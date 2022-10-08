ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Vernon, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Greensburg Salem High School football team will have a game with Belle Vernon Area High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.

Greensburg Salem High School
Belle Vernon Area High School
October 08, 2022
07:00:00
Junior Varsity Football

High School Football PRO

Connellsville, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

CONNELLSVILLE, PA
High School Football PRO

Martinsburg, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

EBENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland H.S. athletes of the week: Belle Vernon’s Tessa Rodriguez, Latrobe’s Peyton Myers

Claim to fame: The 40-plus-runner field was trying to catch Rodriguez at the Bald Eagle Invitational but did not succeed. Rodriguez ran to a first-place finish in a time of 20 minutes, 18.86 seconds. She also has posted a top finish in every WPIAL dual meet this season for the Leopards, who went unbeaten and won their third straight section title.
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

3rd-ranked Belle Vernon too much for Greensburg Salem

Jake Gedekoh is old school. He listens to classic rock. He tells it like it is. He likes to get his uniform dirty. “I love to run the football,” the Belle Vernon junior said. “I love the contact.”. Infused by the play of Gedekoh and standout Quinton Martin,...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sto-Rox continues to roll with mercy-rule win over Washington

Sto-Rox lost two nonconference games by three points apiece and allowed 48 points in those losses combined to open the season. Since then, the Vikings have allowed only seven points, all of which came in the first of what is now four-straight wins after Friday night, to Charleroi. In the...
WASHINGTON, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park ice cream shop offering last shot at Choco Tacos

Choco Tacos are described as a “fudge-swirled vanilla ice cream in a sugar cone taco with a peanut-sprinkled chocolate coating.”. Yum. That sounds like it would hit the spot on the hottest July day. Come to think of it, it would also probably hit the spot on the coldest day in January.
BETHEL PARK, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police: Pitt basketball player charged with assault

PITTSBURGH — A Pitt basketball player is charged with assaulting a woman at an Oakland apartment last month, Pittsburgh police said in a criminal complaint. The complaint shows that Dior Johnson, 18, is charged with aggravated and simple assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and strangulation in connection with the incident, which police said happened late on the night of Sept. 5 and on the morning of Sept. 6 at the apartment in the 3400 block of Forbes Avenue.
PITTSBURGH, PA
naeye.net

Pittsburgh’s Hidden Horrors and History

Since most of us have lived here our whole lives, it can often seem like you’ve seen everything there is to see in Pittsburgh. However, from abandoned nuclear tools to a historic McDonald’s, there’s much more to Steel City than meets the eye. Local weirdo and NA...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

While Wilkinsburg and Pittsburgh wait, other communities set to vote on merger

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Although voters will not get to vote on a merger between Wilkinsburg and Pittsburgh this November, voters in two other municipalities are considering a merger.As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano explains, this may become more common as many more communities lose population and their tax base.Voters in the Borough of Wheatland and the City of Hermitage are set to vote on a proposed merger next month, and Mayor Ron Viglio says it's time.Delano: "You will be the last mayor of Wheatland if this is approved."Viglio: "Yes, that's true, and I'm definitely OK with that."With a population of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
