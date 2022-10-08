ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

Related
rockchalktalk.com

Notebook: A Recap of TCU

As KU football fans began to leave their suites at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, one comment from a fan could be heard throughout the back stairwell. KU had just dropped its first game of the season, a 38-31 loss to TCU, ending the Jayhawks’ undefeated start to the season. KU’s first 5-0 start since 2009 in fact. But by now you know the numbers behind the Jayhawks’ blistering start to year two of the Lance Leipold era.
FORT WORTH, TX
rockchalktalk.com

TCU Mauls Kansas 38-31

The Kansas Jayhawks ended their 5 game winning streak with a 38-31 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. After a somewhat slow first half, both team’s offenses opened up in the second half for a high scoring end to the game. Kansas’ Jalon Daniels went down with a shoulder...
LAWRENCE, KS
rockchalktalk.com

TCU Horned Frogs at Kansas Jayhawks: Open Game Thread

The #19 Jayhawks hope to go 6-0 with a win against the TCU Horned Frogs. If you made it to the Game Day taping, drop some pictures in the comments. Otherwise, pull up a chair, open a cold drink and chat with your best internet friends. Its almost gametime so....
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy