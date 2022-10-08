Read full article on original website
Girls Volleyball Overall Stats Leaders: Athol’s Alyssa Logan leads region with 200 digs & more
Note: Stats Leaders are based on results sent to MassLive. If a player's information needs updating, coaches should email sports@masslive.com.
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Bombers field hockey posts ninth shutout of season
Gabi Ritter led Westfield with three goals. Meghan Bowen, Shea Hurley, and Norah Bargatti each had one. Bowen also finished with three assists. Bargatti had two and Lilly Taglieri had one.
Unity Basketball: State Police team with Western Massachusetts Boys & Girls Clubs for new league
Teamwork. Relationships. And, fun. From the basketball court to the dinner table, it’s about more than just the game for the Massachusetts State Police Unity Basketball program. “The whole point of this is to build relationships,” said trooper Thomas Sullivan, the main organizer of the league, which kicked off...
Conellius Patrick, Tariq Thomas run No. 1 Springfield Central football past No. 2 Westfield
WESTFIELD — Whenever Bill Watson walks by his son Will’s room, there’s a decent chance he will hear him and Conellius Patrick talking trash to each other on the phone.
Springfield-Central football hands Westfield first loss of season, 52-0
WESTFIELD – There is Springfield-Central High School football … and then there is everyone else. That became quite apparent as the Central Golden Eagles chalked up another convincing victory Friday night, a 52-0 shutout of previously unbeaten Westfield at Bullens Field.
No. 10 Pittsfield football holds off No. 19 Chicopee
CHICOPEE – The No. 10 Pittsfield football team may have beaten No. 19 Chicopee by two touchdowns Friday, but the game was far closer than the 30-16 final score showed.
Five different players find end zone as No. 8 Longmeadow football defeats No. 14 Chicopee Comp
LONGMEADOW – The No. 8 Longmeadow football team battled through some turnovers and ran past No. 14 Chicopee Comp, 35-18, Friday night.
Nicolas Patrakis kicks game-winning field goal, leads No. 6 Minnechaug football past No. 11 Holyoke (video)
HOLYOKE – After No. 6 Minnechaug football and No. 11 Holyoke recorded 16 combined first-quarter points to begin Friday’s matchup, an offensive shootout seemed likely.
Wicked in Pink motorcycle run for cancer in Agawam
Over in Agawam, the annual Wicked in Pink Motorcycle run is being held Sunday morning.
Crash involving biker closes Route 10 in Northampton, injures biker
A bicyclist is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a crash with a motor vehicle on Route 10 in Northampton Sunday evening, police said. The crash took place around 6:15 p.m. when the bicyclist reportedly swerved into the driving lane and was struck by a vehicle traveling toward Easthampton on Easthampton Road, according to the Northampton Police Department. Both cyclist and the vehicle were traveling in the same direction.
Digging into Southwick’s past: UConn team takes ice age core sample at nature preserve
SOUTHWICK — Professor William Ouimet spent Friday afternoon the right way: standing in nearly knee-deep water in the Sofinowski Preserve, driving long metal tubes into the earth below the surface. Aided by his graduate students from the University of Connecticut, Ouimet had been drawn to Southwick by a series...
Arrest Log: Ludlow police arrest 44 people within 5 weeks
The Ludlow Police Department made 44 arrests, including 11 domestic assault-related arrests within five weeks
Business Monday ETC: Oct. 10, 2022
The West of the River Chamber of Commerce was recently presented with $50,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act from the state. The presentation by state Sen. John C. Velis, D-Westfield, was held at the West Springfield Municipal Building in the Justin Morgan Auditorium. The West of the River Chamber...
Crews respond to crash on Main Road in Granville
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a car crash on Main Road near Barnard Road in Granville. No injuries related to the accident have been reported. According to Granville Police, Main Road was closed between Barnard and Raegan roads. The road has since reopened. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
West Springfield crews respond to rollover crash on Piper Rd.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews in West Springfield responded to Piper Road Saturday night for reports of a rollover accident. According to the West Springfield Fire Department, they responded around 9:40 p.m. Saturday night. Officials said that a victim had to be extricated from the vehicle through its...
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
5 Turners Avenue: Koczela FT and Ruby A. Koczela of Adams to Gary Duranko and Gail Duranko, $200,000 on 09/20/2022. 22 Prospect Street: Cloud City Properties LLC of Adams to JP Parent Co LLC, $330,000 on 09/19/2022. Alford. 47 East Road: Stefanie Waldburger of Alford to Joyce Demoose, $1,600,000 on...
Medical Notes: Oct. 10, 2022
Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group Virtual Meeting. HOLYOKE - The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual zoom meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help us to understand and learn about FTD, by sharing stories, ideas and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for the group, please contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group leader at 413-532-0543.
Hobo for a day: Westfield historian lends expert eye to Chester Railway fundraiser
Although Westfield’s Dennis Picard retired as the director of Storrowton Village five years ago, he has not stopped living history, through reenactments, lectures and craft demonstrations. Picard will be appearing as one of the hobo re-enactors at the Hobo-to-Go dinner at the Chester Railway Station next Saturday, Oct. 15.
Summer on Strong wraps up season for Northampton restaurants keen on outdoor dining
NORTHAMPTON — This Columbus Day weekend, restaurants downtown will wrap up a second year of Summer on Strong while making plans for another season of the outdoor dining event in 2023. “Outdoor seating has been working,” said Robbie Bocon, general manager of Eastside Grill, one of nine participating bars...
Hampshire County real estate transactions: All sales Oct. 2-8
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8. There were 34 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 960-square-foot home on Mary Jane Lane in Florence that sold for $330,000.
