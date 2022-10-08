Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year HiatusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Related
Phillies-Cardinals: Bryce Harper wants just 1 thing from Yadier Molina
ST. LOUIS — With the Philadelphia Phillies taking a 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon in their best-of-three National League Wild Card matchup, it’s possible that Saturday night will be the final game for Cardinals legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. That potential moment...
3 Cardinals most to blame for Wild Card defeat to Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals were unceremoniously knocked out of the Playoffs after being swept by the Philadelphia Phillies. It was a magical season with plenty of storybook potential. But Cardinals’ fans did not get that happy, storybook ending they had hoped to see. Instead, the team fell into a...
Phillies completely shut down Cardinals' MVP candidates to sweep series
How did the Phillies sweep the Cardinals in St. Louis this weekend? By completely silencing their two MVP candidates in the middle of the order.
Philadelphia Phillies Advance to NLDS, Win First Playoff Series Since 2010
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis Saturday, winning their first playoff series since the National League Division Series in 2010. The Phillies advance to the NLDS to face their division rival, the Atlanta Braves, in a best-of-five series with a trip to the National League Championship Series on the line.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS News
Watch: Bryce Harper hits HR to put Phillies ahead against Cardinals in NL Wild Card playoffs
ST LOUIS (CBS) -- Well, that escalated quickly. Bryce Harper hit a 435-feet home run in his first at bat against Mike Mikolas to put the Phillies ahead 1-0 in Game 2 of the wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. If the Phillies win, it will...
Seattle Seahawks could move home game with Mariners hosting first MLB Playoff game in 21 years
The Seattle Seahawks have joined others in the Emerald City in wishing the MLB’s Seattle Mariners luck as they prepare
Yardbarker
Cardinals fans leave Game 1 early amid 9th-inning meltdown
St. Louis Cardinals fans are often dubbed “the best fans in baseball.” They didn’t come close to living up to that billing during Game 1 of their NL Wild Card Series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead into the 9th inning...
NL Wild Card Odds: Phillies vs. Cardinals Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/8/2022
Who’s ready for some more playoff action? Game two of this NL Wild Card series continues as the Philadelphia Phillies will square off with the St. Louis Cardinals in the “Rome of the West”. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Phillies-Cardinals prediction and pick will be revealed.
Comments / 0