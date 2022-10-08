Read full article on original website
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole Country
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra Walker
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling Injuries
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red Dog
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month
Town of Lexington officially recognizes Juneteenth as holiday
LEXINGTON, S.C. — As of last week, the Town of Lexington officially recognized Juneteenth as a national holiday. This comes roughly a year after Juneteenth became a federal holiday. The day is remembered for the events of June 19, 1865. This decision by Lexington leaders is something that was...
Some Irmo residents urged to boil water after planned shut down Monday evening
IRMO, S.C. — In an abundance of caution, Columbia Water is asking some customers in the Irmo area to boil water before use starting at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2021. The water company is connecting existing lines to new construction for the Carolina Crossroads project. Columbia Water laboratory staff advises customers -- residential and commercial -- along or near Rauch-Metz and Broad Stone roads in Lexington County to vigorously boil water intended for drinking or cooking for at least one full minute before use.
abccolumbia.com
Historic home set to have new tenants as soon as next month
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The historic home on the corner of Gervais Street and Pickens Street in downtown Columbia will soon have new tenants. The W.B. Smith Whaley House was built in 1892 and then became the Dunbar Funeral Home in 1924. The home is currently being renovated into six apartments...
Two found dead in northeast Columbia home
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department say they are investigating a homicide in northeast Columbia. Deputies responding to a welfare check Sunday evening located a man and a woman inside a home in the 400 block of Greensprings Drive, off North Brickyard Road. The two people were...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim in South Lake Drive homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim of a shooting on South Lake Drive. Fisher said Timothy Harold Brock, 57, of Goose Creek, was shot multiple times in his upper body at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 8. He died at the scene from his injuries.
coladaily.com
New electric bike store aims to make riding on the river more convenient
Experiencing the West Columbia Riverwalk just got easier with the addition of an electric bike store less than a quarter mile from the river. Pedego Soda City recently opened and brings a new style of riding around the city. Coker Day is the owner of Pedego Electric Bikes and first...
Chapin Commons is growing: Here's what to expect
CHAPIN, S.C. — New options will be popping up along Columbia Avenue in Chapin Commons in the next few months. You can see the shell of new beginnings across the street from Chapin High School, but not the whole picture. That's about to change. "We got construction gearing right...
Oktoberfest kicks off in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a two year break because of the pandemic, Oktoberfest Columbia is back and in full swing-with authentic food and German Culture. Pastor Emily Willhide has been the pastor at Incarnation Lutheran Church on Devine Street for two years. She says with the help from her congregation, neighbors, and volunteers, her church was able to bring back Oktoberfest Columbia after it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A cloudy and cool start to the work week
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We ended the weekend with mostly cloudy conditions, this helped keep our temperatures just a little bit cooler in the afternoon. As we head into the overnight hours clouds look to stick around with the chance of a few showers here in the Midlands. This will likely end by around 4-5AM Monday morning. The afternoon will be mostly to partly cloudy with some sunshine working in. Highs will be in the lower 70s for most in the Midlands.
abccolumbia.com
Two people shot at Waffle House in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Two people were shot at a Waffle House in Lexington County on Saturday night. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the Waffle House on South Lake Drive at I-20 after two people were shot. Investigators say, based on information...
coladaily.com
Gervais Street Bridge Dinner brings residents together for a good cause
The Gervais Street Bridge Dinner welcomed many individuals to a circus-themed extravaganza. More than 1,400 guests socialized and put on their best outfits to attend the special event Sunday evening. Attendees began to arrive around 3 p.m. and enjoyed drinks and hors d'oeuvres. Circus acts put on a show at...
Duke Energy preparing to bring lake levels down at Lake Wateree for up to 16 months
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Days after Lake Wateree was lowered in anticipation of Hurricane Ian, that trend will continue as Duke Energy prepares to bring lake levels down six-to-seven feet below full-pond levels for over a year. "We are actually gonna start drawing down Lake Wateree mid-October," said Ben...
WIS-TV
COMET announces death of Interim CEO
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) announced the passing of its Interim CEO and Executive Director, Derrick Huggins. Officials said Huggins died unexpectedly Friday morning. Huggins was a long-time board member and served as board chair until becoming the Interim CEO in November of 2021,...
Flames on the Enoree: The Cherokee War of 1760 in Newberry County
The Cherokee War of 1760 is a misleading name for a war within a war. The French & Indian War, which lasted from 1754 to 1763, exasperated tensions between Native American tribes and European settlers in the frontier regions of Virginia and the Carolinas. Particularly amongst the Cherokee, these tensions were especially noticeable. Smallpox and increasing hostility with encroaching settlers ravaged the Cherokee population, and in 1758, these tensions exploded into outright war between the Cherokee and the colony of Virginia. Within a year, the Cherokees began launching raids up and down the frontier from the valleys of western Virginia to South Carolina’s backcountry.
wach.com
Vehicle overturned in fatal collision in Fairfield County
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one driver is dead after a collision in Fairfield County. Trooper Nicholas Pye says the collision happened on Saturday, October 8, around 8:55 p.m. at I-77 North, around the 50-mile marker. A 2004 Chrysler Sedan was traveling north...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia extending popular Food Truck Fridays through October
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia plans to extend their initiative Food Truck Fridays through October. The popular event brings food vendors and food trucks with different types of cuisines to the public. The trucks will be open from 11 am- 3pm at 2300 Bull Street. Please find...
Young entrepreneur expands business after successful months
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Opening a business can be frightening even for an adult. But, for one local teen who took that leap of faith seven months ago, it's paid off. Lawson Taylor is the 14-year-old owner of LT Toys & Stuff which he opened earlier in 2022. Now it's expanding.
2 escape Saturday morning fire uninjured
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials say two people have been forced out of their home by a Saturday morning fire. A spokesperson for the Columbia-Richland County Fire Department said the blaze was reported around 9:15 a.m. in the 5800 block of Token Street which is off of Farrow Road in the Greenview community. Third-shift crews found the home burning heavily on the front as they arrived and immediately got to work.
Fire breaks out on Batesburg-Leesville High School campus
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Construction work at a Lexington County school's gymnasium was interrupted by flames on Friday. According to Lexington County School District Three on social media, a fire was reported at the Batesburg-Leesville High School campus. The town's fire department soon arrived and was able to put the fire out.
I-26 crash congestion beginning to clear near Little Mountain
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Drivers along I-26 in Newberry County should expect a slower ride if they're heading east due to an accident reported on Saturday afternoon. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at mile marker 90 and initially had traffic backed up to Little Mountain. The crash appears to have occurred around 1:30 p.m.
