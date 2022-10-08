Read full article on original website
Blair Oaks spoils senior night with massive victory over Eldon
Eldon — The Blair Oaks Falcons remain undefeated on the season, as they defeated Eldon 76-22 Friday night. See the highlights above.
Hallsville back in win column with victory over Southern Boone
The Hallsville Indians improved to 4-3 Friday night with a 48-27 victory over Southern Boone. See the highlights above.
Rock Bridge holds off Battle for sixth-straight win
Columbia — The Rock Bridge Bruins won their sixth game in a row Friday night with a 48-35 victory over Battle. See the highlights above.
Osage takes fourth-straight with win over Boonville
The Osage Indians have won four games in a row, as they defeated Boonville 40-13 Friday night. See the highlights above.
Fulton remains winless with loss to Marshall
The Fulton Hornets fell to 0-7 on the season Friday night with a 38-8 loss to Marshall. See the highlights above.
Week 7 High School Football Play of the Week nominees
It's time to help us decide the top play from Week 7 of the high school football season. Our top three plays this week come from Centralia, Hallsville and Rock Bridge. Check out the plays in the video above and then head to our KRCG 13 Facebook and Twitter pages to vote. We'll announce the winner later in the week.
Helias takes Mayor's Cup with victory over Jeff City
The Helias Crusaders got back in the win column with a 38-21 victory over Jefferson City on Friday night. See the highlights above.
Missouri Task Force One to return home from Florida Wednesday
BOONE COUNTY — After responding to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Missouri Task Force One is headed home. According to the Boone County Fire Protection District's Facebook page, the type III team completed their last assignment to search a large condominium complex in Fort Myers Beach on Friday.
Live At Sunrise crew celebrates National Cake Decorating Day in studio
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Monday is National Cake Decorating Day and the Live At Sunrise crew put on their aprons and got to decorating in studio. Alanna Ti'a, owner of Sugar, Butter & Four based in Columbia, started making cakes for her children's birthday and turned her passion into a business.
The City of Columbia agrees to purchase VFW Post 280 to help those in need
Columbia — The City of Columbia agreed to purchase the VFW Post 280 for $865,000 to assist the Room at the Inn, an organization that provides shelter for those experiencing homelessness. The purchase has not been approved yet, but city officials made the announcement on Tuesday at the city...
Driver suspected of DWI after crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — A mid-Missouri man was taken into custody Sunday night after a crash in the 1600 block of US Highway 50/63 in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department says 42-year-old Jason Strope, of Linn, was driving westbound when he crashed into the back of a vehicle driven by Katina Paternostro around 7:30 PM.
Annual Walk to End Alzheimer's breaks participant record this year
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are over 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s and 120,000 of them are living in Missouri. On Saturday, family and friends rallied together at Memorial Stadium for the 14th Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Fundraiser. According to event organizers this year’s...
Stop human trafficking group holds meeting in Columbia
COLUMBIA — On Thursday, the Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition hosted its monthly meeting at East Walnut Street in Columbia. Led by Nanette Ward, one of the coalition's founding members, the group touched on a number of topics related to sex trafficking, from discussing how sex trafficking by an intimate partner can be domestic abuse, to the barriers that exist in services that are supposed to support victims and survivors.
University of Missouri hazing victim's alleged "Pledge Dad" appears in court
COLUMBIA — One of the eleven defendants charged in a case involving fraternity hazing at the University of Missouri appeared in court virtually in a very brief hearing on Friday. Ryan Delanty, charged with felony hazing and misdemeanor distribution of alcohol to a minor, was indicted by a grand...
