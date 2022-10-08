ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

hotelnewsresource.com

Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor, Connecticut Opens

Cambria Hotels announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. The four-story, 108-room hotel is the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles outside...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
HARTFORD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Torrington Will Shine When This Area of Downtown is Reinvented

Excuse my gushing Torrington, but I'm still in the honeymoon phase of moving my life into you, and I want to take a minute to tell you how much I appreciate my new home. Since my wife and I moved to T-town in February, we've been so impressed with the city's renaissance. Torrington's commitment to improving the culture is inspiring. Beautiful murals have been commissioned throughout the city, the arts thrive. A community radio station? New businesses have been announcing their arrival on social media every day.
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

Haunting at the Ridge debuts at Powder Ridge Mountain Park

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Halloween attraction that started 30 years ago is making its debut at Powder Ridge Mountain Park in Middlefield.  The Haunting at the Ridge is a unique haunted attraction because it starts with a suspenseful 10-minute ski lift to the top of the mountain. Graveyard Productions put on the attraction. It has […]
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
WTNH

One injured in Hartford shooting Saturday afternoon

HARTFORD, Conn, (WTNH) — A man is in critical but stable condition after suffering from a gunshot wound on Nepaug Street in Hartford on Saturday afternoon. The victim, a man in his 30s, was brought to the hospital for treatment. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions assumed the investigation. Stay tuned to […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Shooting in Hartford Leaves Man Critically Injured

A man is in the hospital recovering after police say he was shot Saturday afternoon in Hartford. This all happened around 3:25 in the area of 53 Nepaug Street. Officers had initially responded to the area after receiving a report that shots had been fired. Police found a man in...
HARTFORD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

What Would a Waterbury-Scented Candle Smell Like?

I love social media comments, the internet brings out the best and worst in people. An excellent question was posted in the Waterbury Talks group on Facebook from Escobar Santos - "If they made a scented candle that smelled like your home town, what would that smell like?" I'll answer...
WATERBURY, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Community Policy