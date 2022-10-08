Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
localmemphis.com
'This one stings' | Memphis looks forward after Houston meltdown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis came close to a statement win against rival Houston Friday night at home in primetime, but their win was snuffed out by a monumental collapse. The game started out as a dream. The Tigers were up two scores with 1:17 remaining in the fourth quarter. Statistically, they had a 99.9% chance to win, according to ESPN. Then, it all changed.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Houston pulls off stunning 4th-quarter comeback, shocks Memphis
Houston rallied from a 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter against Memphis and won a game that might have saved tne tenure of head coach Dana Holgorsen. Clayton Tune threw a short touchdown pass to KeSean Carter with 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Cougars an unlikely 33-32 win. Houston (3-3) scored 26 points in the fourh quarter and got two huge plays on special teams to contribute to the comeback.
Houston Fans Call for Coach Dana Holgorsen’s Firing During Memphis Game
College football Friday nights can be a lot of fun. For Houston fans, it has been a nightmare, and now they want Dana Holgorsen gone. The head coach took over in 2019, and it was good at first. However, this season has made things hard on fans. A 2-3 record heading into this matchup with Memphis did not help.
thevindicator.com
Dayton stings the Yellow Jackets 49-0
DAYTON- In another overall excellent performance, the Dayton Broncos did it again on offense and defense and improved to 5-1 on the season while staying perfect in district on Friday night at Houston Methodist Field at Bronco Stadium with a 49-0 romp of the Galena Park Yellow Jackets on Senior Night.
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever: Week 8 results and highlights
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 8 of Friday Football Fever featured a trio of terrific games across the Mid-South. Our game of the week pitted two Mississippi powerhouses against one another, with undefeated Southaven welcoming South Panola to town. The Tigers lead 14-7 at halftime, but the Chargers put up 21 points in the second half to move to 6-0 on the season.
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
Tennessee Man Scores Huge Lottery Win: 'I Guess I Got Lucky'
"My birthday is coming up, and I decided to buy one lottery ticket," the lucky winner said.
styleblueprint.com
13 Perfect Wedding Venues for Memphis Brides
Choosing the perfect wedding venue is one of the most important decisions a bride and groom face. The rehearsal dinner, wedding ceremony and reception are all some of life’s biggest events, and the stage for each occasion is pivotal to its success. Before making a final choice, talk to some of our talented local designers, wedding planners and restaurateurs. These creative professionals have excellent insight based on invaluable experience in organizing celebrations of all sizes and styles in the Memphis area. As far as the “where,” though, here are some of the venues we suggest for your upcoming wedding, dinner party or other special occasion.
tri-statedefender.com
Memphis gains eye of minority-owned investment firm
Financial investment momentum is building in Memphis as more developers look to plant their flags in the Bluff City. One minority-owned equity firm is joining the anticipated progression, with plans to invest hundreds of millions in the city they consider a “diamond in the rough.”. FTP Investments, a Washington-DC-based...
Mississippi River at Memphis expected to approach record low stage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi River has been low for several weeks now due to a lack of rain in the Mid-South and Midwest. Barge traffic has been affected with many vessels struggling to make the commute up and down the river due to the low water. Latest river...
actionnews5.com
MPD hosts ‘Striking Out Youth Violence Softball Tournament’ to help Shelby County families
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re just hours away from a community event aimed at curbing juvenile crime here in Shelby County. The annual “Striking Out Youth Violence Softball Tournament” returns for the second year in a row. Monday’s event is hosted by the Memphis Police Department.
The youngest billionaire in Houston
Recently Forbes released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in America. Featuring on the list again was Scott Duncan- who at 39 years old also has the title of the youngest billionaire in Houston, and in fact, all of Texas. So let us take a quick look at his story.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Ladies Who Brunch Turn a Stylish Outing Into an Impressive $800,000 Haul
The glamorous collection of femmes gathered at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser. What: Houston Ladies Who Brunch event benefiting Sky High. PC Moment: More than 600 women dressed in their best floral frocks filled the swank Houston event space dubbed The Revaire with glamour and generosity as they raised more than $800,000 for Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The nonprofit’s mission is to aid in the search to end childhood cancer.
actionnews5.com
TBI issued Silver Alert for Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigations issued a Silver Alert for a missing Memphis man. According to TBI, Neavery Anderson, 64, went missing on Oct. 6 and was last seen wearing a large jacket or a bathrobe. Anderson has brown eyes and a bald head. He was last...
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands
James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
Click2Houston.com
‘Most iconic home in Houston’: Houston’s famed Darth Vader digs up for grabs once again
HOUSTON – House hunting? Fancy yourself a “Star Wars” fanatic? Searching for a sinister sanctum where you can plot galactic domination and channel the Dark Side of the Force? Or, more simply, just need someplace to store your life-size storm troopers?. Welp, we’ve got some stellar news...
actionnews5.com
Cash for Candy program supports American troops overseas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - HealthyWage is kicking off its “Cash for Candy” program to support American Troops overseas. Co-Founder David Roddenberry joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how the program works, which will pay individuals $10 per pound of candy up to $100 per person.
actionnews5.com
MPD: Man found dead on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead on I-40 near Austin Peay. Memphis police responded to a call at 12:14 p.m. on Sunday. Officers say preliminary information shows no immediate signs of foul play. This is under investigation.
Report: Did you know Texas has the second-best cookie shop in the US?
Not only is it a great day and week to be alive, but the month of October is going to be a special one as it is National Cookie Month!
texasstandard.org
WWII veteran’s run-in with police led him to fight to change Houston institutions
This story is part of a Hispanic Heritage Month collaboration with Voces Oral History Center based at UT-Austin’s Moody School of Communication. In the 1940s, Latinos did not hold positions in Houston’s police and fire departments. A World War II veteran named Ernest Eguia, along with hundreds of...
