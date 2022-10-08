10/7 Highlight Zone – Week Eight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 5A no. 1 Snider topped 5A no. 8 Dwenger in the "Game of the Week," Carroll clinched the SAC title, Columbia City and Norwell both won to set up a huge showdown in the NE8, while Angola and Eastside clinched the NECC big & small division title, respectively to headline week eight of the Highlight Zone!
