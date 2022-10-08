Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"She's Done This Before," Sister Of Missing Woman SaysJeffery MacLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' ScamZack LoveLos Angeles, CA
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
9 Unique PSL Coffees In LA That Will Make You Leave The Big ChainsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard reacts to practice altercation between Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole
Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has seen his share of player altercations during his 10 years in the NBA but nothing similar to what transpired Wednesday between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. TMZ obtained a video from the Warriors practice that showed Green getting into the...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently busy with their preseason games. Given that the team has a very new look roster, these preseason games are crucial for new head coach Darvin Ham to figure out his ideal starting lineup and his rotation for the upcoming season. While superstars like LeBron...
Yardbarker
‘I Would Trade Anyone In The NBA For 15-Year-Old LeBron James’: Utah Jazz President Danny Ainge Reveals LeBron James’ Ultimate Value
Victor Wembanyama might be one of the most hyped prospects recently. While the Frenchman might be dominating the headlines right now, perhaps the most hyped-up prospect the league has ever seen was LeBron James. Touted as the heir to Michael Jordan's throne, LeBron was a prospect like no other. From...
Rick Carlisle: Knicks Found 'Winner' in Jalen Brunson
If anyone knows of Jalen Brunson's power an what he can bring to the New York Knicks, it's his former head coach Rick Carlisle, who visited MSG ads the Indiana Pacers' boss on Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paul George Stars in NBA Commercial With Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, and Damian Lillard
The NBA brought several stars together for this commercial
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Mingle With Projected No. 1 Draft Pick Victor Wembanyama In Vegas
Two of the most exciting No. 1 NBA draft picks of the millennium sat with a third recently in Las Vegas. View the original article to see embedded media. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Anthony Davis hung out with projected 2023 top pick Victor Wembanyama. The 7'4" 18-year-old power forward/center's French club, Metropolitans 92, was in Las Vegas for two showcase games against the G League Ignite, which boasts several other future lottery picks, most notably 6'2" point guard Scoot Henderson, the anticipated No. 2 selection in next year's draft.
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Criticizes Resting Lakers' Seating Arrangements, So Patrick Beverley Criticizes Skip Bayless
During your Los Angeles Lakers' 114-99 Thursday preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, head coach Darvin Ham decided to rest vets LeBron James, Anthony Davis (who's already dealing with a back injury), Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn on the second night of a back-to-back. Two other sidelined vets, Dennis Schröder and Troy Brown Jr., have yet to suit up for a preseason game.
Doc Rivers discusses Sixers getting tougher, James Harden's comfort
The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off a season where they were eliminated from the Eastern Conference semifinals for the fourth time in five seasons and that triggered some changes on the roster. The Sixers went out and brought in PJ Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House Jr., and Montrezl Harrell to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Last-Minute NBA Rookie Scale Extension Predictions
The deadline for rookie scale extensions is nigh. The top stars of the 2019 draft class received max money over five additional years ($194.6 million to $233.2 million), including Zion Williamson (No. 1), Ja Morant (No. 2) and Darius Garland (No. 5). Others got solid four-year deals done such as RJ Barrett (No. 3, $107 million to $120 million), Tyler Herro (No. 13, $120 million to $130 million) and Keldon Johnson (No. 29, $74 million to $80 million).
Bleacher Report
Will NBA Offseason's Riskiest Decisions Pay Off or Backfire?
Before we kick off the 2022-23 NBA season, it's time for a quick look back at some of the riskiest moves of what became a spicy summer. There were a trio of trades that sent All-Stars packing for returns that included three or more first-round picks, despite the fact that the teams sending those picks out were either eliminated in the first round or didn't make the 2022 playoffs at all.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Basketball 2022: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Best Team Names
Barely a week remains before the 2022-23 NBA campaign tips off. If you haven't mapped out your fantasy basketball strategy yet, time is running out. You're in the right place, though, so let's help you steer the ship with a mock first round, a few sleepers to put on your radar, and, most importantly, a group of team names worth your consideration.
Bleacher Report
Jae Crowder Trade Rumors: Hawks Emerge as Potential Suitors for Suns SF
Phoenix Suns veteran forward Jae Crowder has drawn interest from several teams while he's waiting to be traded, and there's a chance he can end up with an Eastern Conference contender. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Atlanta Hawks have "emerged as a suitor" to trade...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Nuggets' Jamal Murray Exits Preseason Game vs. Bulls with Minor Thigh Injury
Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray was ruled out of Friday's preseason game against the Chicago Bulls with left thigh soreness, the team announced. Murray notched two points and five assists before exiting. He also appeared in the team's preseason opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, finishing with 10 points, two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes.
Cavs F Evan Mobley ramps up activity at practice following ankle sprain
The Cavs have a lot to be excited about this season, and on Monday got another reason to be as forward Evan Mobley took to the hardwood at Cleveland Clinic Courts for some light work at shootarounds.
Bleacher Report
Bronny James, DJ Wagner, Caitlin Clark Agree to Nike NIL Endorsement Contracts
LeBron James is reportedly no longer the only member of his family with a Nike deal. According to Nick DePaula of ESPN and Boardroom, Nike signed Bronny James and four other student-athletes to name, image and likeness deals. Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark, highly regarded recruit DJ Wagner, Stanford guard Haley Jones and Sierra Canyon guard JuJu Watkins also signed deals with Nike.
Bleacher Report
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Had MRI on Wrist Injury That 'Showed Nothing Sinister'
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic had an MRI on his right wrist that "showed nothing sinister," head coach Michael Malone told reporters Friday. "The word back in Denver is that he had a good day. He's getting more movement, more function with that wrist," Malone said, per Mike Singer of the Denver Post. "We'll get home late tonight, we'll figure out what the plan is tomorrow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Steve Kerr: Jordan Poole 'Hopefully' About to Sign Contract Extension
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is optimistic about Jordan Poole remaining in the Bay Area for the long term. Kerr praised Poole following his 25-point effort in a 124-121 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and alluded to the 23-year-old's impending free agency, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater:
Orlando Magic Sign Recent Los Angeles Clippers Player
On Saturday, the Orlando Magic announced the signing of Jay Scrubb. The 22-year-old played in 18 games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season.
The Lakers Sign LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison
The Los Angeles Lakers sign LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison. The team also announced they have requested waivers for guards Dwayne Bacon and Javante McCoy, to make way for the new additions. New Additions. Figueroa went undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft. He joined The Dallas Mavericks for Summer League...
Yardbarker
Mark Jackson Dismisses Idea That Lakers Have A "Big 4" With Patrick Beverley: "That's Not A Big 4."
Patrick Beverley was one of the key acquisitions for the Los Angeles Lakers this summer, with the Lakers trading talented combo guard Talen Horton-Tucker to acquire the 3 and D guard. There is no doubt that he is a good addition to the team, and Beverley fits the defensive-minded philosophy of head coach Darvin Ham.
Comments / 0