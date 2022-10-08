Jacksonville State volleyball drops one at home for just the second loss of the season, falls short against conference rival Kennesaw State

Read full article on original website
jsuchanticleer.com
Recapping last Saturday's comeback win against the Kennesaw State Owls in overtime
On Saturday, October 1st, the Jacksonville State football team overcame a double-digit deficit to beat Kennesaw State in overtime, 35-28. The Gamecocks also overcame a myriad of turnovers and miscues to take down the owls for the first time in the program's history. “It was almost as if we were...
weisradio.com
Top-ranked Fyffe piles up the points in win over Sand Rock
SAND ROCK – Earlier in the day Friday, Sand Rock football coach Alan Heath said he read where it was the 106th anniversary of the most lopsided college football game played between Georgia Tech and Cumberland. The final of that game was 222-0 in 1916. The score between the...
Piedmont, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
IFLScience
Boom In Mysterious Cancer Cases Sparks Investigation In Small Alabama Town
An unusual spate of cancer cases around a small town in Alabama has sparked an investigation by a team of geologists, medical experts, and sociologists. Through their dogged work with the local community, the researchers believe they may have found a culprit: environmental contamination of the water and soil. The...
Alabamians march for abortion rights: ‘We still have enough energy to keep fighting’
Alabamians protested abortion bans and marched in support of access to reproductive health at rallies across the state on Saturday. From Huntsville to Fairhope, Birmingham to Anniston, marchers called for supporters to contact their elected leaders, vote in the upcoming midterms and help elect candidates who support abortion rights. The Alabama rallies came as part of a wave of rallies organized by the Women’s March and other organizations in cities across the country.
wbrc.com
Juvenile arrested in shooting death of Anniston man
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police said a juvenile has been arrested in the shooting death of an Anniston man on October 8, 2022. Police responded to a scene at 5:00 p.m. in the 400 block of W. 29th Street. There they found 20-year-old Christian Toyer suffering from a gunshot wound. Toyer died from his injuries while being transported to a hospital.
Investigation underway after gun rounds found in bathroom of Talladega elementary school
According to the Talladega Police Department, officers were called to Houston Elementary School after two live handgun rounds were found in one of the bathrooms.
Alabama body shop owner convicted in Jan. 6 attack
An Alabama man was convicted Wednesday in federal court for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced. Russell Dean Alford, 62, of Hokes Bluff, went through Capitol doors broken by others and remained inside the building for 15 minutes, according to evidence presented at his trial. He later posted videos and photos taken inside the Capitol on social media.
Bham Now
Now the Weekend: Mushroom Festival, Barber Vintage Festival and More
Happy Thursday, Birmingham! We’re back with another weekend full of fun events you don’t want to miss. Rev your engines—Barber Vintage Festival is happening this Friday through Sunday. Want a weekend of fungi fun? Come out to the Alabama Mushroom Festival in Sylacauga. Last but not least,...
Alabama’s 10 Most Poverty Stricken Communities Will Surprise You
This list of Alabama's 10 cities with the highest poverty rates should worry us all. You are only as strong as your weakest link. Why do we have so many struggling communities in Alabama?. When poverty is high, so is crime!. WE NEED TO DO BETTER FOR OUR COMMUNITIES. Here...
Six pounds of meth seized during series of drug arrests in Alabama
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) arrested four people and seized over six pounds of methamphetamine during a series of operations Wednesday.
Female pedestrian hit, killed in east Jefferson County
A female pedestrian has died after she was struck by a vehicle Friday night in eastern Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. to a service station at the intersection of Highway 79 and Sweeny Hollow Road in Pinson, said Lt. Joni Money. Authorities said the pedestrian,...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 7, 2022
Nancy Beegle, 64 of Centre, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd degree by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Robert Abernathy, 42 of Centre, charged with 4 counts of failure to appear on previous charges by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Rebecca Norwood, 55 of Piedmont, charged with 2 counts of failure...
Marshall County man charged with home repair fraud, financial exploitation of elderly
A Marshall County man is facing multiple charges after court documents say he scammed residents out of home repairs.
rocketcitynow.com
Inmates and family members indicted for alleged role in nationwide phone scam
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal grand jury indicted eight individuals last week for their roles in a prison-based phone scam that targeted retailers throughout the country. According to the indictment, from September 2020 through May 2022, the defendants tricked retailers into activating gift cards under fraudulent pretenses and then used those fraudulently obtained gift cards to purchase merchandise and make other expenditures.
