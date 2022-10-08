Read full article on original website
Related
krcgtv.com
Centralia improves to 6-1 with big win over Highland
The Centralia Panthers matched their win total from a season ago with a 42-6 victory over Highland on Friday night. See the highlights above.
krcgtv.com
Osage takes fourth-straight with win over Boonville
The Osage Indians have won four games in a row, as they defeated Boonville 40-13 Friday night. See the highlights above.
krcgtv.com
Fulton remains winless with loss to Marshall
The Fulton Hornets fell to 0-7 on the season Friday night with a 38-8 loss to Marshall. See the highlights above.
krcgtv.com
Helias takes Mayor's Cup with victory over Jeff City
The Helias Crusaders got back in the win column with a 38-21 victory over Jefferson City on Friday night. See the highlights above.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcgtv.com
Week 7 High School Football Play of the Week nominees
It's time to help us decide the top play from Week 7 of the high school football season. Our top three plays this week come from Centralia, Hallsville and Rock Bridge. Check out the plays in the video above and then head to our KRCG 13 Facebook and Twitter pages to vote. We'll announce the winner later in the week.
kwos.com
Columbia and Jefferson City are under a frost advisory
A freeze warning is now in effect for Mexico, Laddonia, Macon and other northern towns in the 939 the Eagle listening area. The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says freezing temperatures of between 30 and 32 degrees are expected tomorrow (Saturday) morning. The NWS says sensitive outdoor vegetation...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Luther Burden injury: 5-star Mizzou freshman leaves Florida game in a lot of pain
Luther Burden enjoyed a good start to his college football career despite later suffering an ankle injury that hampered his progress and ultimately failing to find much involvement in Eli Drinkwitz’s offense at Missouri. The Tigers freshman, though, may have sustained a major setback at Florida on Saturday. In...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Raytown, Missouri – October 7, 2022
Yesterday Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made four stops to talk to voters – in Jefferson City, California, Warrensburg, and Raytown – on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. Yesterday evening in Raytown, for a crowd of approximately 75 individuals at the Breakfast & Lunch...
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcgtv.com
Missouri Task Force One to return home from Florida Wednesday
BOONE COUNTY — After responding to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Missouri Task Force One is headed home. According to the Boone County Fire Protection District's Facebook page, the type III team completed their last assignment to search a large condominium complex in Fort Myers Beach on Friday.
What Foods Are Missouri Best Known For? Perhaps These 11 Items
When I first arrived in Sedalia, I was encouraged to try as many local restaurants as I could. That is usually a safe bet to gauge what foods are best and what a town is known for. It got me to thinking, what foods are Missouri known for? To compare, my own state of Illinois, I would say Deep Dish pizza, Italian beef, Polish sausage and Chicago Hot Dogs. From a little research, these 11 items would be mentioned for Missouri. See if you agree.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
KOMU
Forecast: Friday is a chilly day, The first frost/freeze of the season is tonight
Colder weather has arrived and it will be a chilly weekend. Plus, the first frost and freeze of the season for central Missouri is tonight!. A cold front passed through central Missouri late last evening and winds are now breezy out from the north. Temps this morning will be in the 40s/lower 50s, but it may feel colder due to a wind chill - GRAB YOUR JACKETS!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One Missouri Town Makes America’s Beautiful Small Towns List
Architectural Digest's website just published its list of 55 beautiful small towns, and the first town on the list is one you've probably driven by many, many, times. I'm talking about Rocheport. Ya know, the town where Interstate 70 crosses the Missouri River, about two hours from both Kansas City and St. Louis. The town is some great company too. Other towns, perhaps a little more known than Rocheport that make the list include Galena, Illinois; Mystic, Connecticut; Deadwood, South Dakota; Big Sky, Montana; St. Augustine, Florida; Marfa, Texas; Holland, Michigan; and Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.
lakeexpo.com
1133 Beacon Point Circle, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
This is the WOW view you are looking for! Spacious lakefront home with 5 bedrooms and main-level living. The magnificent custom island/dining area provides seating for 12. Vaulted ceilings and walls of windows offer spectacular lake views from all levels. Updates include new wood flooring, granite countertops, light fixtures, paint, a lower-level bar with 3 tap kegerator, and a new shower. Plenty of room for friends and family to gather. The oversized attached 3-car garage has ample storage and the climate-controlled lowest level storage area is ready to be finished however you desire - a game room, bunk room, and an additional bathroom can be added. Concrete cruiser dock for entertaining with 16x36 slip, 2 covered PWC spaces, covered and uncovered swim deck, and enclosed bar/storage area. Beacon Pointe subdivision amenities include a clubhouse and pool, city water, and sewer. Close to Bagnell Dam, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
lakeexpo.com
30857 Jones Circle, Rocky Mount, Missouri 65072
Great lake home with tons of potential. Home is wonderful now but the lower level could be remodeled to add a master bedroom/bath. Plenty of parking including a circle drive, 2 car garage, private boat ramp, 240 feet of shoreline in a great cove, & even ownership in the 16 acre common ground perfect for guests/trailers. Home shows wonderfully with a beautiful kitchen featuring tile floors, tile backsplash & granite tops. The main level consists of a living area with beautiful wood floors & vaulted ceilings, as well as a guest bedroom & a master bedroom with updated bathroom. The lower level has laundry, 3rd bedroom, bath, & a bar/game area. Outside you will find spectacular lakeside decking that leads to a man/cave with shiplap siding, bar with granite, 66" TV, bar-b-q w/exhaust hood & a kitchen/bath. What a space! Below it you will find the 4th bedroom that also has a kitchenet & private bath. Updates include new roof, a/c replaced in 2014, 2 well dock, hoist & furniture included!
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
krcgtv.com
Live At Sunrise crew celebrates National Cake Decorating Day in studio
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Monday is National Cake Decorating Day and the Live At Sunrise crew put on their aprons and got to decorating in studio. Alanna Ti'a, owner of Sugar, Butter & Four based in Columbia, started making cakes for her children's birthday and turned her passion into a business.
lakeexpo.com
New Lake Area Event! Rock Island Fall Festival Coming To Stover This Weekend
As communities in central Missouri work towards and hope for the development of the Rock Island Trail, which would follow the old Rock Island Rail Line, some are already pioneering the kinds of events that punctuate a traveler’s trip along the trail. The little town of Stover touches the...
lakeexpo.com
Tensions Boil As Developer Wins Vote To Build $63 Million Apartments At Lake Of The Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. -- Heated arguments, opinions and choice words filled City Hall as developers, aldermen and the president of the school board squared off about tax breaks to build a $63 million apartment complex in Osage Beach. City Hall was packed for the bout before the last major vote...
Comments / 0