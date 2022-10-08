ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville State volleyball drops one at home for just the second loss of the season, falls short against conference rival Kennesaw State

By Hayden Croker, Correspondent
jsuchanticleer.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Top-ranked Fyffe piles up the points in win over Sand Rock

SAND ROCK – Earlier in the day Friday, Sand Rock football coach Alan Heath said he read where it was the 106th anniversary of the most lopsided college football game played between Georgia Tech and Cumberland. The final of that game was 222-0 in 1916. The score between the...
FYFFE, AL
High School Football PRO

Piedmont, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Glencoe High School football team will have a game with Piedmont High School on October 10, 2022, 14:50:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
PIEDMONT, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Kennesaw, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Sports
Jacksonville, AL
Sports
AL.com

Alabamians march for abortion rights: ‘We still have enough energy to keep fighting’

Alabamians protested abortion bans and marched in support of access to reproductive health at rallies across the state on Saturday. From Huntsville to Fairhope, Birmingham to Anniston, marchers called for supporters to contact their elected leaders, vote in the upcoming midterms and help elect candidates who support abortion rights. The Alabama rallies came as part of a wave of rallies organized by the Women’s March and other organizations in cities across the country.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Juvenile arrested in shooting death of Anniston man

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police said a juvenile has been arrested in the shooting death of an Anniston man on October 8, 2022. Police responded to a scene at 5:00 p.m. in the 400 block of W. 29th Street. There they found 20-year-old Christian Toyer suffering from a gunshot wound. Toyer died from his injuries while being transported to a hospital.
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

Alabama body shop owner convicted in Jan. 6 attack

An Alabama man was convicted Wednesday in federal court for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced. Russell Dean Alford, 62, of Hokes Bluff, went through Capitol doors broken by others and remained inside the building for 15 minutes, according to evidence presented at his trial. He later posted videos and photos taken inside the Capitol on social media.
HOKES BLUFF, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jacksonville State#Volleyball#Kennesaw State#Match Point#Gamecocks
Bham Now

Now the Weekend: Mushroom Festival, Barber Vintage Festival and More

Happy Thursday, Birmingham! We’re back with another weekend full of fun events you don’t want to miss. Rev your engines—Barber Vintage Festival is happening this Friday through Sunday. Want a weekend of fungi fun? Come out to the Alabama Mushroom Festival in Sylacauga. Last but not least,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Female pedestrian hit, killed in east Jefferson County

A female pedestrian has died after she was struck by a vehicle Friday night in eastern Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. to a service station at the intersection of Highway 79 and Sweeny Hollow Road in Pinson, said Lt. Joni Money. Authorities said the pedestrian,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 7, 2022

Nancy Beegle, 64 of Centre, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd degree by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Robert Abernathy, 42 of Centre, charged with 4 counts of failure to appear on previous charges by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Rebecca Norwood, 55 of Piedmont, charged with 2 counts of failure...
CENTRE, AL
rocketcitynow.com

Inmates and family members indicted for alleged role in nationwide phone scam

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal grand jury indicted eight individuals last week for their roles in a prison-based phone scam that targeted retailers throughout the country. According to the indictment, from September 2020 through May 2022, the defendants tricked retailers into activating gift cards under fraudulent pretenses and then used those fraudulently obtained gift cards to purchase merchandise and make other expenditures.
BESSEMER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy