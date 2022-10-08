Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Picayune Item
PRC earns first win of the season, 48-14 against Long Beach
Pearl River Central’s Blue Devils shook off this season’s losing streak with a strong win over the Long Beach Bearcats 48-14 Friday night. Every scoring play took place in the first half of the game. The Blue Devils dominated on both sides of the ball on the night,...
Poplarville powers past Lawrence County 47-18
POPLARVILLE – The Poplarville Hornets believe they have some unfinished business to attend to. After coming up short in last season’s Class 4A South State championship game, the Hornets are looking to get back to the state finals, as they did in four of the previous five seasons. Poplarville ...
Picayune Item
All Roads Lead Home’ for PRCC Homecoming 2022
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College is excited to announce a robust slate of events that will highlight Homecoming next week. This year’s theme is “All Roads Lead Home.”. The week-long celebration will culminate with the Thursday, Oct.13 football game against Copiah-Lincoln Community College and the...
Pizza Marketplace
Fat Boy's Pizza to begin franchising
Fat Boy's Pizza has announced it will begin franchising. The New Orleans-based pizza brand has six locations in the South Louisiana region and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, with two united under construction in New Orleans and two in Houston, Texas. Fat Boy's Pizza plans to have eight to 10 corporate locations with the next 24 months, according to a press release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Fat Boy’s Pizza looking to grow giant pizza empire beyond Louisiana; here’s where they’re aiming
Fat Boy’s Pizza, the New Orleans-based chain known for supersized pies, is aiming to expand its footprint in Louisiana and beyond. The company is looking for potential franchisees to open restaurants in markets across the South, in a mix of cities, college towns and tourist destinations. Fat Boy’s has...
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
Here's some Southeast Louisiana festivals to catch before the weekend is over
LOUISIANA, USA — Before this weekend is over, check out some festivals in Southeast Louisiana. Que Pasa Fest: This Hispanic heritage and culture celebration features food, dancing, and live music. It's at the Lafreniere Park in Metairie from Saturday to Sunday. Gretna Fest: Across the Mississippi River in Gretna,...
nomadlawyer.org
Gulfport: 7 Best Places to visit in Gulfport, Mississippi
The waterfront village of Gulfport is home to independent shops and boutiques with everything from antiques to gifts to home decor. Visitors can also indulge in a variety of spa treatments and massage therapy at local businesses. Best Places to visit in Gulfport. The town is also known for its...
RELATED PEOPLE
Picayune Item
Poplarville airport has sufficient funding
Some good news was provided to the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors during Monday’s meeting, the Poplarville Airport needs no additional funding from the county. Poplarville Airport Board member Darrell Fuller said the facility’s account has about $50,000 on hand and has reached a point where it is self sufficient financially.
1 Injured After A Truck Crash In Slidell (New Orleans, LA)
The Slidell Police Department is investigating a truck crash into a house in a Slidell neighborhood. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi
If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
WDSU
Pickup truck drove into Slidell home Friday
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Fire Department reports a vehicle drove into a Slidell home on Friday afternoon. According to officials, a pickup truck crashed into a home on North Boulevard. Firefighters were able to safely remove the driver from the vehicle. No injuries were reported and no...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sea Coast Echo
Cruisers crowding into Hancock County for 26th annual celebration
Cruisin’ the Coast was running full speed ahead in Hancock County Wednesday and Thursday, with hundreds of classic car enthusiasts taking part in the 10th annual Blessing of the Classics in Diamondhead on Wednesday, and a full contingent of Chrysler, Dodge and Plymouth fans at Mopar Day in Da Bay on Thursday.
WDSU
New photos of missing Texas school teacher walking on Constance Street
New photos have emerged of the Texas school teacher who went missing in New Orleans on Sept. 22. Recent photographs show Michelle Reynolds, 48, walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway on Sept. 23 around 4 p.m. The photo shows the exact clothing, hairstyle and color, and shoes that...
Body of missing Louisiana man found in wooded area
A days-long search for a missing Lacombe man came to a tragic end on Wednesday when his body was located by St. Tammany Parish deputies.
WDAM-TV
1 dead, 2 others injured in Biloxi accident
BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - The driver of a vehicle that crossed lanes and struck a another vehicle before crashing into a light pole and then an oak tree was declared dead at the scene of the early-morning Saturday accident. Biloxi police said they responded to a call of a two-vehicle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLA
Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating four similar restaurant burglaries that occurred over a four-day span. A break-in early Saturday morning (Oct. 1) rattled nerves at El Taco Loco on S. Carrollton Avenue in the River Bend area near Uptown New Orleans. “We are feeling less safe...
wxxv25.com
Biloxi, Hancock County respond to campuses after active shooter calls
Law enforcement agencies are investigating active shooter calls that were made in Hancock and Harrison counties. Students are on fall break in both districts and were not on campus. Teachers were on campus in Biloxi but not at Hancock High. Biloxi Police spokesman Tom Goldsworthy said a call came in...
WLOX
One dead following two-vehicle accident on Hwy 90
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after an accident took place on Highway 90 near St. Charles Avenue Saturday. According to officials, a vehicle traveling east just before 6 a.m. on Highway 90 appeared to have struck the curb on the south side of the road, causing it to veer northeast. The vehicle crossed the median and entered the westbound traffic lane, colliding with another vehicle. Momentum carried both of the vehicles into a light pole, ultimately coming to a stop after hitting a large Oak tree at St. George Avenue and Highway 90.
wbrz.com
Grisly Louisiana murder case went unsolved for years until dismembered foot was found in another state
SLIDELL - More than six years after a man was found dead alongside a Louisiana highway with most of his limbs cut off, deputies say a missing foot found at a Mississippi home has helped them solve the cold case. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the remains were...
Comments / 1