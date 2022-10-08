ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, MO

Week 7 High School Football Play of the Week nominees

It's time to help us decide the top play from Week 7 of the high school football season. Our top three plays this week come from Centralia, Hallsville and Rock Bridge. Check out the plays in the video above and then head to our KRCG 13 Facebook and Twitter pages to vote. We'll announce the winner later in the week.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Missouri Task Force One to return home from Florida Wednesday

BOONE COUNTY — After responding to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Missouri Task Force One is headed home. According to the Boone County Fire Protection District's Facebook page, the type III team completed their last assignment to search a large condominium complex in Fort Myers Beach on Friday.
krcgtv.com

Live At Sunrise crew celebrates National Cake Decorating Day in studio

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Monday is National Cake Decorating Day and the Live At Sunrise crew put on their aprons and got to decorating in studio. Alanna Ti'a, owner of Sugar, Butter & Four based in Columbia, started making cakes for her children's birthday and turned her passion into a business.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Driver suspected of DWI after crash in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY — A mid-Missouri man was taken into custody Sunday night after a crash in the 1600 block of US Highway 50/63 in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department says 42-year-old Jason Strope, of Linn, was driving westbound when he crashed into the back of a vehicle driven by Katina Paternostro around 7:30 PM.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Annual Walk to End Alzheimer's breaks participant record this year

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are over 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s and 120,000 of them are living in Missouri. On Saturday, family and friends rallied together at Memorial Stadium for the 14th Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Fundraiser. According to event organizers this year’s...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Stop human trafficking group holds meeting in Columbia

COLUMBIA — On Thursday, the Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition hosted its monthly meeting at East Walnut Street in Columbia. Led by Nanette Ward, one of the coalition's founding members, the group touched on a number of topics related to sex trafficking, from discussing how sex trafficking by an intimate partner can be domestic abuse, to the barriers that exist in services that are supposed to support victims and survivors.
COLUMBIA, MO

