Los Angeles, CA

Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Mingle With Projected No. 1 Draft Pick Victor Wembanyama In Vegas

Two of the most exciting No. 1 NBA draft picks of the millennium sat with a third recently in Las Vegas. View the original article to see embedded media. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Anthony Davis hung out with projected 2023 top pick Victor Wembanyama. The 7'4" 18-year-old power forward/center's French club, Metropolitans 92, was in Las Vegas for two showcase games against the G League Ignite, which boasts several other future lottery picks, most notably 6'2" point guard Scoot Henderson, the anticipated No. 2 selection in next year's draft.
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Criticizes Resting Lakers' Seating Arrangements, So Patrick Beverley Criticizes Skip Bayless

During your Los Angeles Lakers' 114-99 Thursday preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, head coach Darvin Ham decided to rest vets LeBron James, Anthony Davis (who's already dealing with a back injury), Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn on the second night of a back-to-back. Two other sidelined vets, Dennis Schröder and Troy Brown Jr., have yet to suit up for a preseason game.
Bleacher Report

Last-Minute NBA Rookie Scale Extension Predictions

The deadline for rookie scale extensions is nigh. The top stars of the 2019 draft class received max money over five additional years ($194.6 million to $233.2 million), including Zion Williamson (No. 1), Ja Morant (No. 2) and Darius Garland (No. 5). Others got solid four-year deals done such as RJ Barrett (No. 3, $107 million to $120 million), Tyler Herro (No. 13, $120 million to $130 million) and Keldon Johnson (No. 29, $74 million to $80 million).
NBA
Bleacher Report

Will NBA Offseason's Riskiest Decisions Pay Off or Backfire?

Before we kick off the 2022-23 NBA season, it's time for a quick look back at some of the riskiest moves of what became a spicy summer. There were a trio of trades that sent All-Stars packing for returns that included three or more first-round picks, despite the fact that the teams sending those picks out were either eliminated in the first round or didn't make the 2022 playoffs at all.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Basketball 2022: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Best Team Names

Barely a week remains before the 2022-23 NBA campaign tips off. If you haven't mapped out your fantasy basketball strategy yet, time is running out. You're in the right place, though, so let's help you steer the ship with a mock first round, a few sleepers to put on your radar, and, most importantly, a group of team names worth your consideration.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Jae Crowder Trade Rumors: Hawks Emerge as Potential Suitors for Suns SF

Phoenix Suns veteran forward Jae Crowder has drawn interest from several teams while he's waiting to be traded, and there's a chance he can end up with an Eastern Conference contender. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Atlanta Hawks have "emerged as a suitor" to trade...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Nuggets' Jamal Murray Exits Preseason Game vs. Bulls with Minor Thigh Injury

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray was ruled out of Friday's preseason game against the Chicago Bulls with left thigh soreness, the team announced. Murray notched two points and five assists before exiting. He also appeared in the team's preseason opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, finishing with 10 points, two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Bronny James, DJ Wagner, Caitlin Clark Agree to Nike NIL Endorsement Contracts

LeBron James is reportedly no longer the only member of his family with a Nike deal. According to Nick DePaula of ESPN and Boardroom, Nike signed Bronny James and four other student-athletes to name, image and likeness deals. Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark, highly regarded recruit DJ Wagner, Stanford guard Haley Jones and Sierra Canyon guard JuJu Watkins also signed deals with Nike.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Had MRI on Wrist Injury That 'Showed Nothing Sinister'

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic had an MRI on his right wrist that "showed nothing sinister," head coach Michael Malone told reporters Friday. "The word back in Denver is that he had a good day. He's getting more movement, more function with that wrist," Malone said, per Mike Singer of the Denver Post. "We'll get home late tonight, we'll figure out what the plan is tomorrow.
DENVER, CO
The Lakers Sign LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison

The Los Angeles Lakers sign LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison. The team also announced they have requested waivers for guards Dwayne Bacon and Javante McCoy, to make way for the new additions. New Additions. Figueroa went undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft. He joined The Dallas Mavericks for Summer League...
