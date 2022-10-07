ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

dbknews.com

Maryland volleyball cruises to first Big Ten win, sweeps Rutgers 3-0

Laila Ivey tips the ball over the net during Maryland volleyball’s 3-0 win against Navy on Aug. 26, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) With a set-point opportunity in hand, Erin Engel sent a serve over to Rutgers’ side of the net looking to seal the opening frame for Maryland volleyball on the road against the Scarlet Knights.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

No. 8 Maryland men’s soccer scores late to tie Northwestern, 1-1

Stefan Copetti during Maryland men’s soccer's game against Ohio State on Sep. 25, 2022. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback). Maryland men’s soccer threw players forward in the final seconds of its match against Northwestern on Sunday. Hunter George’s late shot was comfortably saved before Joshua Bolma was dragged down in...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Maryland men’s lacrosse attacker Eric Malever to miss 2023 season with injury

Eric Malever runs during Maryland men's lacrosse's 20-8 win over Loyola on Feb. 12, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Maryland men’s lacrosse attacker Eric Malever will miss the 2023 season after suffering multiple injuries in a September practice, a team spokesperson confirmed to The Diamondback. Inside Lacrosse reported Sunday that...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Otoboke Beaver and BRNDA bring a wild performance to Union Stage

Otoboke Beaver performs at Union Stage in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 6, 2022. (Dorvall Bedford/The Diamondback) The Wharf in Washington, D.C., was alive Thursday evening, and there was something otherworldly inside Union Stage. I was certainly going to be taken to another realm by the two groups that performed that night.
WASHINGTON, DC

