Chambersburg roundup: Red-hot volleyball team picks up 2 more wins
Chambersburg 3, New Oxford 0; Chbg 3, Red Lion 0: The Trojans competed in a tri-meet at New Oxford Saturday and picked up a pair of non-league wins, shutting out the Colonials and the Lions. Against NO, Chambersburg won games of 25-13, 25-14 and 25-15; and the scores were 25-19,...
Quarterback Isaac Sines leads Cumberland Valley’s big play offense in Commonwealth victory at Central Dauphin
If a more elusive and courageous quarterback than Cumberland Valley’s Isaac Sines exists inside the Mid-Penn Conference, well, good luck finding him. Sines and the Eagles kept converting third downs Friday, some from deep corners of Speed Ebersole Stadium, and picked up a 35-21 Commonwealth victory over Central Dauphin.
‘The kid is built for that’: Derek Witmer’s last-second field goal gives Cedar Cliff 24-21 win over Lower Dauphin
When it became apparent Derek Witmer was going to get a second chance to kick for a Cedar Cliff win on Friday night, Colts head coach Colin Gillen had no doubt his senior was going to come through. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Bamm Appleby’s three INTs in Steel-High debut help Rollers score easy win against Camp Hill
STEELTON— Bamm Appleby played his first game as a Steel-High Roller Saturday and if his performance on the field was any indication there are big things ahead for him in the program. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior, who transferred to Steel-High after Middletown cancelled its season due to hazing incidents...
Boiling Springs standout Brooke Graham wins second District 3 2A golf title
YORK – That’s two postseason tournaments in with the same result for Boiling Springs ace Brooke Graham. Graham completed her wire-to-wire victory Saturday at the District 3 Class 2A Championships at Honey Run Golf Club, the senior firing a final round 9-over 81 under tough conditions. Wind gusts...
Complete effort leads Harrisburg to 52-0 homecoming win over CD East
Harrisburg defeats CD East 52-0 in high school football Harrisburg has things firing on all cylinders at just the right time. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
West Perry football knocks off Boiling Springs
West Perry head coach Bob Boden expected the first heavy dose of adversity for his undefeated and rarely challenged football team to be served by an explosive Boiling Springs squad that had stumbled through a few hard-fought losses to high-achieving teams like Gettysburg and Steel-High. It turns out, even the...
Stone Saunders throws for 275 yards, 4 TDs as Bishop McDevitt cruises past Hershey
HARRISBURG – Bishop McDevitt is not an easy opponent for any high school football team but Hershey, riding a three-game winning streak entering Friday night’s Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division clash, appeared ready to challenge the Crusaders in the game’s opening minutes. Hershey defense forced McDevitt to punt...
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022
Harrisburg defeats CD East 52-0 in high school football Archbishop Ryan 20, Lansdale Catholic 17. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Battle of unbeatens: Key storylines surrounding Penn State’s visit to Michigan on Saturday
Super Saturday is almost here for Penn State. James Franklin’s 5-0 Nittany Lions, coming off their bye week, travel to Ann Arbor Saturday to face 6-0 Michigan. Kickoff is at noon.
Reported bomb threat at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to officials from the Central Dauphin School District, a bomb threat was reported at Landis Field, where Central Dauphin High School plays football, on the evening of Friday, Oct. 7. The school district reported that local law enforcement and K9 units thoroughly searched Landis...
Trojans lose heartbreaker to Altoona, 27-23
CHAMBERSBURG — Chambersburg did not trail Altoona in their Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night … until there was just 21 seconds left. That’s when the Mountain Lions scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard carry by Alexander Yost, which resulted in a 27-23 win for the Mountain Lions at Trojan Stadium on Homecoming.
Penn State’s Abdul Carter is drawing comparisons to Micah Parsons. Why his old high school isn’t surprised
WYNDMOOR — Joe Leitner peered across Flannery Field’s turf with a whistle in his mouth and plenty on his mind. La Salle College High School’s linebackers coach, sitting in solitude on a metal bench along the track, used his bellowing voice to direct the Explorers as they warmed up for a Thursday practice. After losses to Malvern Prep, Bishop McDevitt and The Haverford School, they had work to do.
Frost Advisory in place throughout Central PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It will be a chilly evening with temperatures in the 50s. By late evening temperatures will fall back into the 40s with overnight lows will likely dropping into the 30s in many areas. Even some patchy frost is possible in a few locations. A Frost Advisory is in place for the entire region from late tonight through tomorrow morning. Remember to bring in the more sensitive plants. Slightly milder conditions are expected on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s.
Fire destroys home in Hamilton Township, Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home in Adams County. It began around 9:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Cottage Drive in Hamilton Township. There is no word on the cause of the fire.
Student-athlete found dead in central Pa. dorm
A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive in his dorm room Saturday. Andrew Ruehlicke, of the class of 2024, was found unresponsive in his room and was later pronounced dead, according to a news release from Rick T. Satterlee, dean of student development. There is no threat to...
Steelton Police holds golf tournament to support K9 program
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Steelton Borough Police department held a golf tournament and fundraiser on Sunday to benefit its K9 program. Players gathered at Sunset Golf Course in Middletown, Dauphin County. The department said that no taxpayer money is spent on its K9 program, so the department has events...
Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch
Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Appalachian Trail Conservancy relocates to historic Craighead House in Carlisle
The Appalachian Trail Conservancy has a new home in keeping with its purpose. The ATC moved its regional office to the historic Craighead House in Carlisle, the former summer home of one of the area’s most famous families. After a long restoration and conversion of the second floor to...
Why doesn’t James Franklin show up on Penn State’s list of highest-paid employees?
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and...
