Multi-state E. coli outbreak linked to Aldi frozen falafel

By Matthew Self, Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
 2 days ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A recall has been issued for two falafel products linked to a multi-state outbreak of E. coli, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

Two frozen Earth Grown falafel products, sold exclusively at ALDI locations, are now under investigation by the CDC. Health officials say the same strain his responsible for five hospitalizations and at least 20 illnesses.

The documented cases were in Kansas, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.

The full range of locations where these products were sold includes Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Consumers, restaurants and retailers are encouraged by the FDA not to eat, sell or serve recalled Earth Grown Falafel or Garlic & Herb Falafel sold by ALDI after June 24, 2021. The boxes under recall have the following lot numbers: 1472, 1481, 1531, 1532, 1541, 1552, 1561, 1581, 1601, 1611, 1612, 1661, 1682, 1732, 1752, 1762, 1782, 1802, or 1812.

These products are no longer available for sale as they were removed from store shelves on Oct. 6. However, they were sold frozen and have a long shelf-life of 18 months. If you find it in your freezer, throw it away or return it for a refund.

To learn more about the outbreak and recall, click here.

According to the CDC, it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if someone is part of the outbreak, so the true number of cases is “likely much higher than the number reported.”

E. coli can cause stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Most people recover within five to seven days, but some cases can be severe or even life-threatening.

While most people start feeling ill three to four days after ingesting the bacteria, symptoms can happen anywhere from one to 10 days later.

