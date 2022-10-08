ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

Picayune Item

PRC earns first win of the season, 48-14 against Long Beach

Pearl River Central’s Blue Devils shook off this season’s losing streak with a strong win over the Long Beach Bearcats 48-14 Friday night. Every scoring play took place in the first half of the game. The Blue Devils dominated on both sides of the ball on the night,...
LONG BEACH, MS
Scorebook Live

Poplarville powers past Lawrence County 47-18

POPLARVILLE – The Poplarville Hornets believe they have some unfinished business to attend to. After coming up short in last season’s Class 4A South State championship game, the Hornets are looking to get back to the state finals, as they did in four of the previous five seasons. Poplarville ...
POPLARVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

All Roads Lead Home’ for PRCC Homecoming 2022

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College is excited to announce a robust slate of events that will highlight Homecoming next week. This year’s theme is “All Roads Lead Home.”. The week-long celebration will culminate with the Thursday, Oct.13 football game against Copiah-Lincoln Community College and the...
POPLARVILLE, MS
Pizza Marketplace

Fat Boy's Pizza to begin franchising

Fat Boy's Pizza has announced it will begin franchising. The New Orleans-based pizza brand has six locations in the South Louisiana region and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, with two united under construction in New Orleans and two in Houston, Texas. Fat Boy's Pizza plans to have eight to 10 corporate locations with the next 24 months, according to a press release.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Picayune, MS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
LOUISIANA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Gulfport: 7 Best Places to visit in Gulfport, Mississippi

The waterfront village of Gulfport is home to independent shops and boutiques with everything from antiques to gifts to home decor. Visitors can also indulge in a variety of spa treatments and massage therapy at local businesses. Best Places to visit in Gulfport. The town is also known for its...
GULFPORT, MS
Morgan Craft
Picayune Item

Poplarville airport has sufficient funding

Some good news was provided to the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors during Monday’s meeting, the Poplarville Airport needs no additional funding from the county. Poplarville Airport Board member Darrell Fuller said the facility’s account has about $50,000 on hand and has reached a point where it is self sufficient financially.
POPLARVILLE, MS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi

If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDSU

Pickup truck drove into Slidell home Friday

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Fire Department reports a vehicle drove into a Slidell home on Friday afternoon. According to officials, a pickup truck crashed into a home on North Boulevard. Firefighters were able to safely remove the driver from the vehicle. No injuries were reported and no...
SLIDELL, LA
Sea Coast Echo

Cruisers crowding into Hancock County for 26th annual celebration

Cruisin’ the Coast was running full speed ahead in Hancock County Wednesday and Thursday, with hundreds of classic car enthusiasts taking part in the 10th annual Blessing of the Classics in Diamondhead on Wednesday, and a full contingent of Chrysler, Dodge and Plymouth fans at Mopar Day in Da Bay on Thursday.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

1 dead, 2 others injured in Biloxi accident

BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - The driver of a vehicle that crossed lanes and struck a another vehicle before crashing into a light pole and then an oak tree was declared dead at the scene of the early-morning Saturday accident. Biloxi police said they responded to a call of a two-vehicle...
BILOXI, MS
KSLA

Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating four similar restaurant burglaries that occurred over a four-day span. A break-in early Saturday morning (Oct. 1) rattled nerves at El Taco Loco on S. Carrollton Avenue in the River Bend area near Uptown New Orleans. “We are feeling less safe...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

One dead following two-vehicle accident on Hwy 90

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after an accident took place on Highway 90 near St. Charles Avenue Saturday. According to officials, a vehicle traveling east just before 6 a.m. on Highway 90 appeared to have struck the curb on the south side of the road, causing it to veer northeast. The vehicle crossed the median and entered the westbound traffic lane, colliding with another vehicle. Momentum carried both of the vehicles into a light pole, ultimately coming to a stop after hitting a large Oak tree at St. George Avenue and Highway 90.
BILOXI, MS

