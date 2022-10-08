ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Crash involving biker closes Route 10 in Northampton, injures biker

A bicyclist is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a crash with a motor vehicle on Route 10 in Northampton Sunday evening, police said. The crash took place around 6:15 p.m. when the bicyclist reportedly swerved into the driving lane and was struck by a vehicle traveling toward Easthampton on Easthampton Road, according to the Northampton Police Department. Both cyclist and the vehicle were traveling in the same direction.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC: Oct. 10, 2022

The West of the River Chamber of Commerce was recently presented with $50,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act from the state. The presentation by state Sen. John C. Velis, D-Westfield, was held at the West Springfield Municipal Building in the Justin Morgan Auditorium. The West of the River Chamber...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to crash on Main Road in Granville

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a car crash on Main Road near Barnard Road in Granville. No injuries related to the accident have been reported. According to Granville Police, Main Road was closed between Barnard and Raegan roads. The road has since reopened. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
GRANVILLE, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield crews respond to rollover crash on Piper Rd.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews in West Springfield responded to Piper Road Saturday night for reports of a rollover accident. According to the West Springfield Fire Department, they responded around 9:40 p.m. Saturday night. Officials said that a victim had to be extricated from the vehicle through its...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

5 Turners Avenue: Koczela FT and Ruby A. Koczela of Adams to Gary Duranko and Gail Duranko, $200,000 on 09/20/2022. 22 Prospect Street: Cloud City Properties LLC of Adams to JP Parent Co LLC, $330,000 on 09/19/2022. Alford. 47 East Road: Stefanie Waldburger of Alford to Joyce Demoose, $1,600,000 on...
TORRINGTON, CT
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Oct. 10, 2022

Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group Virtual Meeting. HOLYOKE - The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual zoom meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help us to understand and learn about FTD, by sharing stories, ideas and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for the group, please contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group leader at 413-532-0543.
HOLYOKE, MA
