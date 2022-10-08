Read full article on original website
As KU football fans began to leave their suites at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, one comment from a fan could be heard throughout the back stairwell. KU had just dropped its first game of the season, a 38-31 loss to TCU, ending the Jayhawks’ undefeated start to the season. KU’s first 5-0 start since 2009 in fact. But by now you know the numbers behind the Jayhawks’ blistering start to year two of the Lance Leipold era.
