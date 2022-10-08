ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

NBA

Draymond Green stepping away from Warriors after altercation

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green will be away from the defending champion Golden State Warriors indefinitely, which coach Steve Kerr called a “mutual decision” after the star forward violently punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face Wednesday. Green had been scheduled to rejoin the team for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA

Lakers Sign LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guards LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison, it was announced today. In a related move, the Lakers have requested waivers on guards Dwayne Bacon and Javante McCoy. Figueroa (6’6”, 200) appeared in 32 NBA G League games (23 starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors during...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Three Things to Know: Lakers at Warriors Preseason 10-9-22

The Lakers continue their 2022-23 preseason with a Sunday evening game against Golden State at the Chase Center. The game tips at 5:30 p.m on Spectrum SportsNet and NBA TV. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. FAST STARTS CONTINUE. For the third straight preseason game, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls at Raptors (10.08.22)

The Bulls visit the Great White North this evening to meet up with the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena for their third of four preseason contests. Chicago looks to keep rolling after a 131-113 thumping of the Denver Nuggets at the United Center Friday night, while the Raptors hit the hardwood coming off a 116-100 loss to the Rockets in Houston. Chicago sports a 1-1 mark on the preseason, while Toronto sits 2-1.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

SPURS WAIVE TOMMY KUHSE

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 10, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have waived guard Tommy Kuhse. Kuhse appeared in two preseason games, averaging 6.0 points and 1.5 assists in 9.0 minutes per game. The Spurs roster now stands at 19 players (roster attached). - spurs.com –
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

Lakers Sign Bryce Hamilton

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Bryce Hamilton. In a related move, the Lakers have requested waivers on guard LJ Figueroa. Figueroa was signed by Los Angeles on Oct. 8.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

HEAT CONVERT CAIN TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT AND SIGN MULDER

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have converted Jamal Cain to a two-way contract and signed guard Mychal Mulder. Per club policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. In addition, Miami has waived Darius Days. Cain, who was signed by the HEAT on July 15, has appeared in...
MIAMI, FL
NBA

SPURS EXERCISE TEAM OPTION ON DEVIN VASSELL AND JOSH PRIMO

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 10, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have exercised their fourth-year team option on guard Devin Vassell, as well as their third-year option on guard Josh Primo for the 2023-24 season. Vassell is entering his third year with the Spurs after appearing...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

