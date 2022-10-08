Read full article on original website
Holmen wins fourth straight, hangs on at home in 17-14 victory over Logan
Holmen improved its record to 4-4 on the season with a 17-14 win over Logan on Friday night. After opening the season 0-4 the Vikings have won four straight games. Holmen wraps up the regular season next week in Reedsburg. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED....
West Salem extends win streak to 7 games with win over Black River Falls
West Salem looked to stay undefeated in conference play as they hosted Black River Falls. West Salem got off to a fast start and got the win 41-0. They’ll face off against Aquinas in week 9 for the Coulee Conference Title. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL...
Blair-Taylor spoils Cochrane-Fountain City undefeated season
Cochrane-Fountain City put its undefeated season on the line against Blair-Taylor. Blair-Taylor got the upset win 31-17. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Caledonia suffers first loss of season as Warriors come up short in Chatfield
The Warriors suffered their first loss of the season on Friday night as Caledonia came up short against conference powerhouse Chatfield, 19-6. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Tomah throws perfect flea-flicker in loss to Reedsburg
Tomah was hosting Reedsburg for an MVC Matchup. Despite the loss, Tom Hesse connected with Drew Brookman for a 59-yard flea-flicker. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
School cancelled Friday for Melrose-Mindoro School District, LP leak
MELROSE, Wis. (WEAU) -School is cancelled Friday for the Melrose-Mindoro School District. A social post from the Melrose-Mindoro School District via the Melrose-Mindoro School Distict Facebook page, written by Superintendent Jeff Artz, says that there is a LP leak between the school’s large supply tanks and the school’s building.
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
Three winning lottery tickets for over $1 million sold in one week
MADISON (WKBT) — Three winning tickets of over $1 million were sold in just one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The ripple of big wins started on September 27 when a winning $1,000,000 Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip in Waukesha. A few days later on October 1, a winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold from the 611 Gateway Ave Kwik Trip in Mauston. The hot streak continued on October 4 when a winning $2,000,000 ticket from the Tremendous Two Million scratch game was claimed after being sold by a Kwik Trip in Grand Chute.
More victims come forward to accuse Sparta massage therapist of assault
As News 8 Now first reported back in July, the Monroe County District Attorney charged 30-year-old Ethan Karls with sexually assaulting four female clients.
Parents criticize La Crosse Schools Superintendent for not answering questions at informational meeting
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse Schools Superintendent Aaron Engels is facing criticism from parents who say he refuses to answer their questions about the district’s upcoming referendum. This November, voters will decide whether to approve a nearly $195 million referendum to combine Central and Logan High Schools. Staff have been holding public informational sessions for months. News 8...
Two Wisconsin men charged after authorities find 30 mailboxes damaged
EASTMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from western Wisconsin are facing property damage charges after the sheriff’s office found 30 mailboxes and a property marker sign were damaged. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident involving numerous mailboxes that were damaged....
2 people hurt in head-on crash Saturday in Trempealeau County
TOWN OF GALE (Trempealeau County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Trempealeau County Saturday morning. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened at 10:20 a.m. on Crystal Valley Road just west of Gilmeister Road in the Town of Gale, or about three miles northeast of Galesville, on Saturday.
