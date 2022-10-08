Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenGrain Valley, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Friday Night Blitz: KC metro football highlights for Oct. 7
Brrr! Kansas City is going to be chilly Friday night into Saturday morning!. Jayhawks fans camp out for prime College Gameday position Saturday morning. University of Kansas students braved the chilly temperatures at The Hill with excitement for the TCU game. St. Thomas Aquinas storms back to take down Bishop...
KCTV 5
Local Lawrence businesses react to Kansas football stadium renovation plans
Sights, sounds and scores from games all across the Kansas City metro. Brrr! Kansas City is going to be chilly Friday night into Saturday morning!. Jayhawks fans camp out for prime College Gameday position Saturday morning. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. University of Kansas students braved the chilly temperatures at...
kcur.org
KU football's resurgence is bringing more fans to Lawrence — and headaches to some merchants
Walk down Massachusetts Street on any given Saturday you’ll and probably see a decent amount of people. When there’s a home football game, that amount increases significantly, especially this season. On Saturday, lines for restaurants extended out onto Mass Street, business closed for extended lunch hours to view...
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Rain, storm chances increase beginning Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Quick changes with the weather into the new work week ahead KC! We are looking great with dry skies and highs near 80 for our Chiefs Monday. We are tracking a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert for both Tuesday and Wednesday due to rain and storm chances. Another big drop with temperatures is ahead by midweek as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMBC.com
Sunny and warm to start off your week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: Sunny & Warm, 81°۰ S 10-20 mph. Chiefs Game: Mostly cloudy 70’s. Tuesday: IMPACT DAY: Few showers /storms early Tuesday morning mainly east of I-35. Tuesday afternoon, sunny & warm 80. Very windy: S 20 g35 mph. Wednesday: IMPACT DAY: Early...
fox4kc.com
Lane striping plans begin Monday in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — The city of Olathe announced that will have intermittent lane closures starting Monday. The closure will start at 119th Street from Renner to Strang Line and will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow lane striping. Intermittent ramp closures will also occur in...
mycouriertribune.com
Emmons breaks history in homecoming win for Kearney
KEARNEY — On a crisp, fall evening, the Bulldogs (7-0) celebrated Homecoming night as Raytown South made the trip north on Friday, Oct. 7. The Cardinals (2-5) gave the Bulldogs everything they had, especially in the first half, but Kearney was too much as they beat the visitors 53-12. The highlight of the evening was junior running back Cameron Emmons. He had a historic night. It started when the Bulldogs stopped the Cardinals on fourth down inside the red zone with 4 minutes to play in the third quarter. The Bulldogs lead was well out of reach as they were up 46-12 at the time.
KMBC.com
Browne's Irish Marketplace celebrates 135 years in Kansas City
The Guinness was flowing and fiddles were playing as Browne's Irish marketplace celebrated an impressive milestone. The business at West 33rd and Pennsylvania in Kansas City, Missouri, is 135 years old, making it the world's oldest Irish business outside of Ireland. It opened in 1887 and spans five generations. It’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two people shot at Kansas City, Kansas park Friday evening
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Friday evening at Eisenhower Park.
RECIPE: Pickled red onion
Carey Wickersham joined Laura Laiben from the Culinary Center of Kansas City to bring insights on the pickled red onion.
KMBC.com
1 shot, 1 seriously injured in incident at Leawood home Sunday night
LEAWOOD, Kan. — Police in Leawood, Kansas, are investigating a Sunday night disturbance that ended with two men in the hospital: One shot, the other suffering from blunt force trauma. Police said officers were dispatched to a disturbance call in the 11500 block of Cherokee Court just after 9...
kcur.org
Soak up Kansas City's fall colors with these scenic drives and day trips
Now that we’ve had our first official taste of fall in Kansas City, we're ready to indulge in all our favorite aspects of autumn. As the trees begin to change from green to vibrant reds, browns, yellows and oranges, it’s the perfect time to find a scenic byway and take a drive. Whether you’re Sunday cruisin’ or taking a drive on a random Tuesday, getting out in nature and watching something other than a screen will do you some good.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMBC.com
KU students camp out for seats as ESPN's College Day comes to Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Excitement continues to grow in Lawrence over KU football. Students started camping out Friday to get the best seats as undefeated KU prepares to take on TCU Saturday.
Kansas star QB knocked out of game
The Kansas Jayhawks have been one of the biggest stories in college football this year, and Jalon Daniels is a big reason why. Daniels won the starting quarterback job this year and helped lead Kansas to a 5-0 start. But the junior quarterback suffered a shoulder injury during Saturday’s game against TCU and did not return.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Raytown, Missouri – October 7, 2022
Yesterday Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made four stops to talk to voters – in Jefferson City, California, Warrensburg, and Raytown – on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. Yesterday evening in Raytown, for a crowd of approximately 75 individuals at the Breakfast & Lunch...
Kansas City company to attempt World Record Thursday
A Kansas City company hopes 1,000 people will show up in the Power & Light District to help set a world record Oct. 6.
KMBC.com
Cashless KC: Be Free Family Farm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TheBe Free Family Farm in Kansas City, Missouri has a goal for you to be free from anything that's bothering you. Whether it's the stresses of life or work, visit the farm to reconnect with nature. The property features a pond and a pumpkin patch.
Package delivered to Clay County Courthouse caused scare
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said a suspicious package left by a delivery driver on the steps at the courthouse contained only snacks.
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best dining on and around Troost Avenue in 2022
With Troostapalooza kicking off this weekend, critics share some of the best options for dining along this historic Kansas City avenue. Troost Avenue has long been a dividing line between many Kansas City residents. Restaurants along this renowned corridor may be the places where that line is finally blurring. “That’s...
KMBC.com
Country Club Plaza’s 93rd lighting ceremony to feature a 'few new magical surprises' on KMBC
It's a favorite holiday tradition in Kansas City, and it's coming back to KMBC this year with a few new magical surprises. The Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony returns to the Country Club Plaza on Thursday, Nov. 24, to kick off the 2022 holiday season. It's the 93rd year for the...
Comments / 0