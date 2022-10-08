Read full article on original website
Max Scherzer made it known to Mets that he wants Jacob deGrom re-signed: Report
According to SNY’s Andy Martino, Max Scherzer has expressed to Mets management that he wants Jacob deGrom back next year, while deGrom has warmed up to the idea of staying put.
Mets Broadcaster Rips Call to Search Padres’ Joe Musgrove
New York’s broadcast voice said of manager Buck Showalter, “If you’re going to pull a stunt like that, you better be right.”
Bleacher Report
Mets' Pete Alonso Talks 'Disbanding of the Group' Ahead of deGrom, Diaz Hitting FA
New York Mets star Pete Alonso expects significant changes this offseason after the team's playoff loss to the San Diego Padres. "It hurts. To be honest, it hurts," Alonso told reporters. "It's not just the losing. It's about the disbanding of the group." The Mets could lose several key players...
MLB Division Series schedule after Padres eliminate Mets: Yankees in prime time | ALDS, NLDS dates
The Padres are moving on and the Mets are staying home. San Diego beat New York, 6-0, on Sunday at Citi Field to win their best-of-3 National League Wild Card Series. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So here’s how the Division Series are shaping up:. Tuesday,...
Max Scherzer booed off mound by Mets fans after serving up four home runs
Max Scherzer, the Mets’ prized offseason acquisition, was booed off the mound by the Citi Field crowd after allowing four home runs to the Padres.
Bleacher Report
Guardians, Rays Set MLB Record for Longest Scoreless Postseason Game
Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians set a new Major League Baseball record for offensive futility. Per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, it was the first playoff game ever without a single run scored through 13 innings. Oscar González put an...
Joe Musgrove made MLB playoff history against lifeless Mets lineup
Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove made Major League Baseball playoff history after mowing down a Mets lineup that showed no signs of life.
Bleacher Report
MLB Trade Rumors: Diamondbacks Hope to Deal Madison Bumgarner in Spring Training
The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly looking to part ways with left-hander Madison Bumgarner before the 2023 season, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. "The Diamondbacks will bring struggling veteran Madison Bumgarner to spring training, hoping he can pitch well enough to trade him," Nightengale wrote. "He’s owed $37 million over the next two seasons, and the D-backs would likely have to eat most of it."
Bleacher Report
Aroldis Chapman Left off Yankees' Playoff Roster After Missing Workout, Says Boone
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone omitted Aroldis Chapman from his American League Division Series roster. Boone told reporters the veteran reliever missed a workout and did not have "an acceptable excuse." He left the door open for Chapman to get activated for a later postseason series. General manager Brian...
Bleacher Report
Max Scherzer Calls Mets' Playoff Loss to Padres 'A Kick in the Balls'
The New York Mets failed to advance to the divisional series after a 101-win regular season with Sunday night's 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Round. The team is understandably taking the loss hard, and starting pitcher Max Scherzer told...
Bleacher Report
2022 MLB Free Agents: Rumors and Predictions for Aaron Judge, Carlos Rodón & More
As Major League Baseball continues to navigate its 2022 postseason—the Cleveland Guardians, Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners advanced on Saturday—much of the baseball world is already focused on the looming offseason. The upcoming free agent class is a strong one, with stars like Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and...
Bleacher Report
MLB World Series 2022 Odds: Breaking Down Chances of Final 8 Teams
Of the eight teams remaining in the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason, who is best suited to win 11 more games and a World Series title?. After a wild-card round featuring two highly improbable comebacks by a road team (Philadelphia's six-run ninth inning; Seattle's erasure of an 8-1 deficit), a game with 39 strikeouts before a run was finally scored in the 15th inning and Max Scherzer getting lit up for four home runs, goodness only knows what to expect the rest of the way.
Ex-Mets, Yankees stars will cover ALDS vs. Guardians for TBS
A familiar name will help TBS cover the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians in their American League Division Series. The network announced Monday “Bob Costas, Ron Darling and reporter Lauren Shehadi providing commentary for Yankees/Guardians.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Darling, of course, is a...
Bleacher Report
2022 MLB Playoff Power Rankings: Where All 8 Teams Stand Ahead of Divisional Round
With the San Diego Padres' upset of the New York Mets on Sunday night, the Division Series field is now set, as the list of teams still in the running for the 2022 World Series title has been trimmed to eight. The St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto...
Bleacher Report
Rob Thomson Agrees to 2-Year Contract as Phillies Manager; Interim Tag Removed
The Philadelphia Phillies announced Monday they removed the interim tag from manager Rob Thomson and signed him to a two-year contract extension. Philadelphia went 65-46 after Thomson took over for Joe Girardi in June. The 59-year-old guided the team to the postseason for the first time since 2011. "I could...
Bleacher Report
Guardians Twitter Celebrates After Oscar González Walk-Off HR to Eliminate Rays
The Cleveland Guardians are on their way to the American League Division Series after a 1-0 15-inning marathon victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card series at Progressive Field on Saturday. Oscar González's homer to lead off the bottom of the 15th provided...
FOX Sports
MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays
The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
Phillies need Rhys Hoskins to wake up for NLDS
Joe Giglio reacts to the Phillies playoff win vs. the St. Louis Cardinals, Rob Thomson’s contract extension, and the x-factors of the NLDS vs. Atlanta.
Bleacher Report
Mariners vs. Astros: Early Odds and Preview for ALDS After Wild Card
The Seattle Mariners' magical season will continue in the American League Division Series against a Houston Astros team that they are more than familiar with. The American League West sides will begin their best-of-five ALDS series on Tuesday inside Minute Maid Park. The two sides will have a day off on Wednesday and face each other for Game 2 on Thursday.
Bleacher Report
Yankees' Aaron Judge Has 'a Pot of Gold' Waiting for Next Contract, Says GM Cashman
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman expects Aaron Judge to firmly cash in following what has been the ultimate contract year. "There’s a pot of gold there," Cashman told reporters Sunday. "It’s yet to be determined what the gold — how much it weighs — but it’s a pot of gold, no doubt about it. So good for him. It was already a big pot and, obviously, it’ll be bigger."
