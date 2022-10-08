Read full article on original website
Related
krcgtv.com
Rock Bridge holds off Battle for sixth-straight win
Columbia — The Rock Bridge Bruins won their sixth game in a row Friday night with a 48-35 victory over Battle. See the highlights above.
krcgtv.com
Hallsville back in win column with victory over Southern Boone
The Hallsville Indians improved to 4-3 Friday night with a 48-27 victory over Southern Boone. See the highlights above.
krcgtv.com
Russellville remains unbeaten with win over Paris
The Russellville Indians are a perfect 7-0 after taking down Paris on Friday night. See the highlights above.
krcgtv.com
Centralia improves to 6-1 with big win over Highland
The Centralia Panthers matched their win total from a season ago with a 42-6 victory over Highland on Friday night. See the highlights above.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcgtv.com
Fulton remains winless with loss to Marshall
The Fulton Hornets fell to 0-7 on the season Friday night with a 38-8 loss to Marshall. See the highlights above.
krcgtv.com
Helias takes Mayor's Cup with victory over Jeff City
The Helias Crusaders got back in the win column with a 38-21 victory over Jefferson City on Friday night. See the highlights above.
krcgtv.com
Week 7 High School Football Play of the Week nominees
It's time to help us decide the top play from Week 7 of the high school football season. Our top three plays this week come from Centralia, Hallsville and Rock Bridge. Check out the plays in the video above and then head to our KRCG 13 Facebook and Twitter pages to vote. We'll announce the winner later in the week.
krcgtv.com
Missouri Task Force One to return home from Florida Wednesday
BOONE COUNTY — After responding to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Missouri Task Force One is headed home. According to the Boone County Fire Protection District's Facebook page, the type III team completed their last assignment to search a large condominium complex in Fort Myers Beach on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcgtv.com
Man and woman killed in three vehicle Camden County crash
CAMDEN COUNTY — A man and woman were killed after a three vehicle crash in Camden County Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on MO Highway 5 northbound north of Mt. Horeb Road around 6:08 p.m. The crash happened when...
krcgtv.com
Live At Sunrise crew celebrates National Cake Decorating Day in studio
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Monday is National Cake Decorating Day and the Live At Sunrise crew put on their aprons and got to decorating in studio. Alanna Ti'a, owner of Sugar, Butter & Four based in Columbia, started making cakes for her children's birthday and turned her passion into a business.
krcgtv.com
Driver suspected of DWI after crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — A mid-Missouri man was taken into custody Sunday night after a crash in the 1600 block of US Highway 50/63 in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department says 42-year-old Jason Strope, of Linn, was driving westbound when he crashed into the back of a vehicle driven by Katina Paternostro around 7:30 PM.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City searching for 2022 Mayor's Christmas tree
Officials with Jeff City Parks announced they are searching for a tree to use for the Mayor's Christmas tree. In a Facebook post, they said they are looking for a tree that is 20-25 feet tall and no more than 16 feet wide. The tree can be cedar, pine, spruce,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcgtv.com
Two men face federal charges for TikTok threats, one charged with shooting at FBI agents
Two men face federal charges for threatening violence. Bryan Perry, 37, of Clarksville, TN, and Jonathan O'Dell, 32, of Warsaw, MO, were charged in separate complaints. Perry was charged with one count of transmitting a threat across state lines to injure another person, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of forcibly assaulting an FBI agent with a deadly weapon.
Comments / 0