krcgtv.com
Centralia improves to 6-1 with big win over Highland
The Centralia Panthers matched their win total from a season ago with a 42-6 victory over Highland on Friday night. See the highlights above.
krcgtv.com
Fulton remains winless with loss to Marshall
The Fulton Hornets fell to 0-7 on the season Friday night with a 38-8 loss to Marshall. See the highlights above.
krcgtv.com
Russellville remains unbeaten with win over Paris
The Russellville Indians are a perfect 7-0 after taking down Paris on Friday night. See the highlights above.
krcgtv.com
Helias takes Mayor's Cup with victory over Jeff City
The Helias Crusaders got back in the win column with a 38-21 victory over Jefferson City on Friday night. See the highlights above.
krcgtv.com
Week 7 High School Football Play of the Week nominees
It's time to help us decide the top play from Week 7 of the high school football season. Our top three plays this week come from Centralia, Hallsville and Rock Bridge. Check out the plays in the video above and then head to our KRCG 13 Facebook and Twitter pages to vote. We'll announce the winner later in the week.
krcgtv.com
Live At Sunrise crew celebrates National Cake Decorating Day in studio
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Monday is National Cake Decorating Day and the Live At Sunrise crew put on their aprons and got to decorating in studio. Alanna Ti'a, owner of Sugar, Butter & Four based in Columbia, started making cakes for her children's birthday and turned her passion into a business.
Motorcycle rider hospitalized after west Columbia crash
A motorcycle rider was hospitalized Thursday after a collision with a car in west Columbia. The post Motorcycle rider hospitalized after west Columbia crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Missouri Task Force One to return home from Florida Wednesday
BOONE COUNTY — After responding to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Missouri Task Force One is headed home. According to the Boone County Fire Protection District's Facebook page, the type III team completed their last assignment to search a large condominium complex in Fort Myers Beach on Friday.
What Foods Are Missouri Best Known For? Perhaps These 11 Items
When I first arrived in Sedalia, I was encouraged to try as many local restaurants as I could. That is usually a safe bet to gauge what foods are best and what a town is known for. It got me to thinking, what foods are Missouri known for? To compare, my own state of Illinois, I would say Deep Dish pizza, Italian beef, Polish sausage and Chicago Hot Dogs. From a little research, these 11 items would be mentioned for Missouri. See if you agree.
Road closures in effect this weekend for Roots N Blues Festival
Stretches of road around Stephens Lake Park will be closed this weekend during the Roots N Blues Festival. The post Road closures in effect this weekend for Roots N Blues Festival appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Billy Napier said after Florida beat Missouri
Billy Napier’s first SEC win sure wasn’t pretty, but SEC wins rarely are pretty. The Missouri Tigers took the Gators to the wire Saturday, but Florida pulled it out 24-17. Florida improved to 1-2 in the SEC. Anthony Richardson threw for just 66 yards and one touchdown, but...
lakeexpo.com
30857 Jones Circle, Rocky Mount, Missouri 65072
Great lake home with tons of potential. Home is wonderful now but the lower level could be remodeled to add a master bedroom/bath. Plenty of parking including a circle drive, 2 car garage, private boat ramp, 240 feet of shoreline in a great cove, & even ownership in the 16 acre common ground perfect for guests/trailers. Home shows wonderfully with a beautiful kitchen featuring tile floors, tile backsplash & granite tops. The main level consists of a living area with beautiful wood floors & vaulted ceilings, as well as a guest bedroom & a master bedroom with updated bathroom. The lower level has laundry, 3rd bedroom, bath, & a bar/game area. Outside you will find spectacular lakeside decking that leads to a man/cave with shiplap siding, bar with granite, 66" TV, bar-b-q w/exhaust hood & a kitchen/bath. What a space! Below it you will find the 4th bedroom that also has a kitchenet & private bath. Updates include new roof, a/c replaced in 2014, 2 well dock, hoist & furniture included!
Columbia Missourian
Settlement reached in compensation for Shepard to Rollins Trail property
A settlement has been reached in the city’s case to determine fair compensation for property condemned to build the Shepard to Rollins Trail. The case between the City of Columbia and Sutu Forté’s It’s Our Wild Nature organization was set for a three-day jury trial beginning Wednesday, but both parties reached a settlement late last week.
New women’s center opening in Columbia
A community organization is celebrating the opening of a facility that's meant to help women who have dealt with trauma. The post New women’s center opening in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
lakeexpo.com
Tensions Boil As Developer Wins Vote To Build $63 Million Apartments At Lake Of The Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. -- Heated arguments, opinions and choice words filled City Hall as developers, aldermen and the president of the school board squared off about tax breaks to build a $63 million apartment complex in Osage Beach. City Hall was packed for the bout before the last major vote...
939theeagle.com
Popular Roots N Blues expected to draw thousands to Columbia; expect heavy traffic near Stephens Lake park
Thousands of visitors are expected to be in Columbia for this weekend’s Roots N Blues festival. It opens this afternoon at Stephens Lake park near Broadway and Old Highway 63. Gates will open today at 4 pm, and they’ll open Saturday and Sunday at noon. Festival organizers are...
KOMU
Callaway County church receives new foundation after 135 years
CALLAWAY COUNTY - High Point Community Chapel, a 135-year-old church in Callaway County, received a new foundation over the past couple of months, and the historic building was able to be preserved in the process. This church was established back in 1887, 66 years after Missouri was granted statehood. The...
One Missouri Town Makes America’s Beautiful Small Towns List
Architectural Digest's website just published its list of 55 beautiful small towns, and the first town on the list is one you've probably driven by many, many, times. I'm talking about Rocheport. Ya know, the town where Interstate 70 crosses the Missouri River, about two hours from both Kansas City and St. Louis. The town is some great company too. Other towns, perhaps a little more known than Rocheport that make the list include Galena, Illinois; Mystic, Connecticut; Deadwood, South Dakota; Big Sky, Montana; St. Augustine, Florida; Marfa, Texas; Holland, Michigan; and Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.
Columbia Missourian
Roots N Blues brings attendees from across Midwest
Joddy Croswhite took a plane and drove more than 10 hours to see Larkin Poe perform Saturday at the Roots N Blues Festival. “Being a slide player, it means she touches my soul,” Croswhite said of Larkin Poe’s Megan Lovell. “We live on the same wavelength.”
