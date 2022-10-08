ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Bruins place three players on waivers, including one big surprise

There were a bunch of NHL players placed on waivers Sunday, and the three most intriguing names on the list are all from the Boston Bruins. Those players are Bruins right winger Nick Foligno, right winger Chris Wagner and defenseman Mike Reilly. Foligno had a decent camp and preseason, but...
BOSTON, MA
MLive.com

Red Wings assign top goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids

The Detroit Red Wings believe goaltender Sebastian Cossa is ready for professional hockey, assigning the 15th overall pick from 2021 to the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday. Cossa, 19, made only two preseason appearances, totaling 49 minutes, and stopped 20-of-21 shots. Cossa might eventually wind up with the ECHL...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

Nino Niederreiter lifts Predators past Sharks 3-2

Nino Niederreiter scored two goals to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at the 2022 NHL Global Series on Saturday at Prague. Filip Forsberg also scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves for the Predators, who beat the Sharks 4-1 in the first game of the series on Friday.
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

EVANDER KANE'S EX-WIFE CALLS OUT ANOTHER HIGH-PROFILE NHLER

Anna Kane's ongoing saga with her husband, Edmonton Oilers' forward Evander, is the Uber-cringe, reality TV drama we all low-key love witnessing. Sure, a lot of us say things like 'I don't even care about that, I just want to watch hockey,' but deep down, we all love the smoke. The tea, the juice, whatever you call it; you don't want to look, yet you can't look away.
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings cut 15 players

Who did the Red Wings cut?When is the Red Wings’ season opener?. We are less than a week away from the start of the 2022-23 NHL season and the Detroit Red Wings have been making moves to trim down their roster. On Sunday, the Red Wings announced they have...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks trade Riley Stillman to Vancouver

The Blackhawks have traded defenseman Riley Stillman to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Jason Dickinson and a second-round pick in 2024, the team announced late Friday night. Dickinson has a $2.65 million cap hit for the next two seasons while Stillman has a $1.35 million cap hit over...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Stillman
Person
Bruce Boudreau
Person
Luke Richardson
Person
Tyler Myers
Person
Jason Dickinson
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multiyear extension

Darryl Sutter’s second stint in Calgary will be lasting a little while longer as the Flames announced that they’ve signed their bench boss to a multiyear contract extension. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Sutter spent parts of nine seasons with the Flames in the early 2000s...
NHL
Yardbarker

Win/Win: Canucks Trade Dickinson to Blackhawks for Stillman

The Vancouver Canucks and the Chicago Blackhawks completed a late-night trade on Oct. 7 that sent forward Jason Dickinson to the Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Riley Stillman. Both teams had to give to get in this trade, but each side saw the upside and are happy with the result. Here is how the deal shakes out.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks shut out by Blues in preseason finale

The Blackhawks were routed by the St. Louis Blues 6-0 at Enterprise Center on Saturday in their final dress rehearsal before the regular season starts. The Blackhawks allowed three goals in the first period, three goals in the second period and went 0-for-5 on the power play. Jordan Binnington stopped all 25 shots he faced for the Blues.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Senators sign veteran forward Derick Brassard to one-year deal

After being invited to their camp on a PTO, something he had been hoping for this offseason, veteran forward Derick Brassard has indeed signed with the Ottawa Senators on a one-year deal, the team announced. This will officially mark Brassard’s second stint as a member of the Senators after playing for seven different teams since Ottawa dealt the forward during the 2017-18 season. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the deal is worth $750,000.
NHL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Place Forward Buddy Robinson on Waivers

With the NHL regular season approaching, the Chicago Blackhawks continue to trim down their roster. The Hawks placed forward Buddy Robinson on waivers Sunday. The 6-foot-6 winger signed a two-way deal with Chicago on July 18. Robinson came over from Anaheim, where he scored six points (one goal, five assists) in 32 games last season.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
NHL

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude preseason Saturday at Toronto

Detroit set to face Maple Leafs for second time in as many days. The Detroit Red Wings will conclude their preseason schedule on Saturday night when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com. In Friday's...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Blues Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks- 10/8/22

In the St. Louis Blues‘ penultimate game of the preseason, they squared off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 6. The team flight from St. Louis, MO, to Columbus, OH, was delayed, causing the start time to be pushed back one hour. Even with that, the team was in standstill traffic on their way to Nationwide Arena and arrived to the rink roughly 42 minutes before puck drop. All of that, combined with the Blue Jackets playing with what might be their starting lineup come opening night, culminated in the Blues getting beat down by a final of 7-0.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Send Isaak Phillips Back to Rockford

It was a short stint back with the Chicago Blackhawks for defenseman Isaak Phillips. The team recalled him from the Rockford IceHogs Friday and he played in Saturday's preseason game against the St. Louis Blues. But now Phillips will head back to Rockford as the Blackhawks reassigned him Sunday. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy