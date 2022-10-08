ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

localmemphis.com

'This one stings' | Memphis looks forward after Houston meltdown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis came close to a statement win against rival Houston Friday night at home in primetime, but their win was snuffed out by a monumental collapse. The game started out as a dream. The Tigers were up two scores with 1:17 remaining in the fourth quarter. Statistically, they had a 99.9% chance to win, according to ESPN. Then, it all changed.
MEMPHIS, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Houston pulls off stunning 4th-quarter comeback, shocks Memphis

Houston rallied from a 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter against Memphis and won a game that might have saved tne tenure of head coach Dana Holgorsen. Clayton Tune threw a short touchdown pass to KeSean Carter with 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Cougars an unlikely 33-32 win. Houston (3-3) scored 26 points in the fourh quarter and got two huge plays on special teams to contribute to the comeback.
thevindicator.com

Dayton stings the Yellow Jackets 49-0

DAYTON- In another overall excellent performance, the Dayton Broncos did it again on offense and defense and improved to 5-1 on the season while staying perfect in district on Friday night at Houston Methodist Field at Bronco Stadium with a 49-0 romp of the Galena Park Yellow Jackets on Senior Night.
DAYTON, TX
actionnews5.com

Friday Football Fever: Week 8 results and highlights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 8 of Friday Football Fever featured a trio of terrific games across the Mid-South. Our game of the week pitted two Mississippi powerhouses against one another, with undefeated Southaven welcoming South Panola to town. The Tigers lead 14-7 at halftime, but the Chargers put up 21 points in the second half to move to 6-0 on the season.
MEMPHIS, TN
styleblueprint.com

13 Perfect Wedding Venues for Memphis Brides

Choosing the perfect wedding venue is one of the most important decisions a bride and groom face. The rehearsal dinner, wedding ceremony and reception are all some of life’s biggest events, and the stage for each occasion is pivotal to its success. Before making a final choice, talk to some of our talented local designers, wedding planners and restaurateurs. These creative professionals have excellent insight based on invaluable experience in organizing celebrations of all sizes and styles in the Memphis area. As far as the “where,” though, here are some of the venues we suggest for your upcoming wedding, dinner party or other special occasion.
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Memphis gains eye of minority-owned investment firm

Financial investment momentum is building in Memphis as more developers look to plant their flags in the Bluff City. One minority-owned equity firm is joining the anticipated progression, with plans to invest hundreds of millions in the city they consider a “diamond in the rough.”. FTP Investments, a Washington-DC-based...
MEMPHIS, TN
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Houston

Recently Forbes released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in America. Featuring on the list again was Scott Duncan- who at 39 years old also has the title of the youngest billionaire in Houston, and in fact, all of Texas. So let us take a quick look at his story.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Ladies Who Brunch Turn a Stylish Outing Into an Impressive $800,000 Haul

The glamorous collection of femmes gathered at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser. What: Houston Ladies Who Brunch event benefiting Sky High. PC Moment: More than 600 women dressed in their best floral frocks filled the swank Houston event space dubbed The Revaire with glamour and generosity as they raised more than $800,000 for Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The nonprofit’s mission is to aid in the search to end childhood cancer.
HOUSTON, TX
actionnews5.com

TBI issued Silver Alert for Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigations issued a Silver Alert for a missing Memphis man. According to TBI, Neavery Anderson, 64, went missing on Oct. 6 and was last seen wearing a large jacket or a bathrobe. Anderson has brown eyes and a bald head. He was last...
MEMPHIS, TN
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands

James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
HOUSTON, TX
actionnews5.com

Cash for Candy program supports American troops overseas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - HealthyWage is kicking off its “Cash for Candy” program to support American Troops overseas. Co-Founder David Roddenberry joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how the program works, which will pay individuals $10 per pound of candy up to $100 per person.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Man found dead on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead on I-40 near Austin Peay. Memphis police responded to a call at 12:14 p.m. on Sunday. Officers say preliminary information shows no immediate signs of foul play. This is under investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN

