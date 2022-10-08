10/7 Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll clinched the SAC title outright on Friday at did it with some flair, as the Chargers ran the ‘hook & ladder’ for a touchdown in the first quarter on the way to a 51-0 win over Concordia to bring home Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” honors in week eight!Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.
Comments / 0