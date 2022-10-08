Read full article on original website
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Coelho Endorsed By The Connecticut F.O.P. For 24th State Senate Race
Politics have been at the forefront for the past few years and it is more important than ever to be educated before you go and vote. Part of the voter education process may be the 'endorsements' that happen, from who they come from and who they go to are important.
New Haven boy to be honored by state lawmakers for charity efforts in Bridgeport
State and local lawmakers say they plan to recognize Ashton Jefferson, a fifth grader at Betsy Ross Middle School, for an effort he started last year for people in need.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Stewart McKinney Emergency Shelter for Homeless Men opens in Hartford
(WTNH) – We want to mention a special moment in Hartford that happened a week and a half ago. The new Stewart McKinney Emergency Shelter for Homeless Men opened in Hartford. Owned and operated by the Community Renewal Team. The new shelter is in a former hotel in Hartford’s...
hotelnewsresource.com
Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor, Connecticut Opens
Cambria Hotels announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. The four-story, 108-room hotel is the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles outside...
Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history
HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
Disabled Air Force veteran in Bridgeport on brink of homelessness
The Bridgeport community is rallying around an Air Force veteran who is on the verge of being homeless.
Torrington Will Shine When This Area of Downtown is Reinvented
Excuse my gushing Torrington, but I'm still in the honeymoon phase of moving my life into you, and I want to take a minute to tell you how much I appreciate my new home. Since my wife and I moved to T-town in February, we've been so impressed with the city's renaissance. Torrington's commitment to improving the culture is inspiring. Beautiful murals have been commissioned throughout the city, the arts thrive. A community radio station? New businesses have been announcing their arrival on social media every day.
Your Guide To This Year’s Best Haunted Halloween Scares In Connecticut
October is finally here, and if my daughter lived here with me she would be having the time of her life. Fall in the northeast is amazing and there is no shortage of things to see and do. Especially when it comes to spooky, Halloween-type things. Growing up I always...
New Milford Halloween Event Organizers Want You to ‘Pee Your Pants’
He's a State Rep from New Milford and the top-dog at New Milford's Harrybrooke Park, Billy "Mo" Buckbee says he's fired up for Halloween. Buckbee was a guest on our sister station. The fellas set aside state matters for the morning, to focus more on the frightening event coming to Harrybrooke Park this Halloween.
8 Parking Lot Rules Everyone Should Follow in the Hudson Valley
I had no idea that there was an actual list of rules that we are expected to follow anytime we are going to park our cars or trucks in a parking lot in the Hudson Valley. Yes, there is a list of rules and I'll be the first to admit that I have been guilty of breaking one or two of them.
Bridgeport church program sees 40% increase in homelessness over past 6 months
The head of a Bridgeport church that has a program designed to help people facing homelessness says the number of clients he's seeing is on the rise.
Dutchess County Town Among ‘Most Beautiful’ In America
Two hometowns in the Hudson Valley were just called two of the "most beautiful" in all of the United States. Recently Architectural Digest named "The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America." "From coast to coast, AD (Architectural Digest) ranks the nation’s most visually stunning locales," Architectural Digest states.
Haunting at the Ridge debuts at Powder Ridge Mountain Park
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Halloween attraction that started 30 years ago is making its debut at Powder Ridge Mountain Park in Middlefield. The Haunting at the Ridge is a unique haunted attraction because it starts with a suspenseful 10-minute ski lift to the top of the mountain. Graveyard Productions put on the attraction. It has […]
One injured in Hartford shooting Saturday afternoon
HARTFORD, Conn, (WTNH) — A man is in critical but stable condition after suffering from a gunshot wound on Nepaug Street in Hartford on Saturday afternoon. The victim, a man in his 30s, was brought to the hospital for treatment. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions assumed the investigation. Stay tuned to […]
NBC Connecticut
Shooting in Hartford Leaves Man Critically Injured
A man is in the hospital recovering after police say he was shot Saturday afternoon in Hartford. This all happened around 3:25 in the area of 53 Nepaug Street. Officers had initially responded to the area after receiving a report that shots had been fired. Police found a man in...
'I didn’t think it was real' | Worker speaks out after being victim to string of New London County robberies
FRANKLIN, Connecticut — The work day for Shawn Taylor was nearing its last couple of hours Friday at the Mobil gas station off Route 32 in Franklin. A customer had pulled up as Taylor was outside. The man held the door for Taylor as they both went inside the shop. Then a gun was pressed against Taylor’s back.
milfordmirror.com
An inside look at Week 5 of CIAC football: a wild week for contenders, plus a look ahead
GRANBY — Emeka Yearwood seemed genuinely flummoxed, chalking up an uncharacteristically close Cromwell/Portland victory over Granby/Canton to his team’s lack of focus or other issues. Cromwell/Portland took an 4-0 record and an 18-game program win streak into the matchup. It had beaten its first four opponents by an...
trumbulltimes.com
New Haven woman's quest to honor city's first Black resident, Lucretia, nears reality
NEW HAVEN — Since Ann Garrett Robinson’s discovery of Lucretia’s story about 25 years ago, she made it her mission to create a corner to honor the woman believed to be the city’s first Black resident of record. Now, the finish line looks closer as her...
Police: 9 people arrested, guns siezed from Bridgeport hookah lounge that was serving alcohol without license
Police say nine men were charged after an investigation into the illegal sale of narcotics and alcohol at a Bridgeport hookah lounge.
What Would a Waterbury-Scented Candle Smell Like?
I love social media comments, the internet brings out the best and worst in people. An excellent question was posted in the Waterbury Talks group on Facebook from Escobar Santos - "If they made a scented candle that smelled like your home town, what would that smell like?" I'll answer...
