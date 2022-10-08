In today’s NHL rumors, the Washington Capitals will start the season down quite a few important pieces. How long will they be out? Meanwhile, is the future of GM Kyle Dubas in Toronto attached to his ability to get Auston Matthews signed to an extension? The New York Rangers are the team one insider thinks will land Patrick Kane and who has to go now that the New York Islanders have allotted big money to Mathew Barzal?

