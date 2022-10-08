COLUMBIA, S.C. — We ended the weekend with mostly cloudy conditions, this helped keep our temperatures just a little bit cooler in the afternoon. As we head into the overnight hours clouds look to stick around with the chance of a few showers here in the Midlands. This will likely end by around 4-5AM Monday morning. The afternoon will be mostly to partly cloudy with some sunshine working in. Highs will be in the lower 70s for most in the Midlands.

