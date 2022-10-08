Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MDI and John Bapst Boys Soccer Battle to 2-2 Draw
The MDI Trojans and John Bapst Crusader Boys Soccer Teams battled to a 2-2 draw after double overtime at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, on Saturday, October 8th. John Bapst took the early lead, scoring with 2:16 gone in the 1st Half. The score remained 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half.
Northern Maine Field Hockey Heal Points as of Monday October 10
The Maine Field Hockey Season is quickly winding down, with most teams having played 12 or 13 of their 14 games. The last countable game must be played by October 18th. Prelims will be held October 21st and 22nd with the Quarterfinals scheduled for October 25th and 26th. The Northern...
Maranacook Wins Class C State Golf Title – MCI’s Owen Moore Wins Class C Individual Title
3. Dexter - 348. T3. Carson Prout - Washington, Trevor Dolbier - Rangley 76. T5. Alex Grimaldi - Spruce Mountain, Garrett Kendall - St. Dom's 77. T11 - Sheppard Brown - Blue Hill Harbor, Ellis Spaulding - Orono 84. T13 - Kaden Theriault - Fort Kent, Ben Jewett - Maranacook,...
Ellsworth Boys Soccer Defeats Foxcroft Academy 4-3
The Ellsworth Boys Soccer Team defeated Foxcroft Academy 4-3 Saturday afternoon, October 8th 4-3, in Dover-Foxcroft. Cooper Mitchell was in net for the Eagles while Peyton Wellman was in net for the Ponies. In the JV game Foxcroft Academy defeated Ellsworth 4-1. Hollis Grindal scored for Ellsworth, assisted by Luke...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hermon Field Hockey Defeats Mattanawcook Academy 5-1
The Hermon Field Hockey Team defeated Mattanawcook Academy 5-1 in Lincoln on Friday, October 7th. Hermon is now 11-2 with 1 game remaining in the regular season. They close out the regular season at home on Senior Recognition Day on Thursday, October 13th at 4 p.m. when they play PCHS.
Maine Hockey Opens Season with 4-1 Win Over Air Force
The University of Maine Men's Hockey Team opened the 2022-23 season with an impressive 4-1 win over the Air Force. Maine led 1-0 at the end of the 1st period. Grant Hebert scored for the Black Bears at 14:16 assist by Cole Hanson and Luke Antonacci. The Black Bears made...
Alternative Baseball vs. “Local Celebrities” Sunday October 16 Mansfield Stadium
Mansfield Stadium in Bangor this Sunday will be the site of a baseball game between the Alternative Baseball Team vs. "Local Celebrities" at 4 p.m. The Alternative Baseball Team is a team comprised of teens and adults (Age 15 and up) with autism and other disabilities. The Team provides an authentic baseball experience and is designed to enrich their physical and social sklls both on and off the baseball diamond.
Frost breaks records on the way to blowout over Brewer
Friday night inside Dafford Smith Stadium started with literal fireworks, but the best fireworks would come later as Fairview rolled over Brewer 55-13 in what would prove to be a historic night, while clinching a home advantage in the first round of the AHSAA playoffs. Coming into the game, junior...
IN THIS ARTICLE
There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine
The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine?
MAINE - Whether you prefer drive-through ice cream or a walk-up window experience, Maine has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth. Some local favorites include Red's Dairy Freeze and Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream, both a short drive from Portland. Both serve excellent strawberry soft-serve ice cream and are perfect for socializing.
Search This Small Maine Town for Millions in Hidden Pirate Treasure
When the weather warms, Maine's beauty shines through. The natural landscape gives you plenty of chances for hiking, boating, riding, and just plain adventure. But what if that adventure could include a chance at finding millions of dollars' worth of hidden pirate treasure? Well if you're up for a road trip, that adventure is yours for the taking.
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Maine then this article is definitely for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly recommended by local people and are praised for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out where these restaurants are.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Travel + Leisure Lists This City as Maine’s Best Kept Secret but I’m Not Sure I Agree
Maine is a massive state. Sure, more than 70% of it is covered in straight trees but we have so many quaint towns and cities sprinkled across our western mountain regions and rocky eastern shores. I grew up here in Maine and have only visited a small portion of it...
wabi.tv
Graham Lacher’s family follows up on credible sighting
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing several months ago say they are following up on a credible sighting Tuesday night. According to the Missing Graham Lacher Facebook page, they say a man who matched his description and likely behavior was seen walking down Island Ave. toward Ayer’s Island in Orono.
Machias: An old causeway holds back the flood
The meeting, held on a warm and breezy evening in late June, was heated from the start. Residents from Machias and beyond packed into the high school gym to hear the latest plans from state officials on what they propose to do about a rapidly deteriorating dike in the middle of town, the only structure standing between the Atlantic Ocean and more than 50 landowners upstream on Middle River.
The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret
One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
A Milford Man Has Some Crazy Backyard Wildlife Videos
Wow! There are lots of critters running around Scott Hayden's backyard in Penobscot County. Remember way back when we all did many things during the Coivd-19 pandemic to pass the endless amount of long days and nights, wondering when this it all be over? For most people, it involved binge-watching shows like "Tiger King", or baking and cooking. One Maine man had something else in mind.
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From Library
The book "Gender Queer" by Maia Kobabe is again being asked to be removed from another Maine school district library. Regional School Unit 40 (RSU 40) serves 1,850 students in the towns of Friendship, Union, Waldoboro, Warren, and Washington with 7 schools in the district. The request is to remove the book from the school library at Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro.
Miss Maine USA makes waves with third place win in costume category
WINTERPORT, Maine — (The video above is from our sister station in Texas KECN) Miss Maine, Elizabeth Kervin of Winterport, may not have won the crown at the Miss USA pageant, but she made Maine proud by coming in third in the state costume category. "We did it Maine!...
wabi.tv
6 college students displaced temporarily after fire
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Six college students have been temporarily displaced after a fire earlier Friday. According to Old Town Fire Department, an accidental fire started in one of the bedrooms in the home on Bennoch Road. The fire was put out within five minutes of the fire department’s...
92.9 The Ticket
Brewer, ME
752
Followers
4K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0