Fans packed the Breslin Center Friday night to get a preview of the women's and men's basketball teams during the first Michigan State University Madness since 2019.The event started out with performances from the MSU Marching Band and Spirit Squad and then shifted to a concert by Starfarm, a local 80's pop band. After the performance, players and coaches were introduced. During her speech, women's basketball Head Coach Suzy Merchant lost her voice. She mentioned how the squad is bringing back key players from injury last year as well as adding some quality transfers and returning key sophomores. "We're gonna go win...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO