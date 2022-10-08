Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Sports
Bruins place three players on waivers, including one big surprise
There were a bunch of NHL players placed on waivers Sunday, and the three most intriguing names on the list are all from the Boston Bruins. Those players are Bruins right winger Nick Foligno, right winger Chris Wagner and defenseman Mike Reilly. Foligno had a decent camp and preseason, but...
MLive.com
Elmer Soderblom’s nifty goal highlights Red Wings’ preseason win vs. Leafs
DETROIT – Tyler Bertuzzi tallied a pair of goals, Elmer Soderblom scored a slick goal and Joe Veleno was rewarded in his effort to earn a roster spot. The Detroit Red Wings loaded their lineup with regulars and defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs’ B team 4-2 Friday in the home preseason finale at Little Caesars Arena.
The Chicago Blackhawks make another “tanking” waiver claim
The Chicago Blackhawks are going to be one of the worst teams in the National Hockey League this season. They have Patrick Kane and Seth Jones at the top of the roster with the potential of Jonathan Toews to have a good year. Outside of that, the players are either...
Detroit Red Wings cut 15 players
Who did the Red Wings cut?When is the Red Wings’ season opener?. We are less than a week away from the start of the 2022-23 NHL season and the Detroit Red Wings have been making moves to trim down their roster. On Sunday, the Red Wings announced they have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Coyotes claim Valimaki, Adam Gaudette and other former Canucks hit waivers, Wolanin and Dries clear: Around the League
Welcome back to Around the League, a column in which we deliver you news from around the National Hockey League, oftentimes through a Canucks-tinted lens. Yesterday, we wrote about the Juuso Valimaki sweepstakes, explaining how we expected there to be a sweepstakes of sorts for the 2017 16th overall pick.
NHL・
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: New York Rangers
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
MLive.com
Red Wings fall to Leafs in preseason finale; roster decisions loom
The Detroit Red Wings dressed only a handful of regulars in their preseason finale Saturday. The Toronto Maple Leafs iced nearly their entire lineup. The result was predictable. The Leafs got two goals each from Auston Mathews and William Nylander for a 5-1 victory at Scotiabank Arena. The Red Wings...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster Emerges
After eight preseason games, the only thing standing between the Detroit Red Wings and the regular season is time and opening night festivities. Training camp was as upbeat and competitive as we’ve seen in recent memory, and that led to the roster taking shape differently from how most of us expected it would prior to training camp.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Sabres name Kyle Okposo their captain.
After playing 529 games with the New York Islanders, Okposo signed a free agent contract with the Sabres in 2016 and has played 380 games with Buffalo
NHL
Red Wings trim roster by 15
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Pontus Andreasson, Jonatan Berggren, Austin Czarnik, Cross Hanas, Matt Luff and Chase Pearson, defensemen Simon Edvinsson, Albert Johansson, Steven Kampfer, Jared McIsaac, Wyatt Newpower, Donovan Sebrango and Eemil Viro, and goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, Detroit has released forward Dominik Shine from his professional tryout, returning him to Grand Rapids.
NHL
Sharpen Up: October 10, 2022 | Sabres open season on Thursday
Players will arrive at Party in the Plaza on a Blue & Gold Carpet. This week, we're back to hockey. The Buffalo Sabres open the 2022-23 campaign on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators on home ice at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know.
Yardbarker
New York Rangers sign Jimmy Vesey to 1-year contract
Vesey had joined the Rangers in training camp on a professional tryout deal, and his play earned him a contract for the season. He was an unrestricted free agent after finishing a one-year, $800,000 contract with the New Jersey Devils. While the salary is currently unknown, it will likely fall under $1 million, as most deals off of PTOs usually end up in that range.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Capitals, Maple Leafs, Rangers, Islanders
In today’s NHL rumors, the Washington Capitals will start the season down quite a few important pieces. How long will they be out? Meanwhile, is the future of GM Kyle Dubas in Toronto attached to his ability to get Auston Matthews signed to an extension? The New York Rangers are the team one insider thinks will land Patrick Kane and who has to go now that the New York Islanders have allotted big money to Mathew Barzal?
FanSided
290K+
Followers
548K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0