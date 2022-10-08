Read full article on original website
Bruins place three players on waivers, including one big surprise
There were a bunch of NHL players placed on waivers Sunday, and the three most intriguing names on the list are all from the Boston Bruins. Those players are Bruins right winger Nick Foligno, right winger Chris Wagner and defenseman Mike Reilly. Foligno had a decent camp and preseason, but...
Coyotes claim Valimaki, Adam Gaudette and other former Canucks hit waivers, Wolanin and Dries clear: Around the League
Welcome back to Around the League, a column in which we deliver you news from around the National Hockey League, oftentimes through a Canucks-tinted lens. Yesterday, we wrote about the Juuso Valimaki sweepstakes, explaining how we expected there to be a sweepstakes of sorts for the 2017 16th overall pick.
Red Wings assign top goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids
The Detroit Red Wings believe goaltender Sebastian Cossa is ready for professional hockey, assigning the 15th overall pick from 2021 to the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday. Cossa, 19, made only two preseason appearances, totaling 49 minutes, and stopped 20-of-21 shots. Cossa might eventually wind up with the ECHL...
Wayne Simmonds, Mike Reilly and Aleksi Heponiemi among 64 players on waivers
Wayne Simmonds, Mike Reilly and Aleksi Heponiemi found themselves among the 64 players placed on the waiver wire on Sunday, as teams prepare their rosters to be compliant for Monday’s deadline. Lots of teams got in on the action, as 27 teams placed at least one player on the...
Nino Niederreiter lifts Predators past Sharks 3-2
Nino Niederreiter scored two goals to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at the 2022 NHL Global Series on Saturday at Prague. Filip Forsberg also scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves for the Predators, who beat the Sharks 4-1 in the first game of the series on Friday.
EVANDER KANE'S EX-WIFE CALLS OUT ANOTHER HIGH-PROFILE NHLER
Anna Kane's ongoing saga with her husband, Edmonton Oilers' forward Evander, is the Uber-cringe, reality TV drama we all low-key love witnessing. Sure, a lot of us say things like 'I don't even care about that, I just want to watch hockey,' but deep down, we all love the smoke. The tea, the juice, whatever you call it; you don't want to look, yet you can't look away.
Detroit Red Wings cut 15 players
Who did the Red Wings cut?When is the Red Wings’ season opener?. We are less than a week away from the start of the 2022-23 NHL season and the Detroit Red Wings have been making moves to trim down their roster. On Sunday, the Red Wings announced they have...
Blackhawks trade Riley Stillman to Vancouver
The Blackhawks have traded defenseman Riley Stillman to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Jason Dickinson and a second-round pick in 2024, the team announced late Friday night. Dickinson has a $2.65 million cap hit for the next two seasons while Stillman has a $1.35 million cap hit over...
Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multiyear extension
Darryl Sutter’s second stint in Calgary will be lasting a little while longer as the Flames announced that they’ve signed their bench boss to a multiyear contract extension. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Sutter spent parts of nine seasons with the Flames in the early 2000s...
Golden Knights re-sign former second-round pick Nic Hague to three-year deal
It took basically all of training camp but the Golden Knights have worked out a deal with RFA defenseman Nic Hague, announcing that they’ve signed him to a three-year contract. The deal will carry an AAV of $2,294,150 which allows them to best maximize their LTIR pool once season-opening...
All of a sudden, Bulls' Patrick Williams is in a battle for his starting power forward spot
In a surprise move, Patrick Williams came off the bench for the Bulls in their 131-113 win against the Nuggets in preseason action Friday evening at the United Center.
Win/Win: Canucks Trade Dickinson to Blackhawks for Stillman
The Vancouver Canucks and the Chicago Blackhawks completed a late-night trade on Oct. 7 that sent forward Jason Dickinson to the Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Riley Stillman. Both teams had to give to get in this trade, but each side saw the upside and are happy with the result. Here is how the deal shakes out.
Blackhawks shut out by Blues in preseason finale
The Blackhawks were routed by the St. Louis Blues 6-0 at Enterprise Center on Saturday in their final dress rehearsal before the regular season starts. The Blackhawks allowed three goals in the first period, three goals in the second period and went 0-for-5 on the power play. Jordan Binnington stopped all 25 shots he faced for the Blues.
Senators sign veteran forward Derick Brassard to one-year deal
After being invited to their camp on a PTO, something he had been hoping for this offseason, veteran forward Derick Brassard has indeed signed with the Ottawa Senators on a one-year deal, the team announced. This will officially mark Brassard’s second stint as a member of the Senators after playing for seven different teams since Ottawa dealt the forward during the 2017-18 season. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the deal is worth $750,000.
Oilers acquire former first-round pick Klim Kostin from Blues
The Edmonton Oilers have acquired forward Klim Kostin from the St. Louis Blues in a one-for-one swap for defenseman Dmitri Samorukov, according to a team tweet. Both Kostin and Samorukov cleared waivers earlier this week. Kostin, 23, has played just 46 NHL games since the Blues selected him with the...
Blackhawks Place Forward Buddy Robinson on Waivers
With the NHL regular season approaching, the Chicago Blackhawks continue to trim down their roster. The Hawks placed forward Buddy Robinson on waivers Sunday. The 6-foot-6 winger signed a two-way deal with Chicago on July 18. Robinson came over from Anaheim, where he scored six points (one goal, five assists) in 32 games last season.
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude preseason Saturday at Toronto
Detroit set to face Maple Leafs for second time in as many days. The Detroit Red Wings will conclude their preseason schedule on Saturday night when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com. In Friday's...
Blues Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks- 10/8/22
In the St. Louis Blues‘ penultimate game of the preseason, they squared off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 6. The team flight from St. Louis, MO, to Columbus, OH, was delayed, causing the start time to be pushed back one hour. Even with that, the team was in standstill traffic on their way to Nationwide Arena and arrived to the rink roughly 42 minutes before puck drop. All of that, combined with the Blue Jackets playing with what might be their starting lineup come opening night, culminated in the Blues getting beat down by a final of 7-0.
Blackhawks Send Isaak Phillips Back to Rockford
It was a short stint back with the Chicago Blackhawks for defenseman Isaak Phillips. The team recalled him from the Rockford IceHogs Friday and he played in Saturday's preseason game against the St. Louis Blues. But now Phillips will head back to Rockford as the Blackhawks reassigned him Sunday. The...
Scenes from Canucks practice: Hughes, Garland take “maintenance day”, Boeser snipes in return to practice
The Vancouver Canucks took the ice at Rogers Arena on Sunday morning for practice ahead of Wednesday’s season opener on the road against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. The Canucks will still hold two final tune-up skates on Monday and Tuesday morning, giving them a few chances to...
