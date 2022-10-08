The Extra Point Game of the Week: Enterprise vs Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Rivals Enterprise and Dothan squared off on Friday night with a lot on the line. Enterprise leads the series 2-1. That record is since Dothan and Northview consolidated in 2019 becoming what we now know as Dothan High.
Entering Friday, Enterprise had already lost three region games and a fourth would be devastating for a team trying to the playoffs.
Dothan could have all but sealed their fate for the postseason with a win over both Enterprise and Prattville, two 7A region two teams who will be vying for the fourth spot.
In the end, the Wildcats took down the Wolves 51-28.
