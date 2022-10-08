Check your tickets! Winning numbers drawn for Mega Millions $410M jackpot

There were no lucky winners in the Mega Millions’ $410 million jackpot drawing on Friday night.

The next drawing will be on Tuesday as the prize soars to an estimated $445 million.

Friday’s winning numbers were 6, 11, 29, 36, and 55. The mega ball was 21.

Two players in California defied the odds and won $1 million prizes matching the five white ball numbers. Another Match 5 winner in Texas won $2 million, matching the five balls with a megaplier, doubling their winnings.

Ticket purchases have a Hail Mary shot of just 1 in 303 million to win the jackpot, and just a 1 in 12.6 million chance to win a Match Five.

If a winner is drawn Tuesday, they will have the choice to accept the total $445 million in annual payments over the course of 29 years, increasing by 5% each year, or a lump sum cash prize of $208.2 million.

Mega Millions players have a roughly 1 in 303 million chance to win the jackpot. Paul Martinka

Two people in Louisiana and New Jersey won prizes of $1 million in the Oct. 4 drawing. The jackpot soared from about $380 million to $410 in the last three days.

This is the third time this year that the jackpot has surpassed $400 million, according to Mega Millions.

A $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot in July sent Americans flocking to their nearest convenience stores for a chance at the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history after no winners were announced for months.

The jackpot jumped nearly $30 million after no winners were announced on Tuesday. Paul Martinka

A winner from Illinois claimed the immense prize on July 29.

Mega Millions losers will have another shot at a jackpot worth hundreds of millions of dollars Saturday, when the numbers for a $378 million Powerball will be drawn.