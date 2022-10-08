Read full article on original website
Holmen wins fourth straight, hangs on at home in 17-14 victory over Logan
Holmen improved its record to 4-4 on the season with a 17-14 win over Logan on Friday night. After opening the season 0-4 the Vikings have won four straight games. Holmen wraps up the regular season next week in Reedsburg.
Central soars past Sparta, 42-14, in final home game of season
The Riverhawks jumped out to a 35-0 lead at halftime against Sparta as Central improved to 3-5 on the year with a 42-14 victory over the Spartans. The Riverhawks will clash with crosstown conference rival Logan next week.
Blair-Taylor spoils Cochrane-Fountain City undefeated season
Cochrane-Fountain City put its undefeated season on the line against Blair-Taylor. Blair-Taylor got the upset win 31-17.
G-E-T gets fourth win of season as Redhawks roll past Westby, 34-12
The Redhawks got their fourth win of the season on Friday night as G-E-T rolled past Westby to improve its record to 4-4 on the season. The Redhawks will close out the regular season next week on the road in Arcadia.
Three winning lottery tickets for over $1 million sold in one week
MADISON (WKBT) — Three winning tickets of over $1 million were sold in just one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The ripple of big wins started on September 27 when a winning $1,000,000 Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip in Waukesha. A few days later on October 1, a winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold from the 611 Gateway Ave Kwik Trip in Mauston. The hot streak continued on October 4 when a winning $2,000,000 ticket from the Tremendous Two Million scratch game was claimed after being sold by a Kwik Trip in Grand Chute.
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
School cancelled Friday for Melrose-Mindoro School District, LP leak
MELROSE, Wis. (WEAU) -School is cancelled Friday for the Melrose-Mindoro School District. A social post from the Melrose-Mindoro School District via the Melrose-Mindoro School Distict Facebook page, written by Superintendent Jeff Artz, says that there is a LP leak between the school’s large supply tanks and the school’s building.
New La Crosse Hy-Vee location confirms opening date
Hy-Vee officials say they're hoping this store will provide roughly 600 jobs to the area.
Chippewa County fall recycling collection
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa County is announcing they will be providing residents with a special clean-up to dispose of their household hazardous wastes, appliances, electronics, fluorescents bulbs, and scrap metal in an environmentally safe manner. According to a media release from Chippewa County Land Conservation and Forest Management, the...
Wisconsin woman attacked, struck by arrow
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One woman is hurt after deputies say she was struck by an arrow in the town of Washington. The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office says a 9-1-1 call for the incident came in around 5:30 last night. The woman was treated on...
Morrie’s opens its doors at new Onalaska location
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Morrie’s Volkswagen opened its doors and celebrated its new location Saturday on Theater Road. The spot offers more space for customers and employees– and more room for vehicles. There are plenty of car dealership options in Onalaska. General Manager Ryan Riste says that’s a bonus for customers, and sellers too. “A lot of them have come...
Removing shirt in court, stuffing sign down his pants, somehow La Crosse County DA Gruenke predicted on WIZM the Waukesha parade trial would be difficult
La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke on Tuesday was worried the trial over the Waukesha parade massacre would be difficult with the defendant representing himself. “It’s hard enough to go smooth when there are experienced lawyers in the courtroom, much less somebody who may not cooperate, may not know how to cooperate,” Gruenke said Tuesday on La Crosse Talk PM. “So, I can just see it being pretty stressful for the people involved.”
Marshfield Police Reports: September 27-October 2
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Police Reports:. Complainant reported that a line of credit had been opened in his name. He stated that he found out about this a couple of months ago through viewing Credit Karma, and then he received a billing statement. He stated he did not open this account. He was advised to contact the company and report the fraud. He later spoke with Officers and stated that the company is investigating the incident and will reach out to him within 90 days.
Wisconsin DOT Holding Virtual Public Involvement Meeting On Hwy 98 Pavement Replacement
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public involvement meeting to obtain input on a pavement replacement project proposed in Clark County on WIS 98 from WIS 73 in the town of Eaton east to Helm Street in Loyal. The public is invited to go to the project...
Two Wisconsin men charged after authorities find 30 mailboxes damaged
EASTMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from western Wisconsin are facing property damage charges after the sheriff’s office found 30 mailboxes and a property marker sign were damaged. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident involving numerous mailboxes that were damaged....
1 hurt after vehicle vs. semi crash in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a vehicle vs. semi crash in Monroe County. According to a media release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a two-vehicle crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. A semi and car hit each other head on while traveling on State Highway 27 near Federal Avenue. Investigation shows that the car had deviated from its lane. The crash caused the semi to instantly start on fire.
Crash Sends One to Hospital, Closes Road for Three Hours
A two vehicle crash on State Highway 27 sent one person to the hospital and caused the highway to be shut down for more than three hours. At about 5:15 pm Friday, September 30th, a 2013 Freightliner and 2007 Audi struck each other head on while traveling on Hwy 27 near Federal Ave. The initial investigation shows that the Audi had deviated from its lane.
