Enola, PA

Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
East Pennsboro Township, PA
City
Enola, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
PennLive.com

West Perry football knocks off Boiling Springs

West Perry head coach Bob Boden expected the first heavy dose of adversity for his undefeated and rarely challenged football team to be served by an explosive Boiling Springs squad that had stumbled through a few hard-fought losses to high-achieving teams like Gettysburg and Steel-High. It turns out, even the...
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
abc27.com

Reported bomb threat at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to officials from the Central Dauphin School District, a bomb threat was reported at Landis Field, where Central Dauphin High School plays football, on the evening of Friday, Oct. 7. The school district reported that local law enforcement and K9 units thoroughly searched Landis...
HARRISBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Trojans lose heartbreaker to Altoona, 27-23

CHAMBERSBURG — Chambersburg did not trail Altoona in their Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night … until there was just 21 seconds left. That’s when the Mountain Lions scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard carry by Alexander Yost, which resulted in a 27-23 win for the Mountain Lions at Trojan Stadium on Homecoming.
ALTOONA, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State’s Abdul Carter is drawing comparisons to Micah Parsons. Why his old high school isn’t surprised

WYNDMOOR — Joe Leitner peered across Flannery Field’s turf with a whistle in his mouth and plenty on his mind. La Salle College High School’s linebackers coach, sitting in solitude on a metal bench along the track, used his bellowing voice to direct the Explorers as they warmed up for a Thursday practice. After losses to Malvern Prep, Bishop McDevitt and The Haverford School, they had work to do.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
local21news.com

Frost Advisory in place throughout Central PA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It will be a chilly evening with temperatures in the 50s. By late evening temperatures will fall back into the 40s with overnight lows will likely dropping into the 30s in many areas. Even some patchy frost is possible in a few locations. A Frost Advisory is in place for the entire region from late tonight through tomorrow morning. Remember to bring in the more sensitive plants. Slightly milder conditions are expected on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Student-athlete found dead in central Pa. dorm

A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive in his dorm room Saturday. Andrew Ruehlicke, of the class of 2024, was found unresponsive in his room and was later pronounced dead, according to a news release from Rick T. Satterlee, dean of student development. There is no threat to...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Steelton Police holds golf tournament to support K9 program

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Steelton Borough Police department held a golf tournament and fundraiser on Sunday to benefit its K9 program. Players gathered at Sunset Golf Course in Middletown, Dauphin County. The department said that no taxpayer money is spent on its K9 program, so the department has events...
STEELTON, PA
Popculture

Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch

Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
SINKING SPRING, PA
PennLive.com

