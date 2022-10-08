ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, WI

Education
Sports
City
Football
news8000.com

Tomah throws perfect flea-flicker in loss to Reedsburg

Tomah was hosting Reedsburg for an MVC Matchup. Despite the loss, Tom Hesse connected with Drew Brookman for a 59-yard flea-flicker. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
TOMAH, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

School cancelled Friday for Melrose-Mindoro School District, LP leak

MELROSE, Wis. (WEAU) -School is cancelled Friday for the Melrose-Mindoro School District. A social post from the Melrose-Mindoro School District via the Melrose-Mindoro School Distict Facebook page, written by Superintendent Jeff Artz, says that there is a LP leak between the school’s large supply tanks and the school’s building.
MELROSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Three winning lottery tickets for over $1 million sold in one week

MADISON (WKBT) — Three winning tickets of over $1 million were sold in just one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The ripple of big wins started on September 27 when a winning $1,000,000 Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip in Waukesha. A few days later on October 1, a winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold from the 611 Gateway Ave Kwik Trip in Mauston. The hot streak continued on October 4 when a winning $2,000,000 ticket from the Tremendous Two Million scratch game was claimed after being sold by a Kwik Trip in Grand Chute.
MAUSTON, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Parents criticize La Crosse Schools Superintendent for not answering questions at informational meeting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse Schools Superintendent Aaron Engels is facing criticism from parents who say he refuses to answer their questions about the district’s upcoming referendum. This November, voters will decide whether to approve a nearly $195 million referendum to combine Central and Logan High Schools. Staff have been holding public informational sessions for months. News 8...
LA CROSSE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two Wisconsin men charged after authorities find 30 mailboxes damaged

EASTMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from western Wisconsin are facing property damage charges after the sheriff’s office found 30 mailboxes and a property marker sign were damaged. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident involving numerous mailboxes that were damaged....
EASTMAN, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 people hurt in head-on crash Saturday in Trempealeau County

TOWN OF GALE (Trempealeau County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Trempealeau County Saturday morning. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened at 10:20 a.m. on Crystal Valley Road just west of Gilmeister Road in the Town of Gale, or about three miles northeast of Galesville, on Saturday.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI

