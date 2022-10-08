ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

GOTW Extended Highlights/Interviews: Snider vs Bishop Dwenger

By Josh Ayen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X9tcy_0iQv3X0z00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider backed up their top ranking in Class 5A after shutting out Class 5A No. 8 Bishop Dwenger, 28-0, in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week!

After a scoreless first quarter, senior tailback Langston Leavell reached over the goal line to give Snider a 7-0 lead heading into halftime.

Dwenger attempted a field goal in their first drive of the second half, but the kick was blocked. Ke’Drell Billingsley scooped up the loose ball for a 71-yard touchdown to double Snider’s lead.

After a turnover on downs deep in Bishop Dwenger territory, Uriah Buchanan punched in from 10 yards out to give Snider a 21-0 lead. Finally, Luke Haupert connected with Lincoln Firks in the end zone to provide the final scoring margin.

Snider wraps up the regular season against Bishop Luers on Oct. 14, while Dwenger hosts Northrop.

