ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Billings restoration company brings kindness to flood-damaged communities

By David Jay
Q2 News
Q2 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wbghf_0iQv5g5400

A Billings company took a break from its normal emergency cleanup work to help with some groups with maintenance.

Alpha Omega Disaster Restoration held its third annual Kindness On Friday.

The company has been busy helping people recover from flooding in Stillwater and Carbon counties.

Months after flooding ravaged south-central Montana, the cleanup continues, and companies like Alpha Omega Disaster Restoration have been swamped.

"Just completely devastating for some folks," said Sonya Scheetz, Alpha Omega business development manager. "We did what we could as far as coaching people through the process that they might need to do themselves because obviously a lot of that flooding was not covered by insurance."

Scheetz says many will be dealing with the aftermath of the floods for months to come.

"With those floodwaters, they're pretty harmful," she said.

Scheetz says removing soggy materials is the first step.

"We kind of just coached on how to remove the building materials," Scheetz said. "And the cleanup afterwards and just make sure that their area is dry before they kind of put back their insulation and sheet-rock and painting and all that."

Many basements and homes are gutted in the days after the floods.

And many are waiting to make those repairs because contractors are booked. But as that work continues, Friday was a day for Alpha Omega to hit the pause on its normal work.

Crews broke up their routine to help with the day to honor kindness.

"Give back and just say hey, here's our team for the day. Just give us a project to do, and we can try to get it done for you and do our best," Scheetz said.

The company helped with landscaping at the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch, painting an Adult Teen Challenge and some yard work and cleaning at Community Leadership and Development Incorporated.

"That was a lot of fun for our team to be able to do," Scheetz said.

The company's other office workers also helped in Bozeman, Butte, Helena, Great Falls, Missoula and Kalispell.

It was a break from normal day-to-day work like flood cleanup, while helping the community in another way.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
Local
Montana Business
Billings, MT
Business
Local
Montana Society
County
Stillwater County, MT
City
Missoula, MT
County
Carbon County, MT
Billings, MT
Society
City
Butte, MT
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
City
Helena, MT
City
Billings, MT
City
Bozeman, MT
KULR8

27th St. WB off-ramp on I-90 in Billings to close for 2 weeks

BILLINGS, Mont. - The 27th Street Interchange westbound off-ramp on I-90 in Billings will be closing for two weeks beginning Monday, Oct. 10 due to construction. Crews will be constructing the connection from the interstate to the off-ramp. The Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook crews will be working...
BILLINGS, MT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bear conflicts up in south-central Montana, FWP reports

Lockwood, Big Timber, Absarokee and other communities have been experiencing more bear conflicts than usual this fall, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. During the fall, bears are busy eating anything they can to fatten up for winter hibernation. To keep bears and humans safe, Montana...
ABSAROKEE, MT
Distinctly Montana

A Fisherman's Guide to the Beartooth

A Fisherman's Guide to the Beartooth With each mile gained in elevation, the oxygen deprivation distracts your driving as does the granite splendor you behold at every turn. Even in July the snow stays on the ground at this elevation and skiers, sunny skies, swaying wildflowers, and tourists alike indulge in this rugged high beauty and marvel at the ingenuity of the highway. ...
RED LODGE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
yourbigsky.com

5 must-see places in Montana

Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
MONTANA STATE
rmef.org

Application Period Open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program

Below is a news release from the Montana Master Hunter Program, an innovative approach to develop a network of highly skilled, ethical, safe hunters, and supported by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 – November 30, 2022, for the 2023...
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Landscaping
yourbigsky.com

Start planning for the Yellowstone International Air Show!

Something exciting is coming to the Magic City next August! The Yellowstone International Air Show (YIAS) is set to begin August 12 – 13, 2023. Jake Penwell and Matthew McDonnel from the YIAS committee are making this amazing event possible. Penwell and Mcdonell reached out to city planners to get the airshow approved, and it took about two years to get everything set in motion.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy