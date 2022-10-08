Of the eight teams remaining in the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason, who is best suited to win 11 more games and a World Series title?. After a wild-card round featuring two highly improbable comebacks by a road team (Philadelphia's six-run ninth inning; Seattle's erasure of an 8-1 deficit), a game with 39 strikeouts before a run was finally scored in the 15th inning and Max Scherzer getting lit up for four home runs, goodness only knows what to expect the rest of the way.

MLB ・ 9 HOURS AGO