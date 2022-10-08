ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

18 Sports Blitz – 10/7

By Chuck Brame
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r1JRP_0iQv4jlS00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.

The 18 Sports team brings you High School football highlights from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s show features games from week 5 in New York and week 7 in Pennsylvania. Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.

New York

Corning 22, Elmira 18
Tioga 60, Sidney 0
Waverly 34, Susquehanna Valley 12
Letchworth 15, Haverling 6
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 55, B-G 0
Attica 28, Hornell 14
Vestal 65, Ithaca 0

Pennsylvania

Canton 73, Montgomery 6
Troy 49, Towanda 0
Athens 55, North Penn/Mansfield 0
Wellsboro 41, Wyalusing 6


Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

This Week In Pennsylvania: Carrie Lewis DelRosso

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Doug Mastriano who has been silent in terms of TV advertisements since the spring announced a million-dollar ad buy. He will also talk about how alcohol sales reached record […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

New Hartford PD charge Tennessee man with Aggravated DWI after hit & run

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department has reported that a Tennessee man was charged with an Aggravated DWI after a hit & run incident that took place on October 7th. Around 11:35 pm on Friday, officers responded to a car accident near 1 Genesee Street. It was reported that a vehicle […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Wyalusing, PA
City
Tioga, PA
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Waverly, PA
City
Wellsboro, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Towanda, PA
WETM 18 News

Do earthquakes happen in Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — When people think of earthquakes, they usually think of the west coast getting impacted by a major quake, or even the 1974 hit movie Earthquake. But, did you know they occur on the east coast? More specifically, Pennsylvania? The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natura Resources says that earthquakes happen due […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

John Fetterman makes campaign stop in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The race for Pennsylvania U.S. Senate is heating up. The polls are tightening between Republican candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic candidate John Fetterman. Both have both been on the campaign trail and on Saturday Fetterman held a rally in York County. “Healthcare saved my life and you all deserve to […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Sports Team#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sports Blitz#Elmira#Sidney 0 Waverly 34#Hornell#North Penn#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

New York and Pennsylvania’s favorite kid-friendly Halloween movies: report

(WETM) – This time of year, there’s no shortage of spooky movies and TV shows to binge during a cold weekend. From classics like “Halloween,” “Friday the 13th”, or “The Shining”, to more modern hits like “Scream”, “A Quiet Place”, or the hit Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House”, there’s something for everyone. But there’s also no shortage of kid-friendly Halloween movies, either.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Village of Bath part of wastewater upgrade program

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Southern Tier villages will be part of a wastewater upgrade program designed to give longevity to clean water systems. Governor Hochul’s office announced that the Village of Bath and the Village of Endicott are part of the Asset Management Program. The program “will help develop asset management programs to evaluate, […]
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

Pa. State Police seize 2k pounds of drugs in 3rd quarter of 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Friday, Oct. 7 that troopers have seized more than 2,000 pounds of drugs during the third quarter of 2022. According to a press release, troopers confiscated more than 108 pounds of cocaine, 144 pounds of methamphetamines, 85 pounds of fentanyl, and over 65,000 pills of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WETM 18 News

NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says two people shot in front of his home

NEW YORK (AP) — New York congressman and Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin says his family is safe after two strangers were shot outside his Long Island home on Sunday. Zeldin said in a statement that he does not know the identities of the two people who were shot but that they were found under his […]
SHIRLEY, NY
WETM 18 News

More than 200 animals seized from PA farm for animal cruelty

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police recently seized more than 200 animals from a Summit Township farm after reports of animal cruelty. On Saturday, Oct. 8, PSP Troopers began investigating animal cruelty allegations after reportedly receiving video of the living conditions of numerous animals at Liz and George Farm on the 7000 block of Edinboro […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy