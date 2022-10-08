ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

10TV

2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show: Map, event schedule, parade route

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Fall is here which means it's almost time for the return of The Circleville Pumpkin Show. Families can enjoy amusement rides, games, parades, exhibits and food, including "The World's Largest Pumpkin Pie" which event organizers set a new record of measuring 14 feet in diameter. Guests...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Audra and Tyler Flaherty

March 18, 2022 | It sounds like something from The Office: Audra (Lemmon) and Tyler Flaherty worked together in the L Brands accounting department for nine months before Tyler decided to ask Audra out on a date. But when he finally did, the sparks flew. Two years later, on Dec....
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Cobra to Celebrate Cocktail Culture, Late-Night Fare on South High

Commercial real estate in Columbus can make for odd bedfellows. The building at 648 S. High St. which once housed The Clarmont, a beloved spot for steak and cocktails for 65 years, was later gutted and turned into a Panera Bread. The sandwich chain closed last year. Soon filling the 5,200-square-foot space will be a new bar and late-night eats spot called Cobra, operated by four friends and industry veterans: Jack Dale Bennett Jr., Alex Chien, Josh Spiers and David Yee, all Watershed Kitchen & Bar alums.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio is a wonderful state and that it has a lot to offer. Besides charming cities and lots of outdoor activities to choose from, there are also a lot of amazing restaurants to choose from. If you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four fantastic seafood places in Ohio that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
OHIO STATE
1808Delaware

Alcohol Infused Ice Cream Treats Coming To Powell

We all know that the tremendous variety of eateries and “drinkeries” in Delaware County is amazing, and getting more varied each year. This is a brand-new offering, however. The county, and in particular the city of Powell, is about ready to welcome Buzzed Bull Creamery, well-known for its offering of gourmet alcohol-infused ice cream and milkshakes, each created using liquid nitrogen.
POWELL, OH
columbusneighborhoods.org

West Side Preview

The west side of Columbus expanded from farming to an urban community in the early 20th century. In this episode, we explore the history, and meet with the people who have helped form the community today. We explore historic sites in the Hilltop neighborhood, the great Walk O’ Wonders display at the Great Western Shopping Center and meet the people behind The Taco Shop outside the Westland Mall.
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

Columbus Day Produces Mix of Government Closings, Business as Usual

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Monday is Columbus Day. In some places it’s celebrated as Indigenous Peoples Day. There’s no mail delivery and post offices are closed. Most federal government offices are closed, but some local government offices may be open, like Canton city. That,...
CANTON, OH
columbusunderground.com

Hidden Gems: Explore the Ravines Right Under the Streets of Columbus

When you feel the call of the wild, but your wallet sighs as little flies come out, fret not. Just beyond the busy corridors of Columbus lie portals to the woods, if you know where to look. One step and you’re immersed. You’re someone else entirely. You are not a city dwelling commuter. You are one with nature, free from the blessed daily grind, covered by the canopy of oaks and maples, wandering the dirt trails that lead to nowhere.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
COLUMBUS, OH
chainstoreage.com

Casto breaks ground on redevelopment of Thurber Village in Columbus

After three years of planning, Casto has begun its re-do of a center near the Ohio State campus. The backhoes and excavators got their engines running once Lucky’s Market was secured as the anchor for Thurber Village in Columbus’s Victorian Village neighborhood last month. “We know and love...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Leah and Stephen Boose

Oct. 2, 2021 | Fate wasn’t about to let Leah (Niswander) and Stephen Boose get away from one another. After matching on both Bumble and Hinge in early 2018, “we knew that we had to meet in person,” Leah says. They quickly discovered they had much in common—including a shared birthday—and quickly began their path to happily ever after.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Columbus

Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher’s salary is about $2,000 less […]
COLUMBUS, OH

