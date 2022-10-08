ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Tecumseh edges Springfield Shawnee 21-17 in CBC play

By Joey DeBerardino
 2 days ago

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio ( WDTN ) — After trailing 17-14 late in the 4th quarter, the Tecumseh Arrows pulled away to notch a 21-17 win over Springfield Shawnee in a pivotal Central Buckeye Conference showdown in our Game of the Week on Friday night.

OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

WDTN

