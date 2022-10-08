Read full article on original website
WJLA
Teacher Holly Seibold wins Democratic Caucus for vacant Virginia House District 35 seat
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Voting concluded vote tabulations in its House District 35 Democratic Caucus Saturday and voters chose Holly Seibold as the Democratic nominee to fill the vacancy. The seat is open following Mark Keam’s appointment to the Biden-Harris Administration. In announcing the results, Fairfax County...
cardinalnews.org
Virginia regulators should not kill shared solar
In 2020, the General Assembly passed legislation creating Virginia’s first shared solar program to enable an option for Virginians to lower their energy costs while creating jobs and establishing a more resilient energy system. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) is responsible for implementing our legislation and issued an order in July that will prevent thousands of Virginians and small businesses from accessing it.
senadoelapr.org
Gun advocacy group takes aim at Virginia laws
NEWPORT NEWS – A recent decision by the United States Supreme Court has implications for gun laws across the country, including in Virginia. A gun rights group, the Virginia Citizens Defense League, said he will push for several state laws to be thrown out in light of the Supreme Court’s recent decision in a landmark gun ruling.
WSET
The Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development received 3 awards
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development received three distinguished awards from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) for its 2022 Excellence Awards at the recent IEDC Annual Conference. The awards honor organizations for exemplary economic development marketing campaigns, projects, and programs. Virginia was...
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made an official order to lower the flags of the United States and the flags of the Commonwealth of Virginia to half-staff beginning on Sunday, Oct. 9.
wfxrtv.com
Judge: Virginia’s discrimination lawsuit against police department can move forward
RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WRIC) — A lawsuit against a Virginia town that alleges its police department has operated in a way that led to unlawful racial discrimination and violated individuals’ constitutional rights can move forward, a judge ruled Thursday. The State Suit. The Office of the Attorney General initially...
wallstreetwindow.com
Will The Warren Team Turn The Danville-PittCo Region Into The Joke Of Virginia? – Mike Swanson
Well, are you shocked that Bob Warren, Ron Scearce, and Tm Dudley boycotted a Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting last week to discuss the candidates who have applied to fill Jesse Barksdale’s seat in the Bannister District? Maybe this is a good thing, though, because now the candidates will present themselves in a public hearing to the board on Wednesday and Bannister citizens will also be able to speak on what they think is best for them. Since the resignation of Jesse Barksdale from this seat you could say things have gotten a bit more chaotic in county politics. That’s certainly the way it looked at the last Board of Supervisors meeting in September, which was the first one without him. Barksdale didn’t leave due to any disagreements he may have had with the other supervisors, but instead due to private personal reasons after coming back into office this January, along with two other candidates in what were landslide elections.
wvtf.org
Va. News: Potomac River bridge dispute and alcohol at a busy, Virginia mall
People opposed to the demolition of a Potomac River bridge have taken the issue to federal court. And, one of Virginia's busiest malls wants to add alcohol to its list of attractions. Those have been among the most read stories during the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's...
CDC Map: Masks urged for just 5 Virginia localities; much of state is green
Universal masking is now recommended for just five localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 7,174 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 55,162 PCR tests processed over the past week.
Columbus Day is not celebrated in every state
Columbus Day is not celebrated in every state. However, it is celebrated in the state of Virginia where this writer lives. The states that celebrate Columbus Day do so on the second Monday in October. In 2022, Columbus Day is celebrated on Monday, October 10.
Virginia photographer has been waiting nearly two years for answers from VEC
The pandemic may be moderating but the VEC is still struggling to process thousands of appeals of claims they denied. One Prince George man said that he has become an unfortunate member of this group
wvtf.org
Virginia animal shelters welcome more than 260 victims of hurricanes
The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is now caring for more than 700 animals after 45 dogs and cats arrived last week. Communications Director Emily Swecker says the newcomers aren’t available for adoption just yet. “We do hold all of our out-of-state transfer animals for two weeks just to make sure that...
fox5dc.com
Parents protest Gov. Youngkin's model policies outside FCPS board meeting
The push to get more parents involved in their kid's education in Virginia inspired at least a hundred Fairfax County parents to protest at a school board meeting. Governor Youngkin's updated model policies for transgender students has been a controversial topic for weeks.
Family approaching 11 months without running water, statewide contractor backlog plaguing hundreds
A family living without running water for more than ten months is likely going to make it to Month 11.
wcyb.com
Gov. Youngkin announced the use of new website to help Virginians find unclaimed property
RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that the Virginia Department of the Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division has launched their new program and website to help reunite Virginias with their unclaimed property. The KAPS program is currently in use by 30 states and provides full management...
cardinalnews.org
Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?
On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
NBC 29 News
Grants helping economic growth and development
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A project that supports entrepreneurship in central Virginia is receiving nearly $300,000 in grants. Venture Central, a program with the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, will be using the funds to work on economic development issues. “This grant allows us to provide more support, more programming...
Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia SNAP EBT Card Benefits for October 2022
Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) recipients in Virginia have it easy compared with other states, at least when it comes to remembering when monthly payments are sent. SNAP beneficiaries...
wcyb.com
Travel lanes reopen following tractor-trailer fire in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: The travel lanes of Interstate 81 have reopened following a tractor-trailer fire near mile marker 14 in Washington County, Virginia, Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. According to an update posted at 1:05 p.m., the right shoulder remains closed. --- A...
