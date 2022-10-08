ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fenton, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Saginaw News

No. 1 Ferris State dodges SVSU upset bid ... again

For the second consecutive season, Saginaw Valley State University had everything in place to upset Ferris State. And for the second consecutive season, Ferris State wiggled out of the upset. Ferris, the No. 1-ranked team and defending Division II national champion, scored with 1:11 remaining in the game to snare...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fenton, MI
City
Swartz Creek, MI
Local
Michigan Football
City
Linden, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Linden, MI
Sports
Fenton, MI
Sports
City
Lake Fenton, MI
WILX-TV

Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive

See 68 game photos from Western Michigan’s game against Eastern Michigan

KALAMAZOO, MI-- Early start for Kalamazoo as Western Michigan University football team’s game played against Eastern Michigan Saturday at noon. Eastern Michigan started the game off strong with two touchdowns in first quarter, while the Broncos weren’t able to score until second quarter. Eastern Michigan defeated Western Michigan, 45-23 at Waldo Stadium on Oct. 7.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bush
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Football#The League#American Football#Metro League#The Stripes Division#Mhsaa#Tigers
The State News, Michigan State University

Julia Ayrault, Pierre Brooks steal the show in scrimmages as MSU Madness returns after three year hiatus

Fans packed the Breslin Center Friday night to get a preview of the women's and men's basketball teams during the first Michigan State University Madness since 2019.The event started out with performances from the MSU Marching Band and Spirit Squad and then shifted to a concert by Starfarm, a local 80's pop band. After the performance, players and coaches were introduced. During her speech, women's basketball Head Coach Suzy Merchant lost her voice. She mentioned how the squad is bringing back key players from injury last year as well as adding some quality transfers and returning key sophomores. "We're gonna go win...
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Ann Arbor News

Lions place WR Quintez Cephus on injured reserve, sign 2 from practice squad

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions took another hit to their wide receiver depth, with Quintez Cephus (foot) landing on injured reserve. DJ Chark (ankle) is already ruled out for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. And Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and Josh Reynolds (ankle) are questionable. Cephus got the start in last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, catching two passes for 15 yards before the injury. The Lions turned to Reynolds, Tom Kennedy and Kalif Raymond at receiver. Maurice Alexander also saw a couple of snaps out wide while taking over kickoff returns.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Royal Oak Schools puts varsity high school coach on administrative leave

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Royal Oak High School’s varsity football coach has been placed on administrative leave following accusations of inappropriate language, including swear words, when addressing players. Superintendent Mary Beth Fitzpatrick sent out a note to Royal Oak High School families at 5 p.m. Friday explaining allegations,...
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Snap counts, PFF grades: Lions CB Jeff Okudah has worst-graded game of season

Not much went right for the Detroit Lions in their 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 5. Their defense created only two pressures against a third-string rookie quarterback, and the offense failed to put points on the board while getting blanked on three red-zone trips and six fourth-down attempts. Pro Football Focus didn’t come down too hard on the Lions, with cornerback Jeff Okudah standing as one of those exceptions.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
22K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy