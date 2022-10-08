ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Cardinals face future without Pujols, Molina wearing red

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played their final games with the Cardinals, who were eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League wild-card series. It was the end of an era in St. Louis that included near-annual appearances in the postseason and two World Series championships. Adam Wainwright could join his two longtime teammates in retirement, though the pitcher wasn’t ready to commit to that decision yet. In any case, it will be up to Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, who is unlikely to opt out of his contract, to lead the club into the future.
Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS

NEW YORK (AP) — With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets. The big right-hander brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on...
Mets flash cash, pays off through summer, spent by playoffs

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball’s biggest spenders looked spent. The New York Mets enjoyed 175 days in first place, boosted by their billionaire new owner, confident Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer would lead them to glory, that Buck Showalter would make all the right moves. All that blood, toil, tears and sweat ended not with bubbly and rings, but in a one-hit shutout defeat before a stunned crowd short of a sellout and Showalter prodding umpires to search the other team’s starter for secret sticky substances.
Umps check Padres pitcher Musgrove’s ears for sticky stuff

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Musgrove got an earful — and didn’t mind at all. The San Diego Padres pitcher was working on a one-hitter and about to face the Mets in the sixth inning when New York manager Buck Showalter walked out to crew chief Alfonso Marquez.
Thomson signs 2-year deal to remain as Phillies manager

After guiding the Philadelphia Phillies to their first playoff series victory since 2010, manager Rob Thomson had the interim removed from his title. The Phillies have signed Thomson to a two-year contract to remain as their manager through 2024, rewarding him for a turnaround that earned Philadelphia a wild-card berth. The 59-year-old Thomson took over on June 3 when Joe Girardi was fired with the Phillies mired at 22-29. Philadelphia went 65-46 the rest of the way. The Phillies then knocked off St. Louis in the wild-card round to advance to the NL Division Series against the Braves.
MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays

The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
Mets vs. Padres score: Live updates as Jacob deGrom gets the ball with season on the line in Wild Card Series

The New York Mets are turning to Jacob deGrom with their season on the line Saturday night as they host the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of their Wild Card Series. The Padres -- who lead the best-of-three series 1-0 -- shocked the Mets with a blowout win on Friday evening, a contest that saw New York ace Max Scherzer depart to a chorus of boos. Francisco Lindor hit a first-inning home run to give the Mets the lead on Saturday, but Trent Grisham answered back with a solo shot of his own. Here's how to watch Game 2.
2022 MLB Playoffs: Mets, Jacob deGrom force Game 3 vs. Padres

NEW YORK — In an elimination game, it was the New York Mets’ stars who came to play and forced a Game 3. The Mets turned to Jacob deGrom to save their season, and he responded with a gutsy performance. Barreling down without his best stuff, deGrom lasted long enough to allow just two earned runs on five hits and record eight strikeouts across six innings and 99 pitches. It was hardly his best outing of the year, but it was clear that deGrom was determined to give his team the best shot to survive another day.
