Billings restoration company brings kindness to flood-damaged communities

A Billings company took a break from its normal emergency cleanup work to help with some groups with maintenance.

Alpha Omega Disaster Restoration held its third annual Kindness On Friday.

The company has been busy helping people recover from flooding in Stillwater and Carbon counties.

Months after flooding ravaged south-central Montana, the cleanup continues, and companies like Alpha Omega Disaster Restoration have been swamped.

"Just completely devastating for some folks," said Sonya Scheetz, Alpha Omega business development manager. "We did what we could as far as coaching people through the process that they might need to do themselves because obviously a lot of that flooding was not covered by insurance."

Scheetz says many will be dealing with the aftermath of the floods for months to come.

"With those floodwaters, they're pretty harmful," she said.

Scheetz says removing soggy materials is the first step.

"We kind of just coached on how to remove the building materials," Scheetz said. "And the cleanup afterwards and just make sure that their area is dry before they kind of put back their insulation and sheet-rock and painting and all that."

Many basements and homes are gutted in the days after the floods.

And many are waiting to make those repairs because contractors are booked. But as that work continues, Friday was a day for Alpha Omega to hit the pause on its normal work.

Crews broke up their routine to help with the day to honor kindness.

"Give back and just say hey, here's our team for the day. Just give us a project to do, and we can try to get it done for you and do our best," Scheetz said.

The company helped with landscaping at the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch, painting an Adult Teen Challenge and some yard work and cleaning at Community Leadership and Development Incorporated.

"That was a lot of fun for our team to be able to do," Scheetz said.

The company's other office workers also helped in Bozeman, Butte, Helena, Great Falls, Missoula and Kalispell.

It was a break from normal day-to-day work like flood cleanup, while helping the community in another way.