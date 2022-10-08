Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Austin Harrison of Flushing’s soccer team voted Flint-area Athlete of the Week
FLINT – Austin Harrison of Flushing’s soccer team has been voted Flint-area Athlete of the Week by voters of MLive-The Flint Journal. Harrison received 4,052 of the 6,885 votes cast – that’s 58.9 percent – to finish ahead of Flushing tennis player Scott Mignerey, who received 2,703 votes.
Vote for Flint-area football Player of Week 7
FLINT – We’ve got 13 candidates for your consideration as Flint-area football Player of the Week. The poll will remain open until 9 a.m. Oct. 14.
Flint-area football highlights: Durand clinches share of MMAC, Goodrich to play for Metro title
FLINT – Durand clinched a share of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship Friday with a 54-8 victory over Chesaning coupled with New Lothrop’s loss to Ovid-Elsie. The Railroaders hiked their record to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the MMAC entering next week’s showdown at New Lothrop. Gabe...
No. 1 Ferris State dodges SVSU upset bid ... again
For the second consecutive season, Saginaw Valley State University had everything in place to upset Ferris State. And for the second consecutive season, Ferris State wiggled out of the upset. Ferris, the No. 1-ranked team and defending Division II national champion, scored with 1:11 remaining in the game to snare...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
See 68 game photos from Western Michigan’s game against Eastern Michigan
KALAMAZOO, MI-- Early start for Kalamazoo as Western Michigan University football team’s game played against Eastern Michigan Saturday at noon. Eastern Michigan started the game off strong with two touchdowns in first quarter, while the Broncos weren’t able to score until second quarter. Eastern Michigan defeated Western Michigan, 45-23 at Waldo Stadium on Oct. 7.
Inside the locker room: Patriots made stopping Lions’ T.J. Hockenson a key in shutout win
T.J Hockenson had a career-best performance last week. And with the Detroit Lions limping into Week 5, it makes sense to hear the New England Patriots say they made stopping the tight end a priority in their 29-0 win. Hockenson had eight receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns against...
Flushing boys, Goodrich girls win Genesee County Cross County Championships
FLINT – Flushing won the boys race with 135 points and Goodrich won the girls race with 53 in the Greater Flint Cross Country Championships at Cummings Center in Mt. Morris. Kyle Eberhard of Linden was the individual winner in 15:47.67 and Mary Richmond of Frankenmuth was the girls winner in 18:30.50.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Very disappointed and zero tolerance
EAST LANSING – Michigan State suffered its fourth straight loss with a 49-20 defeat against Ohio State on Saturday in East Lansing. The Spartans (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) are mired in their longest losing streak since dropping five straight in 2019. It was also their seventh straight loss against No. 3 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0), which dominated on Saturday.
What’s being said nationally after Detroit Lions get blanked by the Patriots
It’s not looking pretty for the Detroit Lions heading into their bye week. Detroit (1-4) lost 29-0 to the New England Patriots (2-3) in Week 5. The last time the Lions got shutout was back in November 2020, when the Carolina Panthers and former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker beat them 20-0 in one of Matt Patricia’s final games as head coach.
Michigan State football's Jaden Mangham carted off field after tackle vs. Ohio State
Editor's note: Updated to reflect Mangham's condition after the game. EAST LANSING — Michigan State football’s Jaden Mangham was taken off the field Saturday following a head-to-head collision with Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson. ...
Video recap: Lions limp into bye week after 29-0 shellacking in New England
The Detroit Lions (1-4) are limping into their early bye week after getting hammered 29-0 by the New England Patriots (2-3) in Week 5 action. Detroit didn’t covert one of its six fourth-down attempts, failing to score despite three trips inside the red zone. And the defense wasn’t much...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh news conference: What he said
Follow along with us as Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh holds his weekly news conference in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines, No. 4 in the nation, are coming off a 31-10 win at Indiana. U-M will host No. 10 Penn State on Saturday (noon, Fox). Be the first to hear and see what...
Michigan’s Sara Lee, of WWE ‘Tough Enough’ wrestling, dies at 30
HOPE TOWNSHIP, MI — Sara Lee, the mid-Michigan-born former professional wrestler, died, WWE officials announced on the league’s social media channels Thursday, Oct. 6. Lee, of Hope Township in Midland County, was 30. The cause of her death was not announced.
Julia Ayrault, Pierre Brooks steal the show in scrimmages as MSU Madness returns after three year hiatus
Fans packed the Breslin Center Friday night to get a preview of the women's and men's basketball teams during the first Michigan State University Madness since 2019.The event started out with performances from the MSU Marching Band and Spirit Squad and then shifted to a concert by Starfarm, a local 80's pop band. After the performance, players and coaches were introduced. During her speech, women's basketball Head Coach Suzy Merchant lost her voice. She mentioned how the squad is bringing back key players from injury last year as well as adding some quality transfers and returning key sophomores. "We're gonna go win...
A fallen Michigan football coach, a silent stadium and moments that remind us who we are
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — You can’t get 50,000 people to agree on much these days, if anything at all. Then a former —and beloved — Michigan football running back collapsed on the sideline Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium and 50,000 people went silent. They agreed, without discussion...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit Lions at New England Patriots: 3 burning questions heading into Week 5
The Detroit Lions (1-3) have a crucial test ahead of their bye week, with a road trip to face the New England Patriots (1-3) in Week 5 action. We’ll try and answer three burning questions ahead of kickoff below:. Can Detroit’s defense get this thing heading in the right...
Lions place WR Quintez Cephus on injured reserve, sign 2 from practice squad
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions took another hit to their wide receiver depth, with Quintez Cephus (foot) landing on injured reserve. DJ Chark (ankle) is already ruled out for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. And Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and Josh Reynolds (ankle) are questionable. Cephus got the start in last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, catching two passes for 15 yards before the injury. The Lions turned to Reynolds, Tom Kennedy and Kalif Raymond at receiver. Maurice Alexander also saw a couple of snaps out wide while taking over kickoff returns.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Royal Oak Schools puts varsity high school coach on administrative leave
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Royal Oak High School’s varsity football coach has been placed on administrative leave following accusations of inappropriate language, including swear words, when addressing players. Superintendent Mary Beth Fitzpatrick sent out a note to Royal Oak High School families at 5 p.m. Friday explaining allegations,...
Snap counts, PFF grades: Lions CB Jeff Okudah has worst-graded game of season
Not much went right for the Detroit Lions in their 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 5. Their defense created only two pressures against a third-string rookie quarterback, and the offense failed to put points on the board while getting blanked on three red-zone trips and six fourth-down attempts. Pro Football Focus didn’t come down too hard on the Lions, with cornerback Jeff Okudah standing as one of those exceptions.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
22K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 0