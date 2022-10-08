ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, MO

Week 7 High School Football Play of the Week nominees

It's time to help us decide the top play from Week 7 of the high school football season. Our top three plays this week come from Centralia, Hallsville and Rock Bridge. Check out the plays in the video above and then head to our KRCG 13 Facebook and Twitter pages to vote. We'll announce the winner later in the week.
Missouri Task Force One to return home from Florida Wednesday

BOONE COUNTY — After responding to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Missouri Task Force One is headed home. According to the Boone County Fire Protection District's Facebook page, the type III team completed their last assignment to search a large condominium complex in Fort Myers Beach on Friday.
Man and woman killed in three vehicle Camden County crash

CAMDEN COUNTY — A man and woman were killed after a three vehicle crash in Camden County Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on MO Highway 5 northbound north of Mt. Horeb Road around 6:08 p.m. The crash happened when...
Live At Sunrise crew celebrates National Cake Decorating Day in studio

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Monday is National Cake Decorating Day and the Live At Sunrise crew put on their aprons and got to decorating in studio. Alanna Ti'a, owner of Sugar, Butter & Four based in Columbia, started making cakes for her children's birthday and turned her passion into a business.
Driver suspected of DWI after crash in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY — A mid-Missouri man was taken into custody Sunday night after a crash in the 1600 block of US Highway 50/63 in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department says 42-year-old Jason Strope, of Linn, was driving westbound when he crashed into the back of a vehicle driven by Katina Paternostro around 7:30 PM.
Jefferson City searching for 2022 Mayor's Christmas tree

Officials with Jeff City Parks announced they are searching for a tree to use for the Mayor's Christmas tree. In a Facebook post, they said they are looking for a tree that is 20-25 feet tall and no more than 16 feet wide. The tree can be cedar, pine, spruce,...
Two men face federal charges for TikTok threats, one charged with shooting at FBI agents

Two men face federal charges for threatening violence. Bryan Perry, 37, of Clarksville, TN, and Jonathan O'Dell, 32, of Warsaw, MO, were charged in separate complaints. Perry was charged with one count of transmitting a threat across state lines to injure another person, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of forcibly assaulting an FBI agent with a deadly weapon.
