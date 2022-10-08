ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Bleacher Report

Guardians, Rays Set MLB Record for Longest Scoreless Postseason Game

Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians set a new Major League Baseball record for offensive futility. Per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, it was the first playoff game ever without a single run scored through 13 innings. Oscar González put an...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Diamondbacks Hope to Deal Madison Bumgarner in Spring Training

The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly looking to part ways with left-hander Madison Bumgarner before the 2023 season, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. "The Diamondbacks will bring struggling veteran Madison Bumgarner to spring training, hoping he can pitch well enough to trade him," Nightengale wrote. "He’s owed $37 million over the next two seasons, and the D-backs would likely have to eat most of it."
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Max Scherzer Calls Mets' Playoff Loss to Padres 'A Kick in the Balls'

The New York Mets failed to advance to the divisional series after a 101-win regular season with Sunday night's 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Round. The team is understandably taking the loss hard, and starting pitcher Max Scherzer told...
QUEENS, NY
Bleacher Report

2022 MLB Free Agents: Rumors and Predictions for Aaron Judge, Carlos Rodón & More

As Major League Baseball continues to navigate its 2022 postseason—the Cleveland Guardians, Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners advanced on Saturday—much of the baseball world is already focused on the looming offseason. The upcoming free agent class is a strong one, with stars like Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and...
Bleacher Report

MLB World Series 2022 Odds: Breaking Down Chances of Final 8 Teams

Of the eight teams remaining in the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason, who is best suited to win 11 more games and a World Series title?. After a wild-card round featuring two highly improbable comebacks by a road team (Philadelphia's six-run ninth inning; Seattle's erasure of an 8-1 deficit), a game with 39 strikeouts before a run was finally scored in the 15th inning and Max Scherzer getting lit up for four home runs, goodness only knows what to expect the rest of the way.
NJ.com

Ex-Mets, Yankees stars will cover ALDS vs. Guardians for TBS

A familiar name will help TBS cover the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians in their American League Division Series. The network announced Monday “Bob Costas, Ron Darling and reporter Lauren Shehadi providing commentary for Yankees/Guardians.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Darling, of course, is a...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays

The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bleacher Report

Mariners vs. Astros: Early Odds and Preview for ALDS After Wild Card

The Seattle Mariners' magical season will continue in the American League Division Series against a Houston Astros team that they are more than familiar with. The American League West sides will begin their best-of-five ALDS series on Tuesday inside Minute Maid Park. The two sides will have a day off on Wednesday and face each other for Game 2 on Thursday.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Yankees' Aaron Judge Has 'a Pot of Gold' Waiting for Next Contract, Says GM Cashman

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman expects Aaron Judge to firmly cash in following what has been the ultimate contract year. "There’s a pot of gold there," Cashman told reporters Sunday. "It’s yet to be determined what the gold — how much it weighs — but it’s a pot of gold, no doubt about it. So good for him. It was already a big pot and, obviously, it’ll be bigger."
BRONX, NY

