watching on TV.
Mavs Preseason Profile: Will New NBA Rule Affect Theo Pinson's Good Vibes?
Theo Pinson was the leader of the Dallas Mavericks' sideline last season, whether it was hyping up his teammates or getting into opponents' heads with trash talk. The NBA's new bench decor rule could change some things ... at least so we think.
Three Things to Know: Lakers at Warriors Preseason 10-9-22
The Lakers continue their 2022-23 preseason with a Sunday evening game against Golden State at the Chase Center. The game tips at 5:30 p.m on Spectrum SportsNet and NBA TV. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. FAST STARTS CONTINUE. For the third straight preseason game, the...
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Raptors (10.08.22)
The Bulls visit the Great White North this evening to meet up with the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena for their third of four preseason contests. Chicago looks to keep rolling after a 131-113 thumping of the Denver Nuggets at the United Center Friday night, while the Raptors hit the hardwood coming off a 116-100 loss to the Rockets in Houston. Chicago sports a 1-1 mark on the preseason, while Toronto sits 2-1.
SPURS WAIVE TOMMY KUHSE
SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 10, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have waived guard Tommy Kuhse. Kuhse appeared in two preseason games, averaging 6.0 points and 1.5 assists in 9.0 minutes per game. The Spurs roster now stands at 19 players (roster attached). - spurs.com –
Mavs Could Reportedly Sign Former Nuggets Player
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks could sign former Denver Nuggets guard Facu Campazzo.
Indiana Pacers wing Aaron Nesmith will miss time with foot injury
Nesmith had a solid start to the preseason, but he will miss time.
Lakers Sign Bryce Hamilton
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Bryce Hamilton. In a related move, the Lakers have requested waivers on guard LJ Figueroa. Figueroa was signed by Los Angeles on Oct. 8.
Indiana Pacers suffer first preseason loss to Knicks in New York
The Pacers fell to 1-1 in preseason play.
HEAT CONVERT CAIN TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT AND SIGN MULDER
Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have converted Jamal Cain to a two-way contract and signed guard Mychal Mulder. Per club policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. In addition, Miami has waived Darius Days. Cain, who was signed by the HEAT on July 15, has appeared in...
Mavs Star Luka Doncic in MVP Form Entering 2022-23 Season
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic showed the start of what could be an MVP season in his preseason debut against the Orlando Magic.
Pistons Stall Out, Pelicans Win Preseason Home Opener 107-101
The Zion Williamson-led New Orleans Pelicans danced all over the Detroit Pistons in the team's preseason home opener in the Smoothie King Center.
Charles Bassey Needs to Take Advantage of Key Absence vs. Cavs
Sixers center Charles Bassey should have plenty of time to state his case to stick around on Monday.
SPURS EXERCISE TEAM OPTION ON DEVIN VASSELL AND JOSH PRIMO
SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 10, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have exercised their fourth-year team option on guard Devin Vassell, as well as their third-year option on guard Josh Primo for the 2023-24 season. Vassell is entering his third year with the Spurs after appearing...
