WSLS
LCA shuts out Jefferson Forest 42-0
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Of all the Seminole showdowns this year, one team has consistently been victorious. And on Friday night, Liberty Christian Academy didn’t let up. Last year’s 3 State Runner Up defended their home turf when they faced Jefferson Forest. The Bulldogs took an early lead...
WSLS
Heritage Pioneers beat out the Brookville Bees
LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was homecoming on Friday night at this battle off of Timberlake Road. Going into the second quarter, the game was still scoreless, but not for long. After an impressive catch to no avail for the Bees, Heritage took control of the ball and ran it down the field for the first TD of the game.
Salem, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WSLS
William Fleming Colonels shut out Northside Vikings
ROANOKE, Va. – The Colonels were looking for a victory under the Friday night lights. William Fleming defended their home turf without question. The game’s final score was 42-0, the Vikings fell to the Colonels.
WSLS
Franklin County Eagles defeat Staunton River Golden Eagles
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Eagle’s nest is a tough place to land, and survive, in Blue Ridge District play. On Friday night the Eagles would swoop in ready to battle it out – and they did just that. After four tough-fought quarters against their distant mascot...
WSLS
Patrick Henry defeats Hidden Valley 57-7
ROANOKE, Va. – Hidden Valley made the trip to Patrick Henry for a showdown on Friday night. The Patriots offense brought their A-game to the game. They took an early lead in the game. Trailing 20-0, Hidden Valley finally got on the board, but PH didn’t let up.
WSLS
VMI falls to ETSU 44-21
LEXINGTON, Va. – In a Southern Conference showdown on Saturday, the VMI Keydets came up short against East Tennessee State, 44-21. Seth Morgan was back under center for the Keydets. He looked sharp early as he led VMI down the field with the drive ending in a Korey Bridy touchdown run for the 7-0 advantage.
WSLS
Lord Botetourt takes the win against William Byrd
BOTETOURT, Va. – The Cavaliers hosted the Terriers on Friday night. Lord Botetourt took the lead to end the half – both their offense and defense showed up strong under the Friday night lights. LB took the win over Byrd, 28-21.
WSLS
The Green Wave washes away Parry McCluer, 32-0
BUENA VISTA, Va. – The Green Wave came whooshing in swiftly on Friday night. Narrows brought the offense under the shining lights, and thanks to that, they came out victorious. The Green Wave washed away the Fightin’ Blues, 32-0.
WSLS
Martinsville continues undefeated season, defeats Chatham 19-9
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – When talking 1st and 10 undefeated teams, you won’t leave out this one. Martinsville hosted Chatham on Friday night, and even though the match didn’t bring much to the scoreboard, it sure brought some impressive plays. Martinsville brought their defense out to shine on...
WDBJ7.com
WSET
In case you missed it: Top 5 stories from October 3 through 8
(WSET) — Life can be very busy, but don't worry we got you covered with the top 5 stories from last week!. UMass to hold Pride Day when Liberty Flames football goes against the Minutemen October 8:. UMass played Liberty on Saturday. UMass held a Pride Day on the...
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
WDBJ7.com
Bald eagle hit in traffic in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A bald eagle was taken to a wildlife center in Salem Friday morning after being hit by a driver in Giles County. The bird has a broken wing and possibly shoulder, according to the Giles County Animal Shelter. The shelter says he is four or...
WDBJ7.com
Preserving a champion tree in Craig Co.
CRAIG CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Bellevue is one of Craig County’s historic homes. And just steps from the front porch is another standout: a Norway Maple included in the register of the Virginia Big Tree Program. “This tree is the state champion,” said property owner Tracy Frist. “It was...
WSLS
Local churches walk to end hunger in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Janet Chisom has been participating in the CROP Walk for Hunger since before she could even walk. “The first few I was carried in my dad’s backpack, then I graduated to the red wagon, and eventually walked,” Chisom said. Years later, she is now...
WSLS
Another day with a big temperature swing from morning to afternoon
ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you reported seeing frost in your backyards for the first time this season on Sunday morning!. We have the chilly air in place once again this morning, prompting another frost advisory from the National Weather Service. Areas in blue on the map below will...
WDBJ7.com
Goodview woman killed in Roanoke County crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 20-year-old Goodview woman was killed in a crash early Monday in Roanoke County. Joanie Scott has been identified as the victim of the single-vehicle crash. County police were called about 1:16 a.m. October 10, to the 2600 block of East Ruritan Road, where they...
WSLS
The Deep Blue Ridge: Man’s legacy of Hot Wheels lives on through a Radford family’s business
RADFORD, Va. – The bond between a father and son over their passion for Hot Wheels collectibles is stronger than ever thanks to the life and legacy of a close family friend. Ralph Stewart and his son Jonathan Stewart own and operate ‘Now, Then and Forever Collectibles and Gift Shop’ in Radford.
WSLS
Frosty! Sunday’s cold start gives way to mild, sunny afternoon
ROANOKE, Va. – As advertised, it’s a cold start to our Sunday! Temperatures have bottomed out close to or below freezing, depending on where you live. This has resulted in a frost or hard freeze for some of you. A frost is possible again Monday morning if you live in the New River Valley or Highlands.
